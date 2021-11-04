Good Morning, Buffalo: Election analysis from Buffalo mayoral, Erie County sheriff races

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 4, 2021
Election analysis from Buffalo mayoral, Erie County sheriff races
After a late night in the newsroom, The News' reporters and editors were back at it Wednesday to bring readers the latest news following a busy Election Day in Erie and Niagara counties.
We won't know for weeks how many write-in votes Byron Brown received. Charlie Specht takes a look at when we can expect to see the final results.
Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski gives an analysis of the winners and losers from the Buffalo mayoral race and illuminates how the city's conservative neighborhoods fueled Brown's write-in win. News columnist Rod Watson explains why the progressives' win in the primary was an illusion.
Mary Pasciak created two maps showing what parts of Buffalo backed India Walton and where Brown's write-in campaign did well.
In the tight race for Erie County sheriff, Kimberly Beaty trails Republican John C. Garcia by about 6,000 votes, but as many as 19,000 absentee ballots may flow in over the coming weeks. Those yet-to-be counted votes appear to give Beaty a sliver of hope. But the math equates to a long shot. Matt Spina has the story.
Read our takeaways from election night including close races, closed bars and thrown shade.
Television critic Alan Pergament says WIVB's 10 p.m. news on CW 23 was the big winner in election night coverage.
The Editorial Board says a fifth-term is a special gift, and Brown should treat it that way.
Stay informed by visiting buffalonews.com.
Journey’s End Refugee Services does exactly as its name suggests: The nonprofit organization coordinates the resettlement services people need when they arrive in the United States following turmoil or natural disaster in their country of origin. You can support organizations like Journey's End via Independent Health's new "Nominate Your Favorite Charity Program,” which awards 65 local charities $650 each based on public input. Read more >>
COVID-19 COVERAGE
As Covid-19 cases rise, health departments set up vaccination clinics for young children: Erie County received 2,000 pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning that will be distributed at a county clinic in conjunction with Oishei Children's Hospital on Saturday. The vaccine for younger children – which is one-third the amount of the regular vaccine for children 12 and older – isn't equally available to all areas just yet, Sandra Tan reports. Read more
Fan who boasted of fake vaccine card at Bills game being investigated by state: Kimberly Ray, the former host of the "Kimberly and Beck" radio show in Rochester, is being investigated by the New York State Department of Health after she posted a tweet indicating she used a fake vaccination ID card to get into Highmark Stadium for the Bills-Dolphins game. Sandra Tan confirmed an initial report by RochesterFirst. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Photos of Mandy Steingasser's decomposed body are shown to jury: Joseph H. Belstadt's defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin tried to prevent the use of the photos, but Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun said the images selected had other evidentiary characteristics that made them relevant, not just provocative. Thomas Prohaska provides the newest update in the murder trial. Read more
Pointing finger at infamous inmate, pair convicted in 1993 murder say DNA tests prove they're innocent: Due to new DNA evidence, the attorneys for two men convicted in a murder trial nearly 30 years ago are asking a judge to vacate their clients' convictions. The lawyers for Brian Scott Lorenzo and James Pugh further allege that the real murderer of Deborah Meindl is Richard W. Matt, who escaped Dannemora Correctional Facility in 2015 and was later killed in a shootout with police. Read more
In light of study, Poloncarz says renovating existing stadium isn't best option: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, once a strong supporter of renovating Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills, said Wednesday that a new stadium is the best financial option given the cost projections in a newly released state study. Read more
State plans grants to Niagara Falls businesses from development fund: It's not clear how many projects eventually will be funded, but officials said that they would like to concentrate on building up four streets that already host a significant number of the Cataract City's small businesses: Main and Niagara streets, Portage Road and Pine Avenue, reports Thomas Prohaska. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Paltry lake-effect snow gives way to gradual warming: Thursday and Friday morning lows may finally breach the freezing mark, especially with a clearing sky Thursday night that would allow more trapped heat to escape, Paul writes. One saving grace to the lingering chill is it will lack the brisk, cold breeze we endured Tuesday. Read more
GUSTO
Review: Small moments, quiet charms count in 'The Band's Visit': In the Broadway production at Shea's Buffalo Theatre through Nov. 7, an Egyptian orchestra gets stranded in an Israeli desert town for a night. Out of necessity, curiosity overcomes inherent mistrust as the stranded Arabs and isolated Jews find common ground, at times in the most uncommon ways, writes contributing reviewer Melinda Miller. Read more
Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival returns with full slate of diverse movies: More than 90 movies from around the world will be shown during the annual Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival at the Dipson Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence. Visiting filmmakers will also be on hand to discuss their movies and talk to fans, writes Toni Ruberto. Read more
BILLS
Q&A: Bills GM Brandon Beane breaks down why no trades happened at the deadline: Beane spoke Wednesday with The Buffalo News about the deadline, the team’s start to the season, Covid vaccine numbers and a variety of other topics. Here's what he had to say during a chat with Jay Skurski. Read more
Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen: Former seventh overall pick Josh Allen will face off against former seventh overall pick Josh Allen. "We've never actually met in person,” the Bills quarterback said Wednesday. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the unique matchup, plus the latest injury report heading into Thursday. Read more
SABRES
As Eichel-to-Flames rumors heat up, Sabres quietly preparing for Kraken: Wednesday, while the Sabres had a day off in Seattle, the Calgary Flames emerged as the latest destination for Eichel to be traded to. That news/rumor provided the backdrop to Buffalo's first trip to Seattle for a game vs. the Kraken. The Sabres will get their first look at Climate Pledge Arena during their morning skate on Thursday. Mike Harrington has more from the Pacific Northwest. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Natural beauty has been on display this week in The News' photography staff's series #EveryDayAPhoto. Hunters Creek and Knox Farm in East Aurora, plus Birdsong Park Nature Trails in Orchard Park, have provided serene fall settings.
• Punk band Bad Religion is headed to Buffalo RiverWorks Friday, and Buffalo Rising previews the show, detailing the changes the band has experienced since its last show in Buffalo 14 years ago.
• The Western New York housing market seems to be slowing down, according to this WKBW report. For some homes, bids that once numbered 10-15 are down to two or three, says Josh James, a local real estate agent.
• With the weekend approaching and slightly warmer weather ahead, the fall foliage report shows Buffalo and Niagara Falls are at their peak this week, WGRZ reports.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.