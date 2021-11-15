Good Morning, Buffalo: Elderly Buffalo priest accused of abuse denies claim, prays for accuser

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pandemic Lessons: What does a safe mask break look like – and do we need them? Mask breaks will likely continue in schools. But how can they be done safely – and are they necessary? In this installment of Pandemic Lessons, we tap the expertise of infectious disease physicians. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Annoyed business owner calls out Kenmore mayor: ‘Cut your grass’: The owner of Buffalo Design & Printing, who has sparred with Kenmore officials over maintenance of grass planted in front of his Elmwood Avenue business, has a pointed message for the village's mayor: "Mayor Patrick Mang Cut Your Grass." That's what Joseph P. Farage Sr. printed on lawn signs posted in the right-of-way in front of his business. Mang agreed to have village crews trim the grass as a favor to Farage. But they don't get there as often as Farage would like, said Mang, who called him a "bully." Farage, for his part, says he's simply staying firm in his resolve. Read more