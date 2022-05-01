Good Morning, Buffalo: East Side scores $164 million in state funding: 'Tables have completely turned'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 1, 2022

Funding includes $37 million for Broadway Market transformation

Continued state investments on the East Side are reaching a crescendo this year, with some $164 million going to new and emerging anchors. Among the recipients: the Broadway Market, which is receiving $37 million to implement a plan funded by Empire State Development that was unveiled last year.

The plan calls for visually appealing displays and aromatic smells at a renamed Broadway International Public Market that capitalizes on ethnic communities now populating the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. There would be fresh and prepared foods, international groceries and restaurants, each specializing in foods from Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Analysis: Behind Bills stadium talks, threat to leave was real – and everyone knew it: “Buffalo Bills officials didn’t have to hop a plane to San Diego, San Antonio, Orlando or anywhere else that’s bigger than Buffalo, has a richer corporate base and stands ready to invest in pro football. Everyone involved in the negotiations knew that could happen – and acknowledge openly it was always a possibility,” writes Tim O'Shei. Read more

Radio tower sought to fill 'dead zone' for police, fire in north Amherst: Firefighters, police and emergency medical teams have had trouble reaching each other by radio on calls in northern Amherst, a problem that has affected response times, town officials say. The town now wants to construct a 200-foot communications tower to improve coverage, and is seeking up to $2 million in Covid-19 relief aid through the state for the project. Read more

Man who shot fellow turkey hunter in Lockport faces trial for damages: Scott E. Brown, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in a criminal case, faces a trial over damages owed to the victim who sued him, Michael Pachan. The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court ruled April 22 that Brown was negligent, but the trial will explore whether Pachan bore some responsibility, too. Brown testified that a turkey decoy was hanging from Pachan's waist when he fired. Read more

Mourning a dog who fought crime and saved lives before his was taken: Haso, a German shepherd in the Erie County Sheriff's K-9 unit, saved the lives of at least eight people during his four years on the job. "He did not deserve to go like this," said Deputy Richard Lundberg, his owner and former K-9 handler. "He deserved to go on his terms – comfortable, at home, while taken care of and happy." Read more

West Seneca to take second look at Canisius High School athletic complex expansion: A State Supreme Court justice sent the Canisius High School athletic complex plan back to the West Seneca Planning Board. The board gave a conditional approval of the expansion of the complex last year, and a resident challenged the approval in court. Read more

SNUG gun violence program coming to Niagara Falls: Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $1.5 million in the recently passed state budget to expand the state's SNUG Street Outreach program in Niagara Falls and two other upstate cities. The program aimed at reducing gun violence is already running in Buffalo. Read more

Sean Kirst: At Our Lady of Hope, global community to greet 40th Mass Mob as 'one big family'

The Mass Mob, a group of Western New Yorkers who do a kind of groundbreaking tour to bring passion and interest to beautiful old Catholic city churches with congregations that are often shrinking, will find themselves in a different situation today:

The group – and anyone in the community is welcome – will attend 11 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Hope on the West Side, where hundreds of parish families of new Americans from many nations take part each week in a crowded, high-energy service filled with multiple languages, plenty of song and happy children.

It all promises to be a memorable morning for the Mob, holding its 40th gathering, though only its second of any significance since the peak of the pandemic.

– Sean Kirst

WEATHER

Rain possible: Today will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-60s and showers and thunderstorms possible, according to WIVB’s forecast. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

A road increasingly traveled: Fed-up nurses turn to lucrative travel work. But how long can it last? Amid this supply-starved nursing market, rates for travel nurses skyrocketed at one time to as high as $200 an hour. Perhaps no issue looms larger for Western New York's hospitals, paying huge costs to agencies and desperately searching for permanent employees to lessen their reliance on travelers. Read more

Buffalo angel investors want to see the region prosper – even if they never get their money back: Angel investors fund startup companies in their early stages, so the risks are high. But so are the potential rewards if a startup not only survives, but thrives, like Buffalo's online auto auction company, ACV. Buffalo's angels all hope to hit it big, but that's not their primary motivation. They see investing in startups as their way of contributing to the region's economic resurgence. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending March 11. Read more

BILLS

Kaiir Elam improves on 'The Blueprint,' follows father, uncle into NFL: Elam, the Bills' first-round pick, was widely projected as such, and did not hire an agent when he declared for the draft, instead relying on his uncle and father to serve as advisers. “Everything, I expect to earn it,” Elam said. “There’s no promises." Jason Wolf has much more in his profile of the new cornerback in Buffalo. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Sabres carry a good vibe into the offseason but have to keep pushing forward: This is the first season through this entire playoff drought that players, coaches, fans and even media are bummed we've hit a finish line and aren't saying good riddance to it all. Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings: Rick Jeanneret's last call added to the good vibes produced by the Sabres the last 30 games. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The North Park Theatre, a Buffalo cultural icon for more than a century, has been recognized for its perseverance and meaning to its community. The movie theater has been accepted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, Ben Tsujimoto reports.

• A woolly wanderer led West Seneca police on a chase for the better part of an hour Saturday afternoon before it was tackled by a patrol officer. Dale Anderson shares the details of the pursuit of the sheep on the loose.

• A collaborative craft beer project launched in Western New York to aid Ukraine has been joined by Boston Beer Co., which is making and serving Resolve Ukraine beer at its Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head and other breweries, Janet Gramza reports. The recipe for the beer was devised by 42 North Brewing Co. in East Aurora and 2085 Brewery in Kyiv, Ukraine.

• "If you were hoping to get a footlong hot dog from Ted's this weekend, you're going to have to wait or find something else on their menu," WGRZ reports. Supply issues are affecting the Buffalo staple.

