Good Morning, Buffalo: Doctors say supplying them with vaccines would solve many problems

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: A sister, lost to Covid-19, who helped children learn to laugh: Sister Mary Owen Doody died in December from Covid-19 at Stella Niagara, a quiet passing at a Catholic community where the virus is believed to have played a role in six deaths. Yet those who knew and loved her say the joyous impact of her life reverberates far beyond the quiet cemetery in Lewiston where she is buried, with other sisters from her order. Read more

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Struggling venues benefit from helping hands

While we continue to play the waiting game, predicting the future remains – as one music industry veteran said recently – “a fool’s errand, because the landscape is changing daily.” One thing we can safely predict is the inability of many live entertainment venues to hold out until help arrives, the health crisis is controlled, restrictions are removed and the public becomes comfortable with the idea of gathering in larger groups once again.