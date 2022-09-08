Good Morning, Buffalo: Despite Child Victims Act, justice remains elusive for some survivors of abuse

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 8, 2022

Despite Child Victims Act, justice remains elusive for some survivors of abuse

Robert Kapal spent nearly 40 years trying not to remember a Buffalo Diocese priest he says abused him as a child.

But when a reporter showed up at his door four years ago with diocese documents naming the priest, the 46-year-old firefighter burst into tears.

"I haven't heard that name in a long time," Kapal said, before recalling details of sexual abuse he said he endured at St. Christopher Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda in 1980.

That was four years ago, and it might have been financially beneficial for Kapal to come forward. New York's Child Victims Act was about to become law, opening a "look-back window" for survivors of sexual abuse to sue abusers and the institutions responsible for their abuse. But emotionally, Kapal wasn't ready.

“I wanted to forget about this and just move on with my life, and I couldn’t,” Kapal said.

Legally, Kapal has hit a wall. The window to sue his accused abuser – originally set at one year, and later extended to two years by the State Legislature – is closed. And the deadlines to apply for the Buffalo Diocese’s voluntary settlement program or to make claims against the diocese in U.S. Bankruptcy Court have also expired.

Kapal is not alone.

Lawyers who filed abuse lawsuits in State Supreme Court say hundreds of victims came forward shortly after the Child Victims Act deadline passed. Survivors and advocates say thousands of others abused by a relative, neighbor or someone else who did not work for an employer with deep pockets, like the Catholic Church or the Boy Scouts, could not find a lawyer willing to file a lawsuit for them.

Suicide rates are falling in Erie County and across U.S.: Last year was one of the lowest years for suicides in Erie County. As of last week, 61 suspected and confirmed suicide deaths occurred in Erie County for this year. That represents the lowest number of suicides compared with the same time period in three of the past four years. The question of why is much harder to answer. Read more

BPS offers plan to help solve bus driver shortage. Teachers want to know more: The district's aim is to adjust school start times, primarily for K-8 schools, to allow bus drivers enough time to complete two routes in the morning as opposed to the conventional one. Because recruiting more bus drivers has not proven an effective strategy, creating a schedule that allows existing drivers to transport more students is a "legitimate solution," said Nathaniel Kuzma, the district’s general counsel. Read more

Hochul: Masks now ‘optional’ on public transit, new boosters available: Planes, trains, buses and transportation stations were among the last places in the state where masks were still required as part of the effort to limit the spread of Covid-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul, citing the need to “restore some normalcy,” announced that masks will no longer be required on public transit. Read more

From UPS executive to hospital leader: South Buffalo native named Mercy Hospital president: Marty Boryszak, Catholic Health System’s senior vice president of acute care services, has been named president of the South Buffalo hospital. Mercy is the largest hospital within Western New York's second-largest health system that continues to recover after a lengthy labor strike nearly a year ago. Read more

Appeal of Great Northern demolition ruling stuck in ‘legal limbo’: A judge in July refused to grant a preliminary injunction to halt the grain elevator’s demolition. But because the case wasn’t dismissed outright, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture has been unable to appeal the court's decision. Read more

Sources: After 39 years at WIVB, Jacquie Walker is thinking about retirement. Her bosses want her to reconsider: WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Hall of Fame anchor Jacquie Walker appears to be testing former Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy’s oft-quoted statement that “once you’re thinking of retiring, you are already retired,” Alan Pergament writes. Read more

Contract talks for D’Youville faculty in mediation as pay, working conditions remain sticking points: Faculty and librarians at the university have worked more than a year without a labor agreement, and the two sides appear to be far apart in negotiations. Read more

8 game day local craft brews for the new Bills season: Just in time for the season opener, here’s a fresh set of Bills-themed beers and ciders to load up on for game days. Read more

The Editorial Board: A hot summer without public pools should be a call to action: Buffalo needs its pools. This is not to cast blame on the city for a lifeguard shortage that – like many other shortages – is happening in cities across the U.S. It is time, however, to get creative about attracting staff for these facilities. Read more

Rod Watson: Hochul on borrowed time with 'unconstitutional' gun law: A federal judge called the new gun law pushed through by Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Democratically controlled State Legislature "unconstitutional," even though he let it survive because the plaintiffs challenging it lacked standing to bring their lawsuit. That means it's only a matter of time – and more court action – before it's tossed out and sanity returns. Read more

Sean Kirst: As a season full of boundless hope begins, Bills fans dare to believe in the dream: “More than 30 years ago, a guy named Lenny in Lackawanna gave me a quote about Buffalo and its now-143-year-old longing for an undisputed big-league sports championship that has stayed with me as just about the best and most soulful way of putting it I ever heard,” says Kirst. “For a Buffalo Bills season of such high hopes, I build my first-Bills-game-of-September column around both that quote and many legends of the #BillsMafia.” Read more

Bills vs. Rams: Your guide to the much-anticipated season opener: The Bills open the season tonight against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Here is what you need to know to get ready for the game. Read more

• A new Buffalo fan experience company is bringing back the tradition of introducing souvenir tickets that can be kept as mementos of a memorable event. Went’s first such ticket commemorates tonight’s Buffalo Bills’ season opener. The custom-made tickets allow fans to add the location of where they watched the game — even the name of a favorite bar.

• As we look forward to the season opener, here's a timely nugget. About 2 million people report to work hung over on any given day, according to national data. WYRK’s Kadie Daye thought it would be interesting to pose this question on social media: What would be the most challenging job to perform in Western New York when experiencing a hangover? Some popular answers are predictable, including tasks performed by surgeons and pilots. But check out the list for less obvious responses.

• Many of us who grew up in Buffalo have vivid memories of the Central Terminal. Mine involve midnight arrivals during my freshman and sophomore years of college when I would board an Amtrak to return home during breaks. The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation encourages people to share their personal stories about the East Side landmark.

