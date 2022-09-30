Good Morning, Buffalo: ECC to transfer South Campus sports fields to county to make way for Bills stadium construction

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 30, 2022

ECC to transfer South Campus sports fields to county to make way for Bills stadium construction

The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees voted Thursday to “dispose of” the soccer and football fields on ECC’s South Campus to make way for the new Buffalo Bills stadium construction and pursue a plan to build new athletic fields on the college’s North Campus.

ECC trustees and Erie County Chief of Staff Ben Swanekamp said the college will transfer 56.9 acres of South Campus property that’s needed for the stadium construction to New York State, which will then lease it to the county.

ECC already knew the county would need use of those fields at least temporarily for staging throughout the stadium construction, which is expected to take three years starting next spring. But the “real estate transaction” approved Thursday will make that transfer permanent.

Meanwhile, the county and ECC are working with the Town of Amherst on a plan to build new baseball and soccer fields on unused county land adjacent to ECC North Campus, an arrangement that includes the town investing in the new fields and sharing use of them for town and community sports.

– Janet Gramza

PLAYACTION PODCAST

There has been a lot of discussion about Ken Dorsey this week, but Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan are focused on the substance behind the chatter about the Bills' offensive coordinator and break down how the Bills have piled up yardage. Plus, the duo talks about Lamar Jackson's greatly improved pocket passing and the Ravens' unique offensive personnel packages to get you ready for Sunday's Bills-Ravens matchup. All this in 12 minutes.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Bills fans likely to move Baltimore party inside: ‘We’ll just bundle up and wear ponchos’: Thanks to remnants of Hurricane Ian, weather forecasts call for a near 100% chance of steady rain in Baltimore for Saturday and a significant chance for lighter rain Sunday. Read more

There’s plenty of competition for New York’s first retail pot licenses: The state is weighing applications for Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licenses, but competition is stiff. There are more than six applications for every open spot. The field will only get more crowded as time goes on. Read more

Erie County plans to stop paying overtime to top appointees and department heads: County Executive Mark Poloncarz hasn't yet released his budget for 2023, but it became clear Thursday that one big thing is changing next year. Top department heads and supervisors will no longer receive overtime or be able to cash out comp time. Instead, appointed commissioners, chiefs and deputy administrators will be treated as salaried employees. The change comes after two county comptrollers have called overtime pay for high-level appointees a serious problem. Now, some are arguing for exceptions. Read more

Judge dismisses all charges against New Era Cap CEO: A Buffalo City Court judge has dismissed the remaining charges against Christopher H. Koch that stemmed from a confrontation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend outside a North Buffalo restaurant earlier this year. Judge Andrew LoTempio accepted a defense motion asking him to dismiss the charges. He found the ex-boyfriend went out of his way that night to engage with his ex-girlfriend and Koch. He also found that the question of restitution for injuries and damage caused by Koch is better suited for a civil case. Prosecutors said they opposed the motion but declined further comment. Read more

Man charged with attack on attorney in Erie County Correctional Facility: A man accused of four armed robberies has been charged with attacking his defense attorney in the Alden facility. Defense attorney Joseph J. Terranova, who's been attacked by an incarcerated client before, said his client had previously made threats, including on the phone the night before. Read more

$25 million in state aid couldn’t come at a better time for Kaleida Health: State officials no doubt hope the grant will put Western New York's largest health system on better financial footing and help it reach a new contract with 6,300 of its employees. Read more

Buffalo firefighter fired for testing positive for marijuana can proceed with lawsuit to get this job back: Scott Martin, a 12-year-veteran of the department, was fired last year because he tested positive for marijuana. Martin served with the Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan said he is a certified medical marijuana patient who uses cannabis to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and back pain. Read more

Buffalo Public Schools suspensions under scrutiny: The district suspends a disproportionate number of Black students compared to white students. New York Civil Liberties Union and Community Action Organization said they are concerned about the denial of educational opportunities in Buffalo, one of the largest school districts in the state. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Look Inside: Black Iron Bystro: After closing his Blasdell restaurant, Bryan Mecozzi has transformed the former DeSalvo Meats & Eats in Kenmore into a night spot for dining and drinks. Watch here

BUFFALO NEXT

New mixed-use project coming to West Side’s Potomac-Grant intersection: The project would bring 36 affordable and handicapped-accessible apartments to the growing neighborhood. The first floor would house community-focused commercial space – perhaps a medical office, a day care, a café or similar businesses. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Even during wrenching parts of the pandemic, the most outgoing stayed the happiest, new research suggests: It may stand to reason that the loners among us fared better during the social isolation that came with the pandemic, particularly during the early months. That would be wrong, according to University at Buffalo researchers who conclude in a recent study that extroverts who thirst most for the company of others found ways to stay happier, even during lockdowns. Read more

GUSTO

12 concerts that offer fall delights for music lovers: A broad array of outstanding artists working in genres from jazz to jam-band and folk to freaked-out experimental rock will offer their wares for a fair price, Jeff Miers writes. Read more

BILLS

Inside the Bills: How assistant John Butler has gotten a green secondary quickly up to speed: The Buffalo Bills’ defensive backs coach has been dealt an awful hand to start the 2022 season. “Everybody goes through injuries, but they just seem to all have happened at once,” Butler said this week. Read more

PlayAction: Bills' D braces for battle of bigs; Ravens eschew three-WR sets: The Ravens are using a three-wide-receiver set on just 11.4% of their offensive plays, according to Buffalo News charting. It’s by far the lowest in the NFL. Read more

SABRES

After summer setback, WNYer Sean Malone is back on ice with Sabres: "I’m just going to keep grinding it out and I just want to focus on starting the season healthy and feeling good going into it,” Malone said. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Shea’s 710 Main's current production of “Once on This Island” is garnering national attention in BroadwayWorld.com, WBFO’s Dave Debo reports. He says the musical tells a story of “race, colorism and colonialism” through an adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Little Mermaid.” The director and several cast members discussed the timely themes on WBFO’s “Buffalo, What’s Next?” program.

• Shrubs and trees with fall foliage, attractive bark and colorful berries are a wonderful addition to your landscape. Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham says the birds love them.

• Letchworth State Park has made it on Google Maps’ list of the 10 best state parks in the nation for autumn running, riding, hiking and camping. Runnersworld.com posts this feature that provides information on each park that was selected.

• Are you a “left lane Thruway camper?” That’s a motorist who gets into the left lane to pass vehicles – and then stays there, moving at the same speed as the driver on the right. This open letter to such drivers was posted on Reddit Buffalo on Wednesday and has and spurred more than 200 comments. One Redditor wrote: “Dude, you just got passed on the right by five cars and a school bus! Move over!”

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day. Have a wonderful weekend!

