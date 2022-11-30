Good Morning, Buffalo: Designers of new Bills stadium had Buffalo weather in mind. But 7 feet of snow will still be a problem

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 30, 2022

Designers of new Bills stadium had Buffalo weather in mind. But 7 feet of snow will still be a problem

The Buffalo Bills have a weather challenge, but it’s not what you think.

Yes, a massive snowstorm that walloped the team’s Orchard Park location forced a home game to be moved out of town. Yes, this has occurred before (2014) and if you understand basic earth science and the realities of a warming climate, you know it could happen again.

But the more persistent and predictable problem is what happens when the Bills do host late-season home games: As the weather drops, so does the attendance at Highmark Stadium.

The team’s research, which it conducted as part of the planning for the new stadium slated to open in about four years, illustrates strong attendance figures for the Bills in the early and middle part of the season. But that research, which covers multiple years, reveals an undeniable pattern for the final two home games – which tends to happen in November and December.

– Tim O’Shei

PlayAction podcast: With defensive star Von Miller out of the lineup, what does his absence mean for the rest of the Buffalo Bills' defensive linemen? Which AFC East team will challenge the Bills for the divisional title? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss what fans should expect from the Patriots on Thursday night. Listen now >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Attorney General sues Albion nursing home: ‘Egregious history of insufficient and unqualified staffing’: The state's lawsuit against the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center said the nursing home's owners are responsible for "causing physical and emotional harm to vulnerable people who lived at the nursing home and stripping them of their dignity." Read more

GPS tracking of plows helped city’s snow response but left residents out of loop: The new GPS tracking aided internal snow-removal operations and the emergency response, but it did not properly communicate the same data publicly, Mayor Byron Brown said. Read more

Electioneering or outreach? Comptroller says Kearns campaign raises questions that need answers: Advertising that promoted services offered through the Erie County Clerk's Office was plentiful in the summer and the fall when incumbent clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns was running for re-election. Now that the election is over, County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick is questioning whether taxpayers and not Kearns' own campaign fund should be footing the bill. Read more

City of Tonawanda GOP chair apologizes for assault weapon Facebook meme: Ron Walker posted the meme on Sunday evening and removed it Monday after some people complained it wasn't appropriate. The meme was a doctored image from the 1980s cult-classic film “A Christmas Story” featuring a child holding an assault weapon and highlighting the gunman behind a notorious 2020 shooting in Wisconsin. Read more

Buffalo man among three charged with supporting separatists in Cameroon: The men were involved in an alleged conspiracy to kidnap people and attack government personnel, security forces and others, according to federal prosecutors. The charges also include allegations the men were involved in a conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country. Read more

Accused Cheektowaga Dollar General shooter found incompetent for trial: Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio ordered Travis J. Green sent to a psychiatric treatment facility in Rochester. Two doctors with the Erie County Division of Mental Health Forensic Services reached that conclusion about his competency after a thorough interview and examination, DiTullio said in court. Read more

WEATHER

Windy and wet Wednesday: Cloudy and windy with rain. The morning high will be around 50 degrees, but temperatures will fall throughout the day to near 35. A wind advisory will be in effect through 1 a.m. Thursday for most parts of Western New York. A winter weather advisory for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties will be in effect from 4 p.m. today to 1 p.m. Thursday. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Roswell Park rolls out Eddy, a mobile unit that will screen every Buffalo firefighter for lung cancer: The new mobile lung cancer screening unit is the size of a tractor-trailer. Its mission is in its name: Early Detection Driven to You. Eddy, funded in part by state dollars, has a CT scanner on board, geared toward bringing lung cancer screening directly into underserved and high-risk communities. By boosting access, the hope is that more people will get screened for lung cancer. Read more

Catholic Health, facing $138M operating loss, gets credit rating downgraded: What analysts at Moody's Investors Service see at Western New York's second-largest health system: slow-to-return patient volume, significant cash declines and continued, albeit improving, costs for high-priced travel workers. Read more

BILLS

Inside the Bills: How Kaiir Elam, other first-year players plan to avoid crashing into 'rookie wall': Jay Skurski takes a look at what the Bills’ 2022 rookie class has contributed so far this season. Read more

Von Miller on The Voncast: 'Hopefully, right before the Jets game, I will be back': Miller said the good news was he did not tear his ACL, but there’s some lateral meniscus damage, and "it’s going to have to be addressed." Read more

SABRES

Schedule gives Sabres no time to brood after shocking loss to Lightning: Getting some points Wednesday in Detroit and Thursday night when Stanley Cup champion Colorado comes to KeyBank Center would be the best salve for the bruised feelings, writes Mike Harrington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Heavy snow fell quickly during the recent snowstorm, taking a toll on many trees and shrubs. From a landscape point of view, we are seeing much damage – some of it irreparable and some of it fixable (or at least avoidable for next time), writes Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham. Read her latest column on how to help trees and shrubs survive now and in the future.

• A headline in the public policy magazine the American Prospect puts a positive spin on Buffalo’s weather. It asks: “But for the Blizzards, a Climate Utopia?” Gabrielle Gurney urges readers to “ignore those six-foot snowbanks…If you want some climate security, Buffalo wants you.” One minor beef about that headline. Local weather guru Don Paul reminds us that the term “blizzard” should not be tossed around lightly.

• A social media influencer in Lancaster is using her creative skills to help more people gain access to therapy. WGRZ’s Danielle Church reports that the “Other People Fund” raises money for a nonprofit organization by selling customized shirts that tout a meaningful message.

• Today marks the 187th birthday of Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain. The acclaimed novelist called Buffalo home between 1869 and 1871. Although his stay was short, experts say it was a pivotal time in his career. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project takes a closer look at Twain’s ties to Western New York.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.