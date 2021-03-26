Good Morning, Buffalo: Downtown lunch spots hit hard as usual patrons work from home

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 26, 2021
'It killed us': Downtown Buffalo lunch spots hit hard as usual patrons work from home
When Covid hit and a huge portion of the workforce started working from home, we found out just how reliant many businesses are on the commuter economy. Everything from double doubles at Tim Hortons to shirt starching at the dry cleaner were affected – and sales took a nosedive.
If you need proof, look to downtown restaurants that cater to the office crowds.
Some, like Fera's Lunch Hour and Chris' NY Sandwich Co., are open solely during lunchtime to capture the hordes of workers that pour out of buildings in the middle of the day looking for something to eat. Monday through Friday, they open the doors in late morning and close back up by early afternoon. The restaurants stay dark on weekends, when most of their customers are back home in the suburbs.
Now, with workers making their own food at home and meeting over Zoom instead of over lunch, those restaurants are struggling.
– Samantha Christmann
Cuomo announces new relaxed guidelines for nursing home visits: The guidance, which takes effect immediately, permits visitation at all times and for all residents but with limited exceptions. Read more
Legislators seek clarity on need and extent of Poloncarz’s emergency spending authority: Last year, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had expansive emergency spending authority when it came to allocating millions in Covid-19 stimulus money. But this year will be a little different. Read more
On-site event Covid testing now available – but it doesn’t come cheap: A Buffalo doctor and University at Buffalo alumnus whose events business has been roughed up during the pandemic are among leaders of a new company that provides top-of-the-line Covid-19 testing for events that include weddings, graduations and conferences. At $7,500 to test 50 attendees, and $120 per person after that, the cost doesn't come cheap. Read more
David Robinson: Fewer jobless claims a sign that Buffalo Niagara could be at a turning point: More people are getting vaccinated and fewer people are filing for unemployment. Those are signs that better days could be on the way for the region's job market, which has been largely stagnant since the fall. Read more
Douglas Jemal’s WNY holdings extend far and wide: Jemal has been a very busy bee since he arrived in Western New York less than five years ago. He's now taken on nine projects in town – including some of the region's biggest challenges. He has been mentioned for at least three others, such as the Central Terminal and potentially another Canalside project. It's easy to see why it could be confusing to keep track of it all. So The News is here to help. Read more
Report urging Sheriff’s Office reforms approved by Erie County Legislature: County lawmakers approved a report with a series of recommendations to reform the Erie County Sheriff's Office when it comes to issues of transparency, accountability, leadership and community policing. But some say even more must be done. Read more
UB basketball player seeks plea deal in stabbing at pickup game: A criminal case involving a University at Buffalo men’s basketball player has been moved to May for a potential disposition. However, while Malik Zachery and his attorney seek a plea deal that would reduce charges against him, Niagara County's assistant district attorney says the victim – a Canisius College basketball player – is asking a judge to consider jail time for Zachery. Read more
Winds of change: Rain showers along with windy conditions today. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for most of Western New York from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Temperatures will start with a morning high in the mid-50s but fall to the mid-40s. Read more
A celebration of smash burgers and classic American fare coming to Mister Sizzles: Two experienced bartenders, married during the pandemic, are having a go at their own restaurant on the West Side. The focus is on smash burgers – a popular preparation of the hamburger – and ethical treatment of their employees. Read more
Is it kummelweck or kimmelweck? From the [BN] Chronicles mailbag comes a query from R.O.: “I'm curious which side you are on: kimmelweck or kümmelweck? I'm tempted to go total avoidance and use weck.” Read more
Rick Azar, longtime sports anchor on Eyewitness News, has died at 91: Azar died Thursday under hospice care in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. He was 91. Read more
Bellavia and Bauerle’s schedules change to fill Limbaugh’s time slot at WBEN-AM: The elimination of a national syndicated talk show host means the station will go with local on-air staffers daily from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Read more
Fox affiliate WUTV planning its own hourlong 10 p.m. newscast: WUTV plans to begin airing the newscast July 1 and dropping the half-hour WGRZ-TV newscast that it has carried for about eight years in the time period. Read more
Sean Kirst: Beyond words for shared pain, Burmese community turns to music: A collaboration between a local Burmese movement to keep the spotlight on the coup in Myanmar and the young musicians from Buffalo String Works leads to a remarkable impromptu concert set for Saturday: A group of children, on violin, will join with veteran musicians in performing "Do You Hear the People Sing" – a statement of longing and beauty to wrap together hope with a multitude of hard events. Read more
Bills punter Matt Haack pleasantly surprised to have a new NFL home: Jay Skurski has the story on what the Bills' new punter thinks about coming to Buffalo, and how his punting ability was randomly discovered in high school. Read more
Bills bring in Breida: The Bills added some depth at running back Thursday when they signed four-year NFL veteran Matt Breida to a one-year contract. Read more
Sabres' latest calamity forces GM Kevyn Adams to coach 16th consecutive loss: Thursday night in Pittsburgh, the Sabres' first-year general manager got to witness his team's 16th consecutive loss while standing behind the bench filling in as coach. The Sabres lost 4-0, and Kevyn Adams got a close-up look at how bad his hockey team is playing right now. Read more
Wraparound: The Sabres had just five shots on goal in the second period. But they showed encouraging signs on the power play. How did loss No. 16 in a row go down? The Wraparound has the details. Read more
• Remember Charlie Bucket’s quest for the golden ticket that would win him a tour of a magical chocolate factory? Think of a local egg hunt as a modest version of this adventure – with an Easter twist. Blue Table Chocolates has placed in Little Free Libraries throughout Buffalo boxes that contain golden tickets. Each ticket can be redeemed for a chocolate egg. This is just one of numerous Easter egg hunts being held in the region.
• They could be called the Rip Van Winkles of the insect world given that they hibernate for 17 years. When billions of periodical cicadas finally reemerge from the ground soon, WKBW’s Jeddy Johnson says “the sounds of summer may be a little louder.” She talks with an expert from the Buffalo Museum of Science.
• A heartbreaking photo that gripped the nation following the Civil War has a local tie. The image depicted a dead Union soldier clutching a photo of his children after a battle in Gettysburg. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports that an exhaustive search ultimately identified the soldier as Amos Humiston, a resident of Portville in Cattaraugus County.
• Guitar virtuoso Carlos Santana once noted that “there’s never one sunrise the same or one sunset the same.” Western New York is fortunate to have some amazing places where we can feast on the setting sun. NYup includes several local venues on its list of spots that are ideal for capturing spectacular sunsets. They include Canalside, Letchworth State Park and Hamburg Town Beach.
