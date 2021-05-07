Good Morning, Buffalo: Dream deferred to cap lifetime of unforgettable moments for longtime Bisons fan

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 7, 2021
Dream deferred to cap lifetime of unforgettable moments for longtime Bisons fan
John Gangloff, a Buffalo Bisons season ticket holder who has embraced professional baseball in this community since he was a child, ought to be high on the list of spectators with a shot at receiving tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays bring major league ball to Sahlen Field – which, for Gangloff, is a lifetime dream.
Gangloff, a retired North Tonawanda diemaker, is closing in on 80. He and his friends used to walk to Offermann Stadium to see the Bisons play when he was a child. He is a witness to many great Buffalo sports moments: For instance, he attended both games in one of the most wistful "doubleheaders" in Buffalo sports history – on a September weekend in 1960 when the Bisons lost in their final game at Offermann on the day before the Bills lost the first home game in their history at the nearby War Memorial Stadium. It was the only time those two teams played on the same weekend in the two legendary stadiums.
For 35 years, Gangloff has held season tickets to the Bisons, and also worked as an usher at many games. That loyalty puts him near the top of the line when it comes to a chance to buy tickets for, say, that Blue Jays-Yankees series in June that Gangloff predicts will become of the most sought-after tickets for any athletic event in Buffalo – ever.
Yet Gangloff expressed one nagging worry that gives him mixed feelings about the arrival of the majors in Buffalo – and addressing that concern is the point of my column in The Buffalo News.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
WNY’s positivity rate drops below 3% for first time since late March: The five-county region's positivity rate, on a seven-day average, fell to 2.8% on Wednesday, state officials reported. The rate was 5.2% on April 16 and 8.8% in early January. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Williamsville School Board appoints new superintendent: Darren Brown-Hall, the No. 2 administrator in the Buffalo Public Schools, was officially hired Thursday as the next superintendent in the Williamsville School District. Read more
Braymiller Market slated to open in downtown Buffalo: Downtown Buffalo’s first grocery store focused on fresh produce is expected to open in less than two months. The market is part of the $75 million mixed-use project at 201 Ellicott St. Read more
DA: Buffalo State student most likely died by suicide: Authorities believe a missing SUNY Buffalo State student died by suicide. Though her body has not been recovered, an "exhaustive" search for Saniyya Dennis tracked her last known movements to Niagara Falls State Park. Read more
Brown didn’t budget money for speed zone cameras – but he’s not giving up on them: There’s no revenue line for the school speed zone camera program in Mayor Byron Brown’s 2021-22 budget proposal. Does that mean he’s walking away from the controversial program? His administration says no. Read more
Intense final trailer released for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’: The final trailer is out for the Buffalo-made film and it takes us right to the terrifying start of the alien invasion. The movie will be released in theaters May 28. Read more
WEATHER
A dank day: Steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Now you see it, now you don’t: West Side apartments first in nation to offer unique bed: The Cloud Bed is something you'd expect to see in a much more crowded city with limited real estate and sky-high prices to match the heights of its buildings. It’s an electronically driven bed that enables a single area to double as both a living room and a bedroom. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
New UBMD OB-GYN program can help women find the best birth control for their needs: There are dozens of formulas of birth control pills, as well as other ways to prevent pregnancy. Those with medical conditions or complex medical needs may have a harder time finding the best one with the fewest side effects. A new UBMD Obstetrics & Gynecology complex contraceptive care program aims to change that in the region. Read more
BILLS
AFC East draft review: Grading the hits and risks for Bills' rivals: The Buffalo Bills’ AFC East rivals loaded up on prime picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Mark Gaughan reviews how the Buffalo Bills’ competition fared in the draft. Read more
Bills' selection of Spencer Brown 'just thrilling for everyone' in his Iowa hometown: Lenox's population is 1,407. Late last Friday, it seemed as if 1,406 members of the community were celebrating along with one of their own, Spencer Brown, after he became a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills and his town's first contribution to the NFL. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Sabres clinch NHL's worst record with 8-4 loss to Penguins: The Sabres received two goals from fourth-line winger Drake Caggiula to keep pace early, but the Penguins pulled away behind four goals from Jeff Carter for an 8-4 win on Thursday night. Read more
Sabres have mistake-filled night in Pittsburgh: Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the game. Is Caggiula playing himself into a permanent role? Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A man who is trekking across the nation on his electric scooter made a stop in Lancaster this week. Las Vegas native Alex Simon is on a 3,000-mile journey that will take him from Boston to Oregon. Spectrum News’ Ted Goldberg says the trip will take a month as Simon logs about 120 miles each day in hopes of bringing attention to e-scooters and electric transportation.
• Many of us need no reminder that allergy season is moving into high gear. Spending time in a salt cave could help people who suffer from sinus or respiratory issues, reports WIVB’s Gabrielle Mediak. She visited a unique business in East Amherst that offers salt therapy sessions in a "calming atmosphere."
• A local student’s passion for transit systems helped propel him into the top 10 in NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge. SUNY Buffalo State student Bennett Cook talks with WBFO’s Jay Moran about his podcast titled “Subway Symphony.” Cook's affinity for all-things-transit have also inspired him to build miniature trains using LEGOs and drawing transit maps by hand.
• Today would have marked the 71st birthday of the late Tim Russert, a Buffalo native who was the longest-serving moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Visit Buffalo Niagara posted this tribute to Russert a couple of years ago that includes a peek at his preserved NBC office that is on display at the Buffalo History Museum.
Enjoy the weekend, and happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!
