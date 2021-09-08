Good Morning, Buffalo: Doctors, Buffalo mom recommend those who are pregnant get the Covid-19 vaccine

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 8, 2021
Doctors and a Buffalo mom recommend those who are pregnant get the Covid-19 vaccine
Chemistry professor Kacie Liwosz, who was pregnant, had a daunting decision to make in the winter as the British coronavirus variant circulated in force around the world.
Should she get the new Covid-19 vaccine?
“I didn't take the decision very lightly,” she said. “I'm not a vaccine-hesitant person, but when you're pregnant, and you're growing this little baby in your belly, it makes you think twice.”
Liwosz, of Buffalo, now a mother of three, opted to get vaccinated. It was a decision bolstered by the latest findings about pregnancy and newborn health among vaccinated moms. Large studies now show that the risks of Covid-19 to fertility and pregnancy far outweigh those of becoming immunized against the disease.
This is especially true at a time when the far more transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant virus strain as children across the U.S. have been returning to school.
PlayAction debuts
The Buffalo Bills are facing an entirely different Pittsburgh Steelers offense in this season's opener.
Check out PlayAction, a new weekly feature from The Buffalo News that provides smart, bite-sized analysis to get you ready to watch the upcoming Bills game.
Mark Gaughan, who has covered the NFL throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.
In this week's episode, the focus is on the Steelers' new offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and his trademark shifts and jet motions.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
As Covid-19 cases surge, still no vaccine rule for Bills fans: The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday announced fans attending games at Lumen Field must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to enter the stadium, becoming the third NFL team to put in place a vaccination rule for attendees. But, despite the spread of the Delta variant in the region, neither the Bills nor any other major sports team that plays home games in Erie County has such a rule in effect for their current or upcoming seasons. Read more
‘There’s a lot of anxiety’: In Niagara Falls, the back-to-school routine is anything but: There were a few tears at Niagara Street Elementary School in Niagara Falls, but that's normal. And normal is what everyone is looking for. "We want it to be as normal a first day as possible," said Principal Rocco Merino. Read more
Christian Central Academy sues over mask mandate: The lawsuit filed Tuesday isn't just over a philosophical or educational dispute over students being forced to wear masks. It also bears on finances. After deciding on its parent-choice policy, the private Williamsville school spent more than $200,000 on alternatives to masking. But now that the state recently imposed the mask mandate, parents of as many as 50 to 60 students are threatening to pull them out of school over their opposition to masks in school – potentially costing the school hundreds of thousands of dollars in tuition and threatening its survival, according to the lawsuit. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Erie County Board of Elections to appeal federal court decision forcing Brown on ballot: Byron Brown's efforts to gain an independent line on the November ballot for mayor of Buffalo remain anything but settled. The Board of Elections and the campaign of Democratic primary winner India Walton filed separate appeals of Friday's rulings in federal court. The Walton campaign also filed an appeal of the companion ruling in state court. It all means it may be at least next week before it becomes clear that the mayor's name will appear on the ballot, negating the "iffy" proposition of a write-in campaign. Read more
India Walton calls for full refund of tickets from school speed zone cameras: Although they’ve been shut off and taken down, Buffalo’s speed zone cameras are still causing controversy. This time, it's over fees and fines people incurred under the program. Read more
'I will never forget what happened:' Maserati driver sentenced in fatal South Buffalo crash: Kristin LaBruno had a "1,000-watt smile." Anthony Twentyfive III was a "protector" to his sister and friends. Both were remembered by loved ones Tuesday, as the driver of the vehicle that caused a crash that killed them was sentenced in Erie County Court. Read more
Police suspend search of Niagara River; 2 men still missing: Buffalo police divers and other agencies suspended their search of the Niagara River as darkness fell Tuesday evening without locating two men seen in the water near Broderick Park earlier in the day after a van drove into the river. Read more
BILLS
Back to the big time: Your guide to the Bills season: The Buffalo Bills open their most-anticipated season in decades when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Here is our annual season preview, including a deep look at how Sean McDermott is keeping himself and his players level-headed amid the hoopla. Read all of our coverage here.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A tragic event thrust Buffalo into the global spotlight 120 years ago this week. President William McKinley was shot during a visit to the Pan-American Exposition. The Tribune Chronicle in Warren, Ohio, recently looked back on McKinley's ill-fated visit to Buffalo in 1901.
• On a lighter note, a copy of an old ad displayed on the men’s room wall of a local brewery inspired a new installment of WGRZ’s “Unknown Stories of WNY.” The headline from the 1870s ad read: “A Glass of Beer Saved His Life.” Click the link for – as the late broadcast icon Paul Harvey used to say – “the rest of the story.”
• Buffalo is among the 15 most “driver-friendly” cities in the nation, according to a new study. The personal finance website Wallethub compared 100 cities using 30 criteria, including the cost of owning and maintaining vehicles, time spent in traffic congestion and safety factors.
• “A pilgrimage to an apple orchard is an annual rite of fall in upstate New York,” writes Samantha House for NYup.com. She compiled a list of more than 100 U-pick orchards, including more than a dozen in Western New York.
