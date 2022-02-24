Good Morning, Buffalo: Developer still 'bullish' on Station Twelve, Amherst as work restarts after two years

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 24, 2022
Developer still 'bullish' on Station Twelve, Amherst as work restarts after two years
Artist renderings featured on the WS Development website portray Station Twelve as a busy retail, dining and entertainment destination. Under bright sunshine and blue skies, patrons shop, dine outdoors and use a central green space for yoga classes and other diversions.
In reality, the prime, 18-acre site along Sheridan Drive in Eggertsville is barren except for a Whole Foods Market that opened in 2017.
The project had advanced sluggishly since WS bought the site in 2015 and ground to a halt in March 2020. The WS website page touting Station Twelve hasn’t been updated in some time and still lists as a future tenant L.L. Bean, which last year opened a store in another Amherst shopping center.
But WS officials insist they haven’t given up on Station Twelve. Top WS executive Brian Sciera, in fact, was in town this week for the first time in two years and reiterated WS’ commitment to the project and Buffalo.
Work should restart soon on the three unfinished buildings on the site, with the first tenants opening their doors in fall 2023. And a retrofitted At Home home décor store should open by this summer.
– Stephen T. Watson
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Niagara County no longer a high-transmission zone for Covid-19: The county's statistics Wednesday showed 99.39 new cases per 100,000 residents during the past seven days, thanks to a total of 196 new cases in that period. It is the first time since Aug. 31 that Niagara was not in the high-transmission classification, Thomas J. Prohaska reports. Read more
[More: Stay current on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
VA officials to visit cemetery amid growing safety concerns: A top construction executive from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to visit the new Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke just as the agency and the state Department of Transportation begin a study of the safety of a nearby intersection where two vets were killed in a crash in September. Read more
City to pay $2.4 million in settlements, including sexual harassment claim: A worker's sexual harassment claims, a firefighter's severe burns and a woman's fractured ankle from a city sidewalk are the major personal injury and general litigation claims the Common Council’s Claims Committee approved Wednesday, reports Deidre Williams. Read more
Louis Ciminelli reports to federal prison years after jury found him guilty: Buffalo real estate developer Louis P. Ciminelli has finally begun his term as a federal inmate, more than three years after he was sentenced to prison, The Buffalo News has learned. An official said Ciminelli is at the U.S. penitentiary in Tucson, Ariz., a high security facility. Read more
Union vote count at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores gets delayed: The vote was postponed because the National Labor Relations Board had yet to issue a decision on a pending request by Starbucks. If the NLRB denies the request, the vote count will be rescheduled. Read more
Judge sentences Getzville businessman to probation for role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection: John J. Juran, who entered the Capitol a half-hour after the building was breached by others on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to three years of probation, fined $500 and ordered to pay $500 in restitution, reports Patrick Lakamp. Read more
Residents complain of noise as North Tonawanda Bitcoin plant tests operations: A Canadian cryptocurrency company started testing computer equipment Tuesday in North Tonawanda, and the result was a stream of complaints to city police and officials about the noise. Digihost, the company that plans to buy the Fortistar power plant on Erie Avenue to provide electricity for its computers, began a limited test of some of its outdoor equipment, Mayor Austin J. Tylec said. Read more
Rod Watson: Another gun bill that proves 'extremists' aren't all on the right: Afraid the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down New York State's highly-subjective regimen for saying who can bear arms, a Bronx Democrat wants to pre-empt the justices. Her bill would make a permit to carry a gun virtually useless. Read more
WEATHER
A quiet Thursday before a potentially troublesome Friday: WIVB forecasts a cloudy day Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-20s and a chance for a few flurries. The weather will be much more disruptive Friday, however.
GUSTO
Jeff Miers: As Tool comes to town, some thoughts on why the band matters: It took the band’s Aug. 23, 2002, appearance at then-HSBC Arena to turn Miers from a casual fan into a fanatic. That gig sits firmly in The News' pop music critic's "upper reaches on [his] list of most profound concert experiences." Read more
Buffalo beer experts predict CBD-infused beer, clean brews and more hopped ciders: Brewers from Lilly Belle Meads, 12 Gates Brewing, New York Beer Project and more discuss what they expect to see in the craft beverage industry in 2022. Will it be more hazy IPAs, fruited sours and an even greater wave of seltzers? Maybe not. Read more
BILLS
Has Tremaine Edmunds done enough to merit a contract extension?: Edmunds has at times looked the part of a top pick and game-changing linebacker the Bills would want for years to come. But he's also had trouble playing at that level consistently. In the next part in our series on questions facing the Bills this offseason, Jay Skurski looks at the future at middle linebacker. Read more
SABRES
Streaking Canadiens look sharp in handing Sabres fourth straight loss: A suddenly streaking Canadiens team with Martin St. Louis behind the bench handed Buffalo its fourth straight loss, 4-0. Montreal, meanwhile, won its fourth straight game. Mike Harrington has more on the game. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Local ratings for the Olympics are down about 35% from the 2018 event in South Korea. The News' Alan Pergament lists several reasons – from China's human rights abuses to a smorgasbord of competing TV content – for why the Winter Games haven't truly caught the attention of Western New Yorkers. Broadcaster Mike Tirico, however, was phenomenal, Pergament wrote.
• Gov. Kathy Hochul has named UB professor Henry Louis Taylor Jr. among 10 New Yorkers to the 400 Years of African-American History Commission, which will be tasked with highlighting the contributions of Africans and African Americans to the U.S. and New York State, writes Harold McNeil.
• Jeff Simon suggests two movies that have flown under the radar and aren't considered for major awards: David Lowery's "The Green Knight" and Fran Kranz's "Mass." Simon explains why these two films are worth your time, then passes along more suggestions from the arts world.
• The Bills are in the offseason, but the football team's recent success hasn't been forgotten. One of the short plays in "Buffalo Quickies #31," a collection performed by Alleyway Theatre, is dedicated to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, WIVB reports.
