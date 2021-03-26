Good Morning, Buffalo: Downtown lunch spots hit hard as usual patrons work from home

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

David Robinson: Fewer jobless claims a sign that Buffalo Niagara could be at a turning point: More people are getting vaccinated and fewer people are filing for unemployment. Those are signs that better days could be on the way for the region's job market, which has been largely stagnant since the fall. Read more

Douglas Jemal’s WNY holdings extend far and wide: Jemal has been a very busy bee since he arrived in Western New York less than five years ago. He's now taken on nine projects in town – including some of the region's biggest challenges. He has been mentioned for at least three others, such as the Central Terminal and potentially another Canalside project. It's easy to see why it could be confusing to keep track of it all. So The News is here to help. Read more