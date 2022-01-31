Good Morning, Buffalo: Districts offering pay hikes, incentives to attract substitute teachers

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 31, 2022
Desperate need for substitute teachers: ‘It's an issue for everyone’
The need for substitute teachers in New Mexico is so great that the National Guard has been called to pitch in. One state to the east, a school district in Texas has taken to asking parents to become fill-in teachers.
It hasn't quite gotten to that point yet in Western New York, but school districts are opening their wallets and creating incentives to fill what is quickly becoming a pandemic-fueled desperate need.
"It's an issue for everyone," West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said.
Ken-Ton said it wants to be a "destination" for substitute teachers. The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School Board approved a pay raise for them last month, and the district started a campaign to attract substitute teachers.
"It's very competitive in the region," said Jeffery Richards, assistant superintendent for human resources. "We really wanted to increase our pool."
– Barbara O'Brien
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Some legislators again demand Poloncarz give up his emergency powers: Many New York counties declared a state of emergency when the Covid-19 pandemic began. But two years later, some Erie County lawmakers say the county executive shouldn't still be holding on to his emergency powers. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Erie County would be split among three congressional districts under remap: Democrats in the State Legislature proposed a congressional remap that puts parts of three districts in Erie County – but that might make Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, want to move. Read more
Ross Cellino, attorney who left his law firm locked in court battle over legal fees: Attorney Ross Cellino Jr. and an attorney who used to work at Cellino Law are locked in a dispute over court fees. The Barnes Firm, which was founded by Cellino's former partner, Stephen Barnes, is also involved in the dispute with attorney John Looney. Looney left Cellino Law in November, taking at least 70 cases with him. Read more
Cryptocurrency firm touts jobs in the Falls, but critics worry about energy use: The top executives of Blockfusion, which has converted a mothballed coal-fired power plant in Niagara Falls into a data mining center for Bitcoin, say they "can't hire fast enough," contradicting economic development officialdom, which contends that cryptocurrency doesn't create many jobs. It does use a lot of electricity, and the Sierra Club says it opposes the use of Niagara hydropower by such companies. Read more
Takeout is in demand, so a Riverside pizza box-maker will expand again: Enterprise Folding Box Co. has developed a specialty in takeout food boxes, especially for pizza, chicken wings and bakery items – a solid niche for a Buffalo clientele. The business has been growing so much that it needs to buy additional property from a derelict former industrial property at 308 Crowley St., next door to its current facility at 75 Isabelle St. Read more
WEATHER
Increasing sunshine: After a partly cloudy start, today will become mostly sunny by the afternoon with a high in the mid- to upper 20s, WIVB forecasts. Read more
BILLS
Senior Bowl week: Some prospects for Bills fans to watch: The Bills have done well at the Senior Bowl in recent seasons. They have drafted 15 players over the past four years who have played in the annual showcase game. Mark Gaughan has five players (plus a few more) for Bills fans to watch, with an eye toward Buffalo’s needs. Read more
Allen sums it up in one word: "Pain," the QB tweeted during Chiefs-Bengals Sunday evening. Read more
SABRES
Undermanned Sabres lose Mittelstadt on another unusual day: Casey Mittelstadt exited the game in Colorado with an injury after the first period and didn’t return. The Sabres had only 10 forwards and seven defensemen for most of the game and lost 4-1 to become the latest victim of the Colorado Avalanche’s remarkable 18-game win streak at home. Read more
Hayden and Thompson rally Sabres in memory of Teddy Balkind: Teddy Balkind, a 16-year-old sophomore at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, Conn., died from a neck injury sustained during a junior varsity game at the Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn., the alma mater and hometown of Sabres winger John Hayden. Here's how Hayden and Connecticut native Tage Thompson are helping the Sabres get involved. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens don’t sleep when the sun goes down. The doors reopen and mood lighting comes up for “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape.” The after-hours excursion highlights the plant collection with soft, colorful lighting to enhance shapes, sizes, textures and colors. News Staff Photographer Sharon Cantillon captures the experience, which runs on various dates until March 12.
• Peyton Manning endeared himself to Bills fans by ending his appearance on "Saturday Night Live's" "Weekend Update" with a "Go Bills." The legendary quarterback’s newfound interest in the Netflix series "Emily in Paris” had him a little behind on the latest football news.
• "It’s hard not to have a good time in Buffalo," writes Matt Meltzer for Fifty Grande. The travel magazine featured the City of Good Neighbors in its Best of the U.S. Bucket List series, which offers 25 answers to this question: “What are the best things to do in Buffalo?”
• You don’t have to be an Olympian to give the sport of curling a try. In fact, you can do so right here in Western New York. WIVB’s Abby Fridmann details the offerings of the Buffalo Curling Club, which boasts some 300 members.