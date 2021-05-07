Good Morning, Buffalo: Dream deferred to cap lifetime of unforgettable moments for longtime Bisons fan

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 7, 2021

Dream deferred to cap lifetime of unforgettable moments for longtime Bisons fan

John Gangloff, a Buffalo Bisons season ticket holder who has embraced professional baseball in this community since he was a child, ought to be high on the list of spectators with a shot at receiving tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays bring major league ball to Sahlen Field – which, for Gangloff, is a lifetime dream.

Gangloff, a retired North Tonawanda diemaker, is closing in on 80. He and his friends used to walk to Offermann Stadium to see the Bisons play when he was a child. He is a witness to many great Buffalo sports moments: For instance, he attended both games in one of the most wistful "doubleheaders" in Buffalo sports history – on a September weekend in 1960 when the Bisons lost in their final game at Offermann on the day before the Bills lost the first home game in their history at the nearby War Memorial Stadium. It was the only time those two teams played on the same weekend in the two legendary stadiums.