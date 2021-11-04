Good Morning, Buffalo: Election analysis from Buffalo mayoral, Erie County sheriff races

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Photos of Mandy Steingasser's decomposed body are shown to jury: Joseph H. Belstadt's defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin tried to prevent the use of the photos, but Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun said the images selected had other evidentiary characteristics that made them relevant, not just provocative. Thomas Prohaska provides the newest update in the murder trial. Read more

Pointing finger at infamous inmate, pair convicted in 1993 murder say DNA tests prove they're innocent: Due to new DNA evidence, the attorneys for two men convicted in a murder trial nearly 30 years ago are asking a judge to vacate their clients' convictions. The lawyers for Brian Scott Lorenzo and James Pugh further allege that the real murderer of Deborah Meindl is Richard W. Matt, who escaped Dannemora Correctional Facility in 2015 and was later killed in a shootout with police. Read more