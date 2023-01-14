Good Morning, Buffalo: Details revealed on more Buffalo blizzard deaths as 35 names are disclosed

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 14, 2023

Details revealed on more Buffalo blizzard deaths as 35 names are disclosed

On Dec. 28, after Edward "Terry" Parson Jr.'s sister could not reach him on the phone, a relative went to check on him at his apartment on Broadway.

They found Parson dead, in an unheated apartment that had lost its electrical power, said Preston Parson, his younger brother.

Parson, 74, was one of 35 people who died due to the blizzard whose names were on a list of blizzard fatalities that an Erie County official accidentally emailed Wednesday to a Buffalo News reporter. Twenty-four people on the list had not previously been publicly identified as blizzard deaths in any news accounts.

Ten of those people died like Parson, in an unheated Buffalo home that had lost electrical power during a storm that knocked out power to 108,000 National Grid customers in Western New York.

In all, at least 44 people died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo region beginning Dec. 23 and through Christmas, making it the second-deadliest single weather disaster in the United States in 2022, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statistics.

– Charlie Specht, Ben Tsujimoto and Jay Tokasz

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Elections, constructions and negotiations: A look ahead at 2023 in Western New York: When it comes to the future, columnist George Will may have said it best: "The future has a way of arriving unannounced." The year that still has more than 11 months in it will indeed eventually reveal itself unannounced, but Buffalo News reporters can see a glimpse of what is to come on a variety of topics. Read more

Severely frostbitten man saved from blizzard loses all of his fingers: For more than two weeks, doctors desperately tried to save Joey White's fingers after he suffered severe frostbite while lost in the blizzard over Christmas weekend in the LaSalle neighborhood of North Buffalo. But on Thursday, there was nothing more they could do. Read more

On-ice actions during charity hockey game lead to high-level assault charge: A West Seneca man faces a first-degree assault charge after injuring another player during a charity hockey tournament at Buffalo RiverWorks last month, though Erie County prosecutors have left open the possibility of reducing the charge. Read more

Niagara Falls and NU officials focus on off-campus housing issues 'neglected for far too long': The key to solving problems cited by DeVeaux neighborhood residents in Niagara Falls about Niagara University's off-campus student housing will be collaboration and keeping open lines of communication, according to the city's mayor and a university official. Read more

WEATHER

Chilly with morning snow: Today will be mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning and a high in the lower 20s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Ticket prices falling for Sunday's game as fans anticipate Bills' playoff run: Buffalo Bills tickets have been selling for astronomical prices throughout the 2022 regular season. But not so much for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. So what gives? For starters, Bills fans may be looking beyond Sunday's game. Read more

PM Plastics will undergo $3 million expansion at Orchard Park facility: An Orchard Park plastics manufacturer known for producing disks for the yard game Kan Jam will undergo a $3 million expansion and double its workforce. PM Plastics, located on Bank Street in Orchard Park, plans to retain 17 jobs and create 26 more through the expansion. Read more

BILLS

Bills recall execution, excitement, emotions of two kick return TDs: In last week's win over New England, the Bills' Nyheim Hines became the 11th player to have two kick return touchdowns in the same game. Hines, special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley and others walk through the scores. Read more

How we see it: News writers weigh in on Bills-Dolphins wild-card matchup: ere is how News Bills writers see Sunday's AFC wild-card game between the Bills and Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Read more

SABRES

Tyson Jost relishing opportunity to 'play free' in key role for Sabres: “I've always loved the game of hockey, and I never lost that at all,” Jost told The Buffalo News following practice Friday. “But there's times when you're coming to the rink, and you just feel like there's a cloud over your head or a weight on your shoulders. It can be really difficult.” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Daredevil Records is taking the plunge in Niagara Falls. Jessica Berry cut the ribbon on her Daredevil Record Store & Listening Lounge in the former Tugby-Lennon building, 324 Niagara St., on Friday. The store sells new and used records, CDs, cassette tapes and vintage T-shirts, and buys used merchandise for cash or credit. Audio equipment scattered throughout the lounge allows customers to listen to music before they buy it. Learn more in the Buffalo Next newsletter.

• From Twitter greetings to Bills buffs by area code to author Stephen King making fun of Utica, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• American youth continue to receive low grades for physical fitness, but a new report shows they emerged from lockdowns and virtual classrooms by upping their game when it comes to participation in sports activities, Scott Scanlon writes. The Aspen Institute reports in "State of Play 2022" that foundations, corporations and the American Rescue Plan Act have prioritized and subsidized local, low-cost forms of play, “but it’s a shaky foundation.”

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.