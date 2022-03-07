Good Morning, Buffalo: Demand for new homes is high, but local builders can’t keep up

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 7, 2022
Local home builders are busy – but they could be busier – as shortages hold them back
The number of new homes that are being built locally has been growing only at a moderate pace. Federal housing data shows that municipalities in Erie and Niagara counties issued 978 building permits for new single-family homes last year.
That's a 7% increase from 2020, but it's roughly a third of the nearly 20% jump in building permits across New York and only about half of the 13.5% jump nationwide, according to Census Bureau data.
So why aren't more homes being built across Buffalo Niagara?
It starts with nagging labor shortages. Hard-to-get supplies make it worse. And the unpredictable and often much higher prices on everything from lumber to appliances acts as a further brake on construction.
Builders say demand isn't the problem. Instead, it's a lack of available land that can be turned into building sites that's holding back construction, on top of the rising prices and supply shortages.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: Covid-19 is cooling, but misinformation spread is even harder to stop: Two years into a battle that has seemed much longer, the pandemic is finally stalling. Or slowing. Or maybe – if fate and viral spread allow – ending. Yet the spread of misinformation is likely to stick. We explore why in this week’s Pandemic Lessons. Read more
All Western New York counties deemed 'low' risk for Covid-19: Western New York was in the lower third of the state's 10 regions in terms of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, at 9.05 cases on Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported Sunday. The statewide average was 9.59. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Landowners sue after 'federally funded' EPA program sends them million-dollar cleanup bill: The financial plight facing Carolyn and James Newhouse started with a letter from the Environmental Protection Agency in 2012 pitching a project "being funded with federal money." Three years later, the federal government billed the Newhouses for inspecting and plugging 13 oil wells on their 61 acres of swampy woodlands in Cattaraugus County. And the charges kept piling on. Read more
McKinley principal: Return of all students today 'isn't what we discussed': McKinley High School Principal Moustafa Khalil seemed taken off-guard by the Buffalo Public Schools' sudden decision to return to in-school classes for all students today. The decision scrapped a phased return of McKinley's students that was planned throughout the week. Read more
DEC hasn't given up on trying to stop National Fuel's gas pipeline: The state Department of Environmental Conservation said state and federal laws and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s policies have changed since 2017, when FERC approved National Fuel's request to construct a 95-mile pipeline from McKean County, Pa., through Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie counties. Read more
$20 million apartment building would continue North Tonawanda riverfront plan: The Clarence company that erected 88 apartment and townhouse units along the Niagara River in North Tonawanda has new plans to bring more residents, and a couple of businesses, to the same area. Read more
State agency holds hearing on harassment charges against Niagara County clerk: The state Division of Human Rights has assigned an administrative law judge to determine whether Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski sexually harassed Melissa L. Carson, a former mail courier in his office, through comments she felt were inappropriate. Carson, who is Black, claims that her treatment by colleagues also amounted to racial discrimination. Read more
WEATHER
Rain, snow expected: WIVB’s forecast calls for cloudy skies today with rain showers, mixed with some snow. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the mid-50s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Golden Hill, digging for Chinese and Thai nuggets: “Saw Wang, Ya Wai Tun and Li Ping Fa, three Burmese fellows, have a skilled kitchen crew turning out classic Chinese delicacies, Thai standards and bang-up versions of Chinese-American classics like crispy orange beef,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more
BILLS
Georgia linebackers well represented at NFL combine: The 2022 class of linebackers has a heavy dose of SEC prospects among this year's versatile group of defenders. The Bills could be in the market for some new talent at linebacker. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the Georgia guys, and some others. Read more
SABRES
A loss to learn from at the start of a big week: Sunday's game brought to light a reality for the Sabres, as Mike Harrington pointed out: "Their biggest challenge is to play their five-man attacking style and impose their will on the opposition, and not have style dictated to them." Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Brave swimmers enjoyed an unseasonably warm day Sunday at the 53rd annual Olcott Polar Bear Swim, also known as the Swim for Sight, at Krull Park. News Staff Photographer John Hickey captured the excitement.
• Clint Eastwood fans take note: The Hamburg Palace Theatre plans to show all of the star actor and director’s movies in the coming months to celebrate his 92nd birthday in May, WKBW’s Mike Randall reports. It’s no small endeavor for Palace owner Jay Ruof considering Eastwood's lengthy career.
• What once was a church is now a bed and breakfast and event center unlike any other in Western New York. Reporting from North Collins, WKBW's Jeff Russo details the transformation of St. Mary's Church into the Marienthal Country Inn.
• There are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day over the next two weeks in Western New York. For those looking to don some green, Step Out Buffalo has compiled a guide of local events.
