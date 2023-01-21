Good Morning, Buffalo: Drugs from above: Officials track drone carrying ecstasy across U.S.-Canada border

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 21, 2023

Drugs from above: Officials track drone carrying ecstasy across U.S.-Canada border

As the drone hovered without navigation lights just past 2 a.m. in the backyard of a Lewiston home, the police were ready to pounce.

Border surveillance technology pinpointed where they needed to be for the return flight of the drone that flew across the U.S.-Canada border to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., and then back.

It was the early morning hours of Sept. 21 and the trafficking of illicit drugs across the border – usually involving hidden packages in the cargo of commercial trucks – was taking a different twist: Police discovered ecstasy with a street value of $110,000 attached to the drone. And they were there when it landed behind the $630,000 home where nobody seemed to live, according to court papers filed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo.

A rope utility cord was tied around a package containing the ecstasy and attached to the bottom of the drone.

The amount of ecstasy indicated the work of a narcotics trafficker – not a casual user, authorities say.

– Patrick Lakamp

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

The changing landscape of movie theaters continues with Regal closures: The news that Regal Entertainment Group would not renew leases at 39 locations nationwide starting Feb. 15 – including two local theaters – won't surprise moviegoers who have found themselves watching a film alone inside a Regal theater. A cinematic storm of too many screens, too few films, closures during Covid-19 and the rising popularity of streaming services led to a dramatic drop in earnings for the movie industry nationwide. Read more

Cocaine bust ranks among largest ever in Buffalo; authorities suspect Mexican cartel: On Wednesday night, the Erie County Sheriff's Office SWAT team descended upon an Airbnb rental house on the edge of downtown and made what law enforcement officials say may be one of the largest drug seizures in recent Buffalo history. And they suspect the Sinoloa drug cartel in Mexico may be involved. Read more

Accused methadone clinic gunman indicted on multiple felonies: The man accused of shooting a woman and then bringing an assault rifle into a methadone clinic on the city's West Side was indicted by a grand jury on multiple felonies. Jeremy A. Griffin, 48, of Williamsville, was indicted Friday morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Read more

Teacher rep says fights at McKinley show unrest after principal transferred: A day after news came out that the principal of McKinley High School had been transferred, videos of students fighting inside the school were shared with Buffalo media from an unidentified email account. A representative of the teachers connected Thursday's fights and student unrest with the decision to transfer Principal Moustafa Khalil midyear to an elementary school. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Nuisance snow returns during Buffalo Bills game; colder pattern on horizon: “In what has been, at best, a gloomy January, even the minor snow we’ve received has been nothing more than a nuisance, which is atypical for most Januaries in Western New York,” Paul writes. “Monthly snow through Thursday is just 1.1 inch, 15.8 inches below the monthly average.” Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

David Robinson: Why Buffalo Niagara's labor shortage is still the biggest factor behind sluggish hiring: “In short, the service sector's struggles trump the goods-producing sector's strength, leaving us with a job market that still hasn't regained almost 25,000 jobs it had before the pandemic,” Robinson writes. “That's concerning, because the rest of the country already has recovered its pandemic-related job losses and is now adding even more.” Read more

Niagara University grows food marketing program with 'who’s who' of industry leaders: Western New York has some 1,200 companies involved in food manufacturing, distribution, retailing and/or warehousing, putting it in the top five markets for the industry nationally, according to Niagara’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence. In turn, Niagara has built strong partnerships that provide a direct pipeline to employment that benefits students, the region and the companies involved. Read more

COLUMNS

Erik Brady: He likes the Bengals. She LOVES the Bills. (And so do the dogs.): Maryclare Whitehead lives in a house divided. She is a Buffalo Bills fan. Her husband is a Cincinnati Bengals fan. And never the twain shall meet. Read more

Erik Brady: Dan Hoard started life as a Bills fan. Now he's the Voice of the Bengals – but his Mom still loves him: Dan Hoard grew up in Lakewood as a Buffalo Bills fan. Today he is the radio voice of the Cincinnati Bengals. And Sunday he will broadcast a playoff game from Highmark Stadium for the first time. Read more

Alan Pergament: When it comes to reporting on health issues, privacy is a factor. But it's not the only one: There’s a dilemma when it comes to reporting on health situations of high-profile personalities in the community, an issue that comes up often, Pergament writes. One size does not fit all. And it can get complicated. Read more

BILLS

'It just brought our family closer': Bills' rematch with Bengals comes with added perspective: Three weeks after their game was canceled after Damar Hamlin collapsed, the Bills and the Bengals meet again. Two franchises tethered together, first by one horrific experience, then by the goodwill that followed. Now their goals are in conflict. Each aims to send the other home. Read more

NFL divisional playoff predictions: Young quarterbacks take center stage: For the third time (second in three years), all four AFC quarterbacks are under 28 years old.

Running back carries have tilted toward James Cook over Devin Singletary in recent weeks for Bills: In each of the past two games, rookie James Cook has received more carries than fourth-year veteran Devin Singletary at running back. That’s significant, because up until this point, the only other time Cook had received more carries than Singletary came in a Week 2. Read more

SABRES

Rasmus Dahlin's 'little Hail Mary' was yet another great play in a season full of them for Sabres: Dahlin now owns the sixth-fastest run to 50 points by a defenseman under age 23 in NHL history, and the three players above him all reside in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From a reporter named Dino writing about dinosaurs to naming a snowplow, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• "Deep and rich and tragically comic, 'The Mai' is undoubtedly the most Irish of all the productions this season at Buffalo’s Irish Classical Theatre Company. Simultaneously epic and intimate, it tells a story of seven women, bound together by blood and sharing lives ruled by fate and circumstance," writes Melinda Miller in a theater review.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column.

