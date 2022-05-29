Good Morning, Buffalo: During Buffalo visit, Vice President Kamala Harris touts assault weapons ban

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 29, 2022

During Buffalo visit, Vice President Kamala Harris touts assault weapons ban

Vice President Kamala Harris came to Buffalo Saturday intending to quietly pay respects to the late Ruth Whitfield – but ended up strongly reiterating her support for something she said could prevent mass shootings like the one that claimed Whitfield's life: an assault weapons ban.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Greater Buffalo International Airport after Whitfield's funeral service, Harris said: "I will say, as I've said countless times, we are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like. You know, we're not looking for a vaccine. We know what works. ... It includes: Let's have an assault weapons ban."

Assault weapons are semi-automatic rifles that can shoot multiple rounds of bullets quickly – like the AR-15, which was used both in the May 14 racist attack that claimed 10 lives in Buffalo and the shooting 10 days later that killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at a school in Texas.

"You know what an assault weapon is? You know how an assault weapon was designed? It was designed for a specific purpose: to kill a lot of human beings quickly," Harris said. "An assault weapon is a weapon of war with no place, no place in a civil society."

Help is still needed

As our community mourns, food and daily essentials are still in short supply. Please consider supporting one of the many trusted organizations assisting the Jefferson Avenue community and all those affected by the tragic events of May 14. See how you can help.

