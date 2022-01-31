Good Morning, Buffalo: Districts offering pay hikes, incentives to attract substitute teachers

Ross Cellino, attorney who left his law firm locked in court battle over legal fees: Attorney Ross Cellino Jr. and an attorney who used to work at Cellino Law are locked in a dispute over court fees. The Barnes Firm, which was founded by Cellino's former partner, Stephen Barnes, is also involved in the dispute with attorney John Looney. Looney left Cellino Law in November, taking at least 70 cases with him. Read more

Cryptocurrency firm touts jobs in the Falls, but critics worry about energy use: The top executives of Blockfusion, which has converted a mothballed coal-fired power plant in Niagara Falls into a data mining center for Bitcoin, say they "can't hire fast enough," contradicting economic development officialdom, which contends that cryptocurrency doesn't create many jobs. It does use a lot of electricity, and the Sierra Club says it opposes the use of Niagara hydropower by such companies. Read more