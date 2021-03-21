Good Morning, Buffalo: Diversity lacking or nonexistent in area police departments

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 21, 2021
Cheektowaga police chief: 'The numbers don't lie here'
Between 2009 and 2019, Buffalo police officers as a group got whiter, despite efforts to diversify the force.
The police force was 69.3% white in 2019, in a city with a 47% white population, according to data the Buffalo Police Department supplied to the state. The department as a group was 67.8% white in 2009.
The disparity extends beyond Buffalo, whose department employs by far the most racial and ethnic minorities as police officers. The near-absence of diversity of local police departments is seen across the region in cities and towns where tens of thousands of people live.
It’s true in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls and Tonawanda.
The Buffalo News analyzed data that local police departments reported to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. This story offers a look at the findings.
– Aaron Besecker and Stephen T. Watson
COVID-19 COVERAGE
No computer. No smartphone. How are you supposed to get a vaccine? It's one of the ironies of the pandemic. Many of the people who are at the highest risk of getting severely sick or dying of Covid-19 are also the least likely to have the technological access and ability to get themselves an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
With no easy way to verify vaccine eligibility, people are on the honor system: As eligibility has expanded from frontline health care workers and residents and staff at nursing homes to broader categories of people such as those with a qualifying medical condition, it's harder to confirm that someone is, in fact, entitled to receive a Covid-19 vaccine dose. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sheriff candidate got warrant for raid that ended in dog’s death, $110K settlement: Narcotics Detective John C. Garcia wielded the battering ram into an apartment on Buffalo’s Breckenridge Street one day in June 2013 and played a central role in the course of events. He's now retired, but Garcia has jumped into a two-way race for the Republican nomination for Erie County sheriff. Read more
Bangladeshis decry crime in Broadway-Fillmore, seek help from police: One community leader estimates well over 1,000 Bangladeshi families have moved to the neighborhood in the past 10 years. But incidents of stolen cars increased 106% in 2020, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Burglaries are happening more often. And many Muslims are losing confidence in the police. Read more
Lawsuit: 'Ridiculously slow' speed limit makes Buffalo's school zones more dangerous: The School Zone Safety Program sets a 15 mph speed limit around 20 public, private and charter schools. "They're saying this is necessary to protect children, when it does the opposite and makes the roads more dangerous," said attorney Kevin Stocker. Read more
Victims widespread in 'massive' unemployment fraud: Local authorities are fielding widespread complaints from people whose identities are being used to try to scam the state out of unemployment benefits. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office last week reported around 100 such calls to its department. Read more
Town of Niagara pond project expected to reduce Niagara River pollution: Elmer's Pond, located in Veterans Memorial Park off Lockport Road, is to be enlarged and deepened as part of a $3.36 million project. The project is expected to reduce algae in Hyde Park Lake in Niagara Falls and improve the quality of water reaching the Niagara River. Read more
WEATHER
Spring has sprung: Sunny skies and a high temperature of 60 degrees are expected today, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
ST. BONAVENTURE MEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Bonaventure ushered out of NCAA Tournament after loss to LSU: It wasn’t how the Bonnies wanted their season to end, at the hands of a Power Six team that kept the Atlantic 10 champions from finding much of an offensive rhythm. LSU, the No. 8 seed in the East region, bounced the No. 9 Bonnies from the first round, 76-61 on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind. Read more
Analysis: St. Bonaventure, overdue for some luck, sees great season end in flames: “It was an unfortunate way to end another fantastic season for coach Mark Schmidt’s crew,” writes Mark Gaughan of the Bonnies, who missed 17 of their first 19 shots, and hit 3 of 20 from 3-point range for the game. “But it’s frustrating that Bona will have to wait yet another year – it’s 43 and counting – to advance to the round of 32.” Read more
BILLS
Bills get younger along the defensive line in News' second mock draft of 2021: Who is the fast rising edge rusher, and what son of a former NFLer will the Bills be taking with their second pick? Here's our mock draft 2.0, with predictions for the entire first round and each of the Bills' next two picks. Read more
Mailbag: Was the Bills' interest in J.J. Watt real or gamesmanship? Do any Bills players live in the area year-round? Was spending on Emmanuel Sanders wise? Is Star Lotulelei in good shape after sitting the year out? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
SABRES
Trade deadline the first step in Sabres GM Kevyn Adams' plan to evaluate roster: Adams is faced with the same problem that his predecessors weren’t given enough time to solve: What is the right mix of players to push this franchise into the playoffs for the first time since 2011? Read more
Inside the NHL: NCAA bracket announcement could mark start of Sabres coach search: "My choice would be for [Sabres GM Kevyn] Adams to hire an experienced NHL coach. After all, how many first-timers is this organization going to hire?" Mike Harrington writes in this week's Inside the NHL column. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Although the state's official Maple Weekend was canceled this year, there's no shortage of places in Western New York to enjoy some pancakes and maple syrup. Last week we spotlighted Sprague's Maple Farms in Portville in Cattaraugus County. Step Out Buffalo shared some other go-to pancake spots, as recommended by its followers.
• Is your March Madness bracket already busted? Well, through some polls run by WIVB, you can have some fun making picks in a different kind of bracket challenge. The local CBS affiliate is asking you to vote for your favorite obscure Lindy Ruff-era Sabres player.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Jan. 29.