Good Morning, Buffalo: Developer still 'bullish' on Station Twelve, Amherst as work restarts after two years

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Feb. 24, 2022

Developer still 'bullish' on Station Twelve, Amherst as work restarts after two years

Artist renderings featured on the WS Development website portray Station Twelve as a busy retail, dining and entertainment destination. Under bright sunshine and blue skies, patrons shop, dine outdoors and use a central green space for yoga classes and other diversions.

In reality, the prime, 18-acre site along Sheridan Drive in Eggertsville is barren except for a Whole Foods Market that opened in 2017.

The project had advanced sluggishly since WS bought the site in 2015 and ground to a halt in March 2020. The WS website page touting Station Twelve hasn’t been updated in some time and still lists as a future tenant L.L. Bean, which last year opened a store in another Amherst shopping center.

But WS officials insist they haven’t given up on Station Twelve. Top WS executive Brian Sciera, in fact, was in town this week for the first time in two years and reiterated WS’ commitment to the project and Buffalo.