Good Morning, Buffalo: Diocese agrees to improve child sexual abuse protections to settle AG's lawsuit

Oct. 26, 2022

Buffalo Diocese agrees to improve child sexual abuse protections to settle AG's lawsuit

The Buffalo Diocese is required to monitor priests accused of sexual abuse and to publicize the results of an annual audit by a former FBI agent as part of a court-approved deal to settle a 2020 lawsuit brought by the State Attorney General’s Office over the diocese’s handling of molestation claims against priests.

The deal mandates that the diocese comply for five years with the Attorney General’s calls for enhanced child protection measures and tighter oversight of offending priests.

Also part of the settlement: a requirement that a lay review board make recommendations in writing for each case of reported abuse it investigates and that the review board’s recommendations be posted on the diocese website.

The settlement, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, closes a chapter in a diocese sexual abuse scandal that began unfolding in 2018.

PLAYACTION

The numbers Stefon Diggs is putting up are mind-boggling, but somehow the Bills' top wideout is going a bit unnoticed. During this week's PlayAction podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss what makes Diggs special, plus they look at the rest of the AFC East through seven weeks and break down one of the main reasons the Packers' offense is struggling so much. All in 11 minutes.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

A social media trend, a stolen car and speeding prove a deadly combination: A day after a horrific crash Monday left four teens dead, another hospitalized and the driver facing criminal charges, Buffalo was learning about the young lives that were lost and the tragic consequences of a dangerous trend spread through the social media app TikTok. Read more

Unemployment drops to 3.3% in September as workers remain hard to find: The modest uptick in hiring during September, coupled with a slightly smaller-than-normal seasonal drop in the number of available workers, pushed unemployment to a record low last month. Read more

Man pleads guilty to 2019 slaying of parents; will claim they abused him, argue for shorter sentence: An Allegany County man accused as a 17-year-old of killing his mother and father has pleaded guilty and plans to argue for a shorter sentence based on claims he was abused by his parents. Read more

New Era’s Chris Koch relinquishes day-to-day operations to longtime execs Grundtisch, Patterson: Koch, whose family started New Era Cap more than a century ago, is stepping aside from the day-to-day leadership of the Buffalo-based headwear and apparel brand. Stepping into his role as president are longtime New Era executives Jim Grundtisch and Jim Patterson. Both men will serve as co-presidents. Read more

Legislator Lisa Chimera tapped as Poloncarz’s new deputy county executive: Chimera has served in the Erie County Legislature since 2020. She retired as a teacher in the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District after 34 years and was a long-serving Town of Tonawanda board member. Read more

WEATHER

Rain returns as temps stay warm: A quarter inch of rain is expected (100% chance) with a high of 63. Read more

ELECTION 2022

Hochul-Zeldin debate keeps coming back to the same issue – crime: The moderators took Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, through more than a dozen concerns facing New Yorkers in their televised debate Tuesday night, but the conversation kept returning to the same issue – crime. Read more

Erie County clerk’s race marks biggest challenge yet for incumbent as Eden Supervisor Hartman challenges Kearns: This year's clerk's contest may represent the biggest test incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns has faced in his seat for the office since first taking over the position in 2017. Read more

2022 Election coverage: Your guide to the races affecting WNY: Read more

EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

The Editorial Board: Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns for Erie County Clerk: At the end of the day, the county clerk’s office is all about getting a multifaceted administrative job done with efficiency and cost-saving for taxpayers. Read more

The Editorial Board: Jennifer Mecozzi for Buffalo School Board: While both challengers have interesting ideas and show eagerness to pitch in, Mecozzi adds familiarity with district operations to the passion she’s demonstrated since she first became a candidate in 2016. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Zephyr plans cannabis job-training operation in former Albright-Knox Northland space: As Zephyr Partners begins the first phase of construction on its new cannabis campus in South Buffalo, the California firm is seeking to set up a career-training program at the Northland Corridor building. Read more

Two more solar farms proposed for Chautauqua County: An Ontario clean-energy company is proposing community solar farm projects in Stockton and Pomfret, with a stated generating capacity of 10 megawatts. Read more

BILLS

Analysis: Ken Dorsey checking most boxes amid dream start as Bills' offensive coordinator: Ken Dorsey’s transition to offensive coordinator this season could not be going much smoother. The Bills’ offense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards gained and No. 2 to Kansas City in points scored heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Read more

Bills give back at Hamlin Park School: The Buffalo Bills Foundation and Wegmans partnered with Hamlin Park Academy #74 and Buffalo Go Green as part of a weeklong Huddle for Hunger initiative. Von Miller and some of his Bills teammates visited with students at the school to share their thoughts about the importance of healthy eating. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres fall flat in finale of 4-game road trip, lose 5-1 in Seattle: Buffalo only had six shots in the third period against and allowed another power play goal to lose to the Kraken, 5-1. The Sabres head home with a 4-2 record, winning three out of four on the road. But their performance in Seattle wasn't the way they wanted it to end. Read more

Sabres notebook: Vinnie Hinostroza still trying to take game to another level: “A lot of time in the NHL, you go through ups and downs,” Hinostroza said. “When you’re in your downs, you’ve got to keep grinding and get better. I feel like I still haven’t gotten to my best, and I’m 28 years old." Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A local television reporter received an on-air “spooktacular” makeover as a harbinger of Halloween. Frightworld makeup artists worked on WIVB’s Chelsea Lovell for about 90 minutes. The artisans have plenty of practice. Each night, they transform more than 40 actors into ghouls, goblins and other scream-inducing characters.

• A local nun who taught at Mount Mercy Academy became one of the first women to serve as a special agent for the FBI. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan traces her unusual career path in Unknown Stories of WNY.

• A Jamestown nature center is mourning the loss of a beloved bald eagle that was a “local legend and an inspiration.” WKBW’s Anthony Reyes says Liberty resided at the Audubon Community Nature Center for two decades after a wing injury compromised her ability to fly.

• There’s still time to embark on a fall adventure in the 716. Thetravel.com highlights ideal fall hiking spots, including Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora and Devil’s Hole in Niagara Falls.

