Good Morning, Buffalo: Doctors fear early arrival of RSV could portend an earlier flu season

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 11, 2021

Child respiratory disease comes early and hard, raising specter flu could do the same

An early spate in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at Oishei Children's Hospital concerns Dr. Stephen Turkovich, chief medical officer.

The hospital typically sees cases start to climb in November. In September, 107 patients were admitted, including 26 to the pediatric intensive care unit.

“The RSV season this year is significantly earlier than we have ever seen it before,” Turkovich said.

He and other doctors in Western New York wonder how busy the new RSV season will get, how long it will last and if the same forces will take place with the flu.

“We’re certainly not seeing a lot of flu,” he said, "but because we've seen it, we know that it's in our community. Respiratory viruses usually start with small numbers of patients, and then over the next four to six weeks, generally will start to increase.”