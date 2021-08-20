Good Morning, Buffalo: Economists eyeing the Delta variant as Buffalo Niagara recovery slows

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 20, 2021
David Robinson: Economists are eyeing the Delta variant as Buffalo Niagara recovery slows
It's been a slow but steady recovery for the Buffalo Niagara job market so far. But the rise in Covid-19 cases could turn that recovery into a reversal.
While companies are still looking to hire and "help wanted" signs are plentiful, there are signs that consumers have started to rein in their spending. Other cities, like New York City, have imposed new mandates that require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms or theaters.
If that happens here – and it could if the Delta variant spurs an even bigger uptick in cases – that would deliver a huge blow to the most fragile part of the region's recovery – the jobs that rely on people traveling or going out for the evening.
– David Robinson
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Niagara County to use $880K in stimulus funds for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine outreach: Niagara Falls has the lowest percentage of residents vaccinated against the novel coronavirus of any community in Niagara County. To address the gap, health workers paid with stimulus money will soon knock on doors in a push to convince residents to get the shot. Read more
Erie County Covid-19 caseload approaches 'high' transmission risk: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Erie County has reached 92 per 100,000 residents, the county Health Department reported Thursday on Twitter. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Afghans in Buffalo fear for loved ones who remain in Afghanistan: Roughly 200 Afghans now living in Buffalo are frightened for relatives who are still in Afghanistan. It’s too early to know whether any now trying to flee the Taliban-controlled country may end up in Buffalo, but local agencies that work with refugees say they’re monitoring the situation closely. Read more
Occidental Chemical to close Niagara Falls plant: The November shutdown will throw 130 full-time employees and 20 contractors out of work. The Buffalo Avenue plant dates from 1906. It was known as Hooker Chemical Co. until 1968. For 115 years, the plant has turned out chlorine, caustic soda and other chemicals. Its waste, buried at Love Canal and other sites in the Falls, left a legacy of environmental damage still being litigated today. Read more
‘Beyond Van Gogh’ offers immersive experience through work of troubled, brilliant artist: The unique show pairs a 19th-century artist with 21st-century projection technology. With nearly 50,000 tickets purchased in advance, the extravaganza opens to the public today at Eastern Hills Mall and will run through December. Read more
Buffalo Diocese board clears priest of abuse allegation; bishop permanently suspends another: For the second time, a Diocese review board has found abuse claims made against the Rev. Paul Nogaro in a Child Victims Act lawsuit to be unsubstantiated. Read more
Mothers of homicide victims hope new billboard campaign helps solve murders: Homicide victims are the face of a new Crime Stoppers WNY billboard campaign to help solve murders. "That is my everyday prayer that I get justice for the death of my son," Markeita Bennett said during Thursday's announcement. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
East Aurora’s Left Coast Taco to move, add bar and more seating: The taqueria, opened by Chelsea Root in 2018, has held strong – primarily through takeout service – over the last 18 months. Sustained business and support from the community has made possible a move to a larger space nearby on Elm Street. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
From surgeon to developer: Daghers' Cedarland dreams big on East Side: Together with his son, Dr. Fadi Dagher is taking aim at blighted properties on Buffalo's East and Lower West sides, transforming them into residential and commercial projects, with the goal of bringing life back to the neighborhoods. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
WNY physical therapist proves preventative health care works, wins national award: Preventative health care works and saves money. This was the simple premise in 2005, when Russell Certo began kicking around the idea of adding a medically oriented gym, or MOG, to his physical therapy practice on Grand Island. He now oversees four, proving that comprehensive care can provide better results in relatively quick order, save insurance companies money and boost public health. That’s why the American Physical Therapy Association Private Practice Section this fall will award Certo its inaugural Community Impact Award. Read more
BILLS
Inside the Bills: Why Josh Allen thinks Shea Tierney is the franchise's 'most underpaid' employee: A native of Philadelphia, Tierney, 34, spent three seasons with his hometown Eagles as an intern and offensive analyst before spending the 2016 and ’17 seasons with Alabama. In 2018, he accepted an offer to come to Buffalo to be an offensive assistant on offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s staff. Prior to the 2020 season, he was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' No. 1 pick Owen Power to return to Michigan for sophomore season: Power, the left-shot defenseman drafted first overall by the Sabres last month, will return to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season, a source told The Buffalo News on Thursday morning. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Canada is now open to vaccinated Americans, so “what better time to celebrate our favorite Canadian creations?” asks The News’ Samantha Christmann. Here are a few treats to get border ball rolling: Swiss Chalet, Coffee Crisp and Aero chocolate bars.
• A Tony-winning actor who grew up in Lackawanna and is bringing his one-man show "Lackawanna Blues" to Broadway will discuss the challenges of reopening Broadway. Ruben Santiago-Hudson will talk about Covid-19’s impact on the theater industry during a livestream Monday with New Yorker staff writer and critic Vinson Cunningham. In the livestream, he will also be joined by David Byrne, former frontman of Talking Heads and creator of Broadway's "American Utopia."
• From local chef to TikTok “superstar,” Alex Dispence is also a social media ambassador for Western New York. WKBW’s Mike Randall spent some time with “Supchef,” a graduate of Niagara Falls Culinary Institute who has about 800,000 TikTok followers.
• A faded mural that graces one side of the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda is being restored. Buffalo Rising notes that millions of dollars in upgrades have been made to landmark over the years. “And now it’s time to further focus on the building’s external ‘message’ to passersby,” writes Newell Nussbaumer.
