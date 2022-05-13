Good Morning, Buffalo: Despite 'considerable' damage in USS The Sullivans, Buffalo Naval Park hopes to preserve artifacts

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 13, 2022

Despite 'considerable' damage to USS The Sullivans, Buffalo Naval Park hopes to preserve artifacts

The treasures of the USS The Sullivans' Memorial Room were saved as the World War II-era destroyer was listing in the Buffalo River in mid-April.

Emergency responders carried away the intricate 3-D model of the destroyer, letters to the namesake Sullivan brothers and two original flags – including a tattered American flag attached to the mast of The Sullivans during fighting near the Japanese islands of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

But worries remain about the rooms that took the brunt of the damage: the engineering room and ship office, which were an estimated 70% submerged, as well as berthing (sleeping) areas and the mess deck (or community space), which were about 50% submerged.

And it wasn't just water putting artifacts in danger. Oily waste and debris had filled many compartments of The Sullivans. Humidity and fumes were other potential troublemakers, said Shane Stephenson, director of museum collections at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

– Ben Tsujimoto

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Erie County Legislature approves $100 million down payment for Bills stadium construction: Though some Democratic legislators had initially been reluctant to earmark the money, the push by Republican-sponsored legislators to put more cash toward the stadium project proved persuasive. Read more

Institutions to share in millions from $174.5 million Erie County surplus windfall: Millions will flow to cultural institutions, as well as nonprofit community groups, youth organizations, veterans posts and other groups with one-time construction and renovation needs. Read more

Flight 3407 families, lawmakers decry attempt to trim pilot experience rule: Eighteen months after losing their loved ones in 2009, the Families of Continental Flight 3407 won passage of an aviation safety law that required pilots to have 1,500 hours of experience before flying a commercial passenger plane. But now Republic Airways, a regional carrier that flies on behalf of American Airlines, Delta and United to markets such as Buffalo, wants an exemption that would allow it to hire pilots with half as much experience. Read more

10 accused of narcotics charges targeted in sweep by federal agents and local officers: Approximately 200 law enforcement officers and support personnel took seven people into custody without incident. Two were already in custody and one defendant was arrested after the raid. Read more

Buffalo Jewish groups decry link of quarantine rule to Holocaust: The groups say Williamsville Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman's link of a state Covid-19 emergency rule to the Nazis' forced relocation and imprisonment of the Jews minimized the atrocities committed during the Holocaust. In response to the criticism, Sherman told The Buffalo News he clearly recognizes the horrors inflicted on Jews during World War II, but he stands by his contention that the powers granted under this isolation and quarantine order are reminiscent of the Nazis' unlawful separation of families. Read more

Former state senator files lawsuit against OTB, criticizes officials’ inaction: George Maziarz has filed a civil lawsuit accusing leadership of Western Regional Off-Track Betting of misappropriating funds for personal use. Thursday’s announcement comes amid existing turmoil for OTB, which already faces a lawsuit from a former OTB executive who claims he was fired because he cooperated with federal and state investigations. Read more

Five candidates seeking two spots on Orchard Park School Board: The candidates have spent countless hours campaigning and raised thousands of dollars. They say they want an end to divisiveness, and acknowledge that national issues have come to the local level. Read more

County health rankings show WNY remains unhealthiest region in the state

Dr. David Holmes, associate clinical chief of family medicine at Erie County Medical Center, had just finished reading First Corinthians before he talked with the WNY Refresh editor this week about the latest health rankings for the Buffalo Niagara region.

You’ve probably heard the Biblical verse about treating your body like a temple.

Turns out many in the region, in singer Jimmy Buffett’s words, treat theirs “like a tent.”

Smoking and obesity rates are higher than the New York State average in all eight regional counties, according to “County Health Rankings and Roadmaps.” So, too, are the number of poor physical and mental health days per month and rates of physical activity.

Life expectancy is lower.

We take a county-by-county look.

– Scott Scanlon

MORE HEALTH & WELLNESS COVERAGE

Refresh Takes: How you eat matters; so does what’s behind a cough and stuffiness: Akron resident Eric Hall, who has lost 165 pounds since 2019, says food logistics can often be as important as the food on your plate. “It is monumentally important what you eat and the ingredients that go into the foods you consume,” he said, but it is also possible to improve overall health without changing many of the foods you eat. Also in this story, we share symptoms most common to both Covid-19 and seasonal allergies. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

ACV leans on tech, diversification to meet 2022 goals amid vehicle shortages: The online vehicle auction company – Western New York's first $1 billion unicorn – reported a 49% increase in revenues during the first quarter of 2022. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: WKBW news anchor Ashley Rowe exiting in June: Rowe, who has been the co-anchor of the 5 and 6 p.m. weekday newscasts after dropping the 11 p.m. newscast, will have her last newscast on June 10. Read more

BILLS

Game-by-game predictions: Bills face tough starting stretch with prime-time opener vs. Rams: It doesn't get any bigger than this: The Buffalo Bills will open the 2022 NFL regular season against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The game, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 8, will take place in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and air on NBC. It is a homecoming for Bills defensive end Von Miller, who last year was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl championship team. The News' Jay Skurski previews the schedule and gives his early predictions on how the Bills will fare in the 2022 season. Read more

Analysis: Bills' schedule is tougher, but still not among the toughest: Based on the latest over-under win totals for each team set by Las Vegas oddsmakers, the Bills will face the 17th toughest schedule in 2022. The over-under win total for the Bills is 11.5 games. Read more

Thanksgiving game becoming new standard for Bills: The game in Detroit will mark the third time in four years the Bills have played on Thanksgiving, all on the road. Before this stretch, the team went 25 years without a Thanksgiving game. Read more

SABRES

Hometown kid Henri Jokiharju among five Sabres at World Championship in Finland: Jokiharju will be representing the Buffalo Sabres at the tournament, which will also feature defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (Sweden), winger Rasmus Asplund (Sweden), center Dylan Cozens (Canada) and winger John Hayden (United States). Sabres coach Don Granato is an assistant coach for Team USA. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• It might not be a total eclipse of the heart, but there will be a total lunar eclipse Sunday night and early Monday. WKBW’s Autumn Lewandowski tells you what you need to know.

• The next time you get annoyed when you’re stuck in traffic, remind yourself that everything is relative. A new study ranks Buffalo as the best city for commuters among the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. The study by Clover Real Estate identifies Washington, D.C., San Francisco and New York City as the worst cities for commuters based on time spent behind the wheel and associated costs.

• A program called Soccer for Success is helping kids to hone their soccer skills, make healthy lifestyle choices and even succeed in their school work, reports WBFO’s Michael Mroziak. The free program was created by the U.S. Soccer Foundation and brought to the region a decade ago.

• Consider it a doggone informational feast tailored to our four-legged friends. In the span of a week, Step Out Buffalo posted this handy guide to dog-friendly hiking trails and WGRZ compiled a guide to local dog parks.

Have an enjoyable weekend!

