Good Morning, Buffalo: East Buffalo vs. East Side: Can a new name make a difference?

June 27, 2022

East Buffalo vs. East Side: Can a new name make a difference?

A growing number of politicians and community leaders think the time has come to drop East Side from Buffalo's geo-vocabulary.

Their preferred choice? East Buffalo.

Masten Common Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. has even filed a resolution calling for the change, calling it a “crucial” step to change the narrative of neighborhoods east of Main Street.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has begun using East Buffalo during her visits to the city, with her spokesman calling it “more appropriate and equitable.”

One pastor said the new term could “change the whole paradigm within that geographic location.”

NAACP Buffalo Chapter President Mark Blue also agreed that the change is needed.

“We need to distinguish because the words East Side and West Side have negative connotations," Blue said. "North Buffalo does not. You know North Buffalo. You know South Buffalo. So we need to have that same – and let me put it this way – equality of expression when it comes to describing our communities.”

But others scoff at the notion.

“It’s silly talk, a subtle name change that most people wouldn’t even pick up,” said Henry Louis Taylor, director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo and a professor of urban and regional planning.

– Deidre Williams

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Analysis: The Supreme Court and Congress: heading in opposite directions on guns: The Supreme Court last week made it easier for residents of six states, including New York, to carry guns in public – while Congress was passing its first significant gun safety law in nearly three decades. Here's what it all means for New York. Read more

Sean Kirst: At 35, mom's only chance was a heart transplant: 'If I die, tell the kids I love them': The doctors at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester put it bluntly: After collapsing at a holiday concert for one of her kids, Brendalis Vega, 35, of Hamburg, was "at imminent risk of dying" without a heart transplant. Six months later, surgery complete, Vega was home last week to celebrate a couple of big graduation moments for her children – and to express how the smallest elements of daily life now seem like miracles. Read more

For Catholic women in Western New York, mixed emotions over Supreme Court abortion ruling: The Catholic Church has been on the vanguard of efforts to dismantle Roe v. Wade for nearly 50 years. Several parishioners expressed relief and gratitude following a Mass Sunday morning at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna. Their prayers finally had been answered. But some Catholic women in Western New York expressed mixed emotions about the ruling and worried that it was a step too far, too fast. Read more

Tuesday is primary day. There's another one in August. And voters have lots of questions: Thanks to a long and testy path to determine New York's new congressional and legislative districts, the Erie County Board of Elections must host two primary elections for voters this summer. Many county residents are learning this fact for the first time. Read more

State fines 2 WNY nursing homes: One for failing to perform CPR, another for Covid violations: Both Dunkirk Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and Williamsville Suburban received their second fines of the year. While Dunkirk Rehabilitation's fine was over a failure to provide CPR to a resident, the penalty at Williamsville Suburban was over Covid-19 protocols. Read more

$300 million Amazon warehouse project in Town of Niagara passes key hurdle: The Niagara Town Board last week voted unanimously to approve an environmental review that advances plans to build an Amazon distribution center warehouse in a town cornfield. Read more

WEATHER

Mild Monday: Today will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 70s, according to WIVB’s forecast. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Gene McCarthy's Old First Ward Brewing Co., a taste of old Buffalo: “Today’s close-up is on Gene McCarthy’s Old First Ward Brewing Co., a historic tavern hard by a railway, where you can feel the floors vibrate as freight rumbles by,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “If that does nothing for you, the house-brewed beers are solid representations that earn their names, and the food is fantastic tavern dining.” Read more

CRIME & COURTS

Buffalo family looking for answers after father killed, daughter found dead: Jalia Marrero's funeral is today, three weeks after her body was found in a wooded area in North Buffalo and almost two months since her father was killed. The family of the 18-year-old, who would have graduated from high school last week, says they want answers. Read more

'A sick cash grab': Wellsville police investigating stolen veteran grave markers: Thirteen veteran grave markers at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wellsville were stolen earlier this month. The Wellsville Police Department is looking into a financial motive for the thefts. Read more

BILLS

AFC East overview: Dolphins look more complete, but still need big step from Tua Tagovailoa: In the the first part of our series previewing the Buffalo Bills' opponents in the AFC East, News sports reporter Katherine Fitzgerald takes a look at the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are hoping to snap a five-year streak of missing the playoffs. Their roster is improved, but they still need more from their young quarterback and will face the usual adjusting period under a new head coach. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• “Bubble tea is most commonly made with black tea and milk or fruit juice, topped with popping tapioca pearls or sweet jellies. After trying one, you may question why every drink doesn’t have a chewy surprise inside,” writes Janelle Harb, who shares some local spots that offer classic milk and fruit flavors, along with a few twists that make them unique.

• The summer months are a good time to appreciate Western New York's beauty. The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is offering a Dining at Dusk series, WGRZ reports. Step Out Buffalo shares a list of the region's garden walks taking place this season.

• The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is in need of volunteers for its Water Assessments by Volunteer Evaluators (WAVE) program. "Volunteers collect aquatic bugs in order to monitor water quality in streams across the state," reports Terry Belke in WGRZ's "2 The Outdoors" feature.

• In Clarence, children are using yoga to manage stress, WKBW's Hannah Buehler reports. "I thought it would be great to help them manage these emotions that they don't really know how to express using words," said Lana Shapiro, owner of Shapiro Holistic Health Soul Healing Center.

