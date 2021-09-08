Good Morning, Buffalo: Doctors, Buffalo mom recommend those who are pregnant get the Covid-19 vaccine

Christian Central Academy sues over mask mandate: The lawsuit filed Tuesday isn't just over a philosophical or educational dispute over students being forced to wear masks. It also bears on finances. After deciding on its parent-choice policy, the private Williamsville school spent more than $200,000 on alternatives to masking. But now that the state recently imposed the mask mandate, parents of as many as 50 to 60 students are threatening to pull them out of school over their opposition to masks in school – potentially costing the school hundreds of thousands of dollars in tuition and threatening its survival, according to the lawsuit. Read more

