Good Morning, Buffalo: Elderly Buffalo priest accused of abuse denies claim, prays for accuser

Nov. 15, 2021
Elderly Buffalo priest accused of abuse denies claim, prays for accuser
An unnamed plaintiff has accused Monsignor Ronald P. Sciera of molesting him nearly five decades ago at St. Aloysius Gonzaga parish in Cheektowaga.
Sciera denies sexually abusing anyone. He says the claim is false, and he has no idea who lodged it.
The News’ Jay Tokasz writes that Sciera, 87, might not have much time left to clear his name of the allegation lodged against him in the August lawsuit. But the priest of 60 years says his reputation is not his main concern.
“I have to answer to God,” Sciera said. “I have a hope that justice will be served, and the truth will come to light.”
But the case is unlikely to go to trial because the Buffalo Diocese is in federal bankruptcy court proceedings, which supersede the court lawsuits and shield the diocese and its 160 parishes from having to defend against them.
Sciera’s attorney insists the diocese’s bankruptcy filing is a miscarriage of justice both for victims and for clergy who have been accused of abuse.
Pandemic Lessons: What does a safe mask break look like – and do we need them? Mask breaks will likely continue in schools. But how can they be done safely – and are they necessary? In this installment of Pandemic Lessons, we tap the expertise of infectious disease physicians. Read more
Annoyed business owner calls out Kenmore mayor: ‘Cut your grass’: The owner of Buffalo Design & Printing, who has sparred with Kenmore officials over maintenance of grass planted in front of his Elmwood Avenue business, has a pointed message for the village's mayor: "Mayor Patrick Mang Cut Your Grass." That's what Joseph P. Farage Sr. printed on lawn signs posted in the right-of-way in front of his business. Mang agreed to have village crews trim the grass as a favor to Farage. But they don't get there as often as Farage would like, said Mang, who called him a "bully." Farage, for his part, says he's simply staying firm in his resolve. Read more
How a community – and world – came together to save the USS The Sullivans: Amid one of the most difficult years in modern history, those who learned of Buffalo's old and leaking warship managed to raise more than $1 million in eight months. Read more
In no surprise, Brian Higgins backs Kathy Hochul in 2022 governor's race: Higgins, a member of Congress for 16 years, served with Hochul during her brief stint in Congress. “I have always been impressed by her devotion to public service and getting things done for our communities," Higgins said in a statement released by the Hochul campaign. Read more
Fate of 19th-century Cobblestone buildings could be decided in Housing Court next month: The brick buildings at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue have been in danger of collapsing since their owner, Darryl Carr, was first hauled into Housing Court a decade ago. Read more
Reed, other GOP backers of infrastructure bill, report getting threats: Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, said Friday that his office has received threats in the wake of his vote last week in favor of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package backed largely by Democrats. Read more
Plans back on for Fosdick Field, $3.5 million athletic facility at City Honors: The field was designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted as part of a 10-acre park. Six of the acres were later used to build Masten Park High School, which is now City Honors. Read more
A wintry start: Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine later. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High in the low 40s. Read more
Investigative Post’s Jim Heaney: Envisioning a thriving Western New York: “Climate change is bad,” writes Heaney. “But it represents an opportunity for the Buffalo area, starting with its access to fresh water. To capitalize, we need to get our act together.” Read more
Full coverage: Buffalo Bills dominate both sides of the ball in 45-17 blowout of Jets: The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 45-17 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Check out all of our postgame coverage here.
• A wild turkey that left a “lasting legacy” in Amherst is getting national attention. WGRZ’s Danielle Church reports that a once-familiar feathered friend that frequently strutted his stuff around Paradise and Klein roads is featured in the latest edition of the book “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”
• Veterans Day is celebrated once a year, but it’s important to recognize that some vets face mental health challenges year-round. WBFO’s Michael Mroziak explores the issue through the eyes of veterans across multiple generations.
• A parade was held in Lockport Friday night in memory of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car in November 2020. WIVB reports more than 200 people gathered outside a fire hall. The father of Mackenzie Kulesza said his daughter loved parades. He hopes to make the tribute an annual event.
• If air travel is on your Thanksgiving weekend itinerary, WKBW’s Natalie Fahmy talks with an official from Buffalo Niagara International Airport about what you need to know this holiday season.
