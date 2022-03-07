Good Morning, Buffalo: Demand for new homes is high, but local builders can’t keep up

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Local home builders are busy – but they could be busier – as shortages hold them back

The number of new homes that are being built locally has been growing only at a moderate pace. Federal housing data shows that municipalities in Erie and Niagara counties issued 978 building permits for new single-family homes last year.

That's a 7% increase from 2020, but it's roughly a third of the nearly 20% jump in building permits across New York and only about half of the 13.5% jump nationwide, according to Census Bureau data.

So why aren't more homes being built across Buffalo Niagara?

It starts with nagging labor shortages. Hard-to-get supplies make it worse. And the unpredictable and often much higher prices on everything from lumber to appliances acts as a further brake on construction.

Builders say demand isn't the problem. Instead, it's a lack of available land that can be turned into building sites that's holding back construction, on top of the rising prices and supply shortages.