Good Morning, Buffalo: Doctors say supplying them with vaccines would solve many problems

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 24, 2021
Doctors say supplying them with vaccines would solve many problems
Local physicians say that if the state sent their offices supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine, they could use it to vaccinate patients and solve many problems bedeviling the vaccine system.
Those problems include vaccine inequity and “vaccine hesitancy” – the reluctance or refusal of many eligible people to obtain a shot, even among health care workers.
There are also ongoing concerns that computer-savvy people are more easily navigating the vaccine appointment system than those who have little or no online experience.
But so far, none of the 199 medical practices in the region that have asked for a supply has received any vaccine, a local doctor tells The News’ Thomas J. Prohaska.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid-19 numbers continue to fall, but arrival of new UK variant poses worries: Western New York and Erie County are seeing some of the lowest Covid-19 rates in months. But the identification of two Erie County residents who have been infected with the U.K. variant of the coronavirus raises new concerns. In addition, local youth hockey infection rates and deaths among younger adults still leave lingering reasons for worry. Read more
Feds: School assessments must go on despite pandemic: While they won’t be used to hold schools accountable for poor performance, the assessments are necessary to determine what resources students need, according to the acting assistant secretary of education. The New York State Education Department is examining its options. Read more
Superintendents association wants input with state ed on fully reopening schools: It is the biggest question in education right now: When will schools reopen for all students five days a week? For the first time, local school superintendents are weighing in on the discussion. Read more
Some Covid-19 restrictions remain on nursing home visits under new guidelines: The state this week released expanded guidelines to broaden nursing home visits. Families of loved ones in nursing homes have been saying for months that not only was Covid-19 taking a deadly toll on residents, but so was the isolation caused by strict visitation rules that often closed facilities when Covid-19 was detected. A second look at the new state Health Department guidelines shows that visiting remains restricted. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Mayor’s long honeymoon with Common Council hits friction as he seeks fifth term: Is the relationship between Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and this Common Council strained, or is it merely a sign of good governance? Some observers say it's both. Read more
Seized at border, endangered Asian fish gets exhibit and a new friend: A new permanent exhibit in the Aquarium of Niagara, opened this week, features Bartholomew, an Asian arowana, an endangered species whose importation is illegal. The fish was a guppy when it was seized by the Border Patrol from a smuggler on the Rainbow Bridge in 2002. Bartholomew, now 2 feet long, shares the "Dangerous Beauties" exhibit with a rare South American stingray. Read more
Brown administration rejects report critical of school zone speed cameras: The controversy around Buffalo's beleaguered School Zone Safety Program continues. In this round, the Brown administration denounces an independent analysis critical of the initiative. Read more
Allentown’s onetime Brinks Armored Car depot has one developer brainstorming: Apartments? High-end parking and storage for exotic cars? A trendy private club? Developer James Swiezy views the two-story, white stucco building on Allen Street as another unique opportunity. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
The search for remarkable Reubens: The St. Patrick’s Day parade may have been canceled, but we can still feast on food that defines the holiday for many people. Step Out Buffalo shares a list of establishments that make great Reuben sandwiches – from a cozy pub on Hertel to a well-known restaurant in Hamburg. Read more
COLUMNS
Sean Kirst: A sister, lost to Covid-19, who helped children learn to laugh: Sister Mary Owen Doody died in December from Covid-19 at Stella Niagara, a quiet passing at a Catholic community where the virus is believed to have played a role in six deaths. Yet those who knew and loved her say the joyous impact of her life reverberates far beyond the quiet cemetery in Lewiston where she is buried, with other sisters from her order. Read more
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Struggling venues benefit from helping hands
While we continue to play the waiting game, predicting the future remains – as one music industry veteran said recently – “a fool’s errand, because the landscape is changing daily.” One thing we can safely predict is the inability of many live entertainment venues to hold out until help arrives, the health crisis is controlled, restrictions are removed and the public becomes comfortable with the idea of gathering in larger groups once again.
The likelihood of these moving pieces coming together to form something solid in the immediate future is not high. As a result, these venues continue to need help. Their survival, despite Save Our Stages and the hopes for a successful vaccination campaign, is far from guaranteed.
Music lovers have a variety of opportunities to offer struggling venues a helping hand. Here's a look at a few.
– Jeff Miers
BILLS
Bills offseason questions: Devin Singletary's dip leaves Bills plenty to consider: Singletary is only 23 years old, so we know he didn’t lose any speed or quickness in his second season for the Bills, Mark Gaughan writes. His production, nevertheless, decreased. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Sabres solve back-to-back dilemma, run past Devils: Victor Olofsson opened the scoring with yet another power-play goal and Linus Ullmark made 41 saves as the Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday at the Prudential Center. Read more
Mike Harrington: Sabres refuse to take excuses in solid win over Devils: "With every chance to go feel sorry for themselves in the finale of a road trip, the Sabres refused to wilt to everything going on around them," writes Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• An unusual art exhibit provides a unique perspective on some churches, factories and homes on Buffalo’s East Side. Local artist and architectural designer Justina Dziama used liquid latex to make “castings” of some buildings. WIVB’s Kaley Lynch says the thin layer of rubber has captured the textures of the buildings’ exteriors. The “Millimeter of Space” exhibit is displayed at Buffalo Arts Studio in the Tri-Main Center.
• How will upcoming reapportionment impact the state? “Demographics, local economic and tax climates, population shifts and a host of other reasons have left New York State once again in a losing situation,” writes Ken Kruly on his Politics and Other Stuff blog.
• Many of us have had more than our fill of snow and ice, but the polar bears who reside at the Buffalo Zoo are in their glory. Check out this video on Instagram.
• A vintage railway station in Orchard Park is a unique remnant of an era when Western New York was among the nation’s largest transportation centers. Buffalo Spree’s Nancy Mingus explores the history of the Buffalo, Rochester and Pittsburgh Railway Station on South Lincoln Avenue.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.