Good Morning, Buffalo: Diversity lacking or nonexistent in area police departments

Analysis: St. Bonaventure, overdue for some luck, sees great season end in flames: "It was an unfortunate way to end another fantastic season for coach Mark Schmidt's crew," writes Mark Gaughan of the Bonnies, who missed 17 of their first 19 shots, and hit 3 of 20 from 3-point range for the game. "But it's frustrating that Bona will have to wait yet another year – it's 43 and counting – to advance to the round of 32."

BILLS

Bills get younger along the defensive line in News' second mock draft of 2021: Who is the fast rising edge rusher, and what son of a former NFLer will the Bills be taking with their second pick? Here's our mock draft 2.0, with predictions for the entire first round and each of the Bills' next two picks.