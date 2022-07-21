Good Morning, Buffalo: East Side Garden Walk aims to create, build relationships

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 21, 2022

East Side Garden Walk aims to create, build relationships

The East Side Garden Walk, now in its fourth year, has always focused on bringing together gardeners, neighbors and visitors – from inside and outside the community.

"We’re just able to share our homes and our neighborhoods and our stories and have positive impact on each other and hopefully share a positive message about our community,” said Sam White, chair of the garden walk and a local attorney. Her garden is on the walk this year, and she is also involved in community gardens.

The garden walk, which this year expands from one to two days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, is an opportunity to create and build relationships, White said.

This is especially significant this year, after the mass shooting May 14 at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

New this year: A Children's Garden Festival is scheduled after the walk, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. All families are welcome.

– Susan Martin

As money starts to flow to families, victims of Tops shooting, some survivors feel left out

Leaders of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund said they have started making payments from the fund as a way to rush needed financial help to the Tops Markets shooting victims and their families, even before all the rules for distributing the money are set.

A total of $155,000 in advance payments has been made so far to the three people injured in the attack, along with half of the families of the 10 killed in the attack. Organizers of the fund will hold a town hall meeting tonight at City Honors School to offer further information on how full distribution will happen.

But some customers and employees who were inside the store during the massacre say they have been left out of this process. At a news conference Wednesday outside City Honors, they complained about arduous eligibility requirements, argued for advance payments and called for equal compensation for all Tops survivors.

– Stephen T. Watson and Matt Glynn

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Josh Allen says grandma would be ‘ecstatic’ about Patricia Allen Fund’s $3 million: Allen was back at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo on Wednesday, seeing for the first time the investments that have been made as a result of the fund named after his late grandmother. Read more

Morgan defendants who once faced 114 charges expected to avoid jail at sentencings: Rochester real estate developer Robert Morgan and three other defendants will learn their fate this week over criminal convictions related to their business dealings. All four are expected to walk out with a fine and a record, but no jail time. Read more

Tesla’s solar business rebounds as supply issues ease: But even with the spring rebound, Tesla is still far from the industry powerhouse it once was. Read more

Community event planned to honor 3-year-old Buffalo boy shot dead: "It's a Family Affair" will be the kind of afternoon that little Shaquelle Walker Jr. would have loved. From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ferry Grider Homes, there will be a bounce house, face painting, good things to eat and non-alcoholic beverages. Read more

Struggling Radisson Hotel on Grand Island could be in for a radical makeover: A Salt Lake City-area developer who is becoming active in Western New York plans to convert the 263-room hotel into apartments, taking advantage of its location and views along the Niagara River. Read more

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Hochul does not expect mask mandate for schools in fall, defends emergency powers: Gov. Kathy Hochul does not expect students, teachers and staff to have to wear masks in classrooms this fall, but state officials warn that a new variant of Covid-19 could present a challenge as the weather gets colder. Read more

Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Expect another humid day: Today won’t be as hot as Wednesday. The high temp will approach 80, instead of 90. But dew points will remain high, so there will be no real improvement in humidity levels. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Look Inside: Judas Tree: A stretch of Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls that hasn’t seen much upscale development in recent decades recently started drawing people to a chill nightspot with an impressive amaro collection, in addition to a full bar and modest food menu. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: A congressional race no one should win: If controversial developer Carl Paladino and hyperpartisan state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy can't wipe each other out in their 23rd Congressional District primary battle, it would be nice if voters had the option of saying "none of these candidates." Read more

Alan Pergament: Jhas Williams, Paul Stockman exiting WIVB: Williams didn’t say where her next destination is, but Pergament writes that it wouldn’t be surprising if she finds work on a morning show in a bigger market than Buffalo. Read more

BILLS

Bills have under-the-radar competition brewing at training camp for return jobs: If you had to pick right now, there is no clear-cut favorite for who will handle returning both kicks and punts in the regular season. That’s not to say there aren’t candidates. That group includes – primarily – Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson, Khalil Shakir and Tavon Austin. Read more

A fan guide to Buffalo Bills training camp: Buffalo Bills training camp is about to begin, returning to St. John Fisher University in Pittsford for the first time since 2019. Camp is sold out, but if you were lucky enough to snag a ticket, here are some things to know about the fan experience. Read more

'13 seconds' remains a mystery, but Tyler Bass has produced big for the Bills: Tyler Bass’ role in the infamous “13 seconds” loss to the Kansas City Chiefs remains a mystery. Was Bass asked to kick the ball into the end zone like he did for a touchback? Was he instructed to kick the ball short of the goal line, but failed to execute the play? Did that instruction never get to him? Read more

SABRES

Mats Lindgren takes the first steps to make his name his own for the Sabres organization: Twenty-nine years ago, center Mats Lindgren Sr. was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 15 pick. On July 9, his son, defenseman Mats Lindgren Jr., was drafted in the fourth round by the Buffalo Sabres. Growing up with an NHL name, 17-year-old Mats Jr. said he was determined to stay true to himself during his early hockey days. He used his father's knowledge and experience but wanted to separate himself and not have the comparison shadowing everything he did. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A local art project that celebrates random acts of kindness is expanding beyond Buffalo and is even receiving submissions from people in other countries. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall takes a closer look at the Peace Dots Project.

• The Chautauqua County Fair is underway through Sunday and is featuring a blend of new attractions and old favorites. Spectrum News’ Mark Goshgarian visited the fairgrounds in Dunkirk.

• Fans of the Finger Lakes will be happy to learn that Good Housekeeping has included this popular getaway on its list of the nation's 40 “most underrated summer destinations."

• “Is there a way to meet single people over 35 in Buffalo that doesn’t require dating apps or making weird eye contact in Wegmans?” The question posted on Reddit Buffalo generated 100 comments from armchair romance advisers in the span of 20 hours. Some suggestions: group bike rides, fitness classes, book clubs, Shakespeare in Delaware Park and volunteer opportunities. But one Redditor asked: “What’s wrong with dating app? Seems like the easiest by far.”

