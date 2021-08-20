Good Morning, Buffalo: Economists eyeing the Delta variant as Buffalo Niagara recovery slows

Afghans in Buffalo fear for loved ones who remain in Afghanistan: Roughly 200 Afghans now living in Buffalo are frightened for relatives who are still in Afghanistan. It’s too early to know whether any now trying to flee the Taliban-controlled country may end up in Buffalo, but local agencies that work with refugees say they’re monitoring the situation closely. Read more

Occidental Chemical to close Niagara Falls plant: The November shutdown will throw 130 full-time employees and 20 contractors out of work. The Buffalo Avenue plant dates from 1906. It was known as Hooker Chemical Co. until 1968. For 115 years, the plant has turned out chlorine, caustic soda and other chemicals. Its waste, buried at Love Canal and other sites in the Falls, left a legacy of environmental damage still being litigated today. Read more