Good Morning, Buffalo: Delaware District looms as major battleground in race for Buffalo mayor

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 7, 2021
Delaware District looms as major battleground in race for Buffalo mayor
For several of his past elections, Byron Brown posted impressive results while running for mayor. Indeed, his success as Buffalo's first Black mayor in the city's whitest district was always viewed as significant.
But on June 22, India Walton clobbered Brown en route to her victory in the Democratic mayoral primary. Her win in Delaware only fueled new questions about the mayor's write-in candidacy in the November general election, and whether the city's most affluent Council district would again ratify Walton's democratic socialism message.
Now Delaware looms as a crucial battleground for both candidates. Brown must win back his former support; Walton must prove she can again prevail when a larger turnout is expected.
Both candidates are working hard along key corridors like Elmwood and Hertel avenues. Their efforts may very well determine the election.
– Robert J. McCarthy
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid-19 prompts Erie County leaders to wonder: 'When is it over?': That's the question on the mind of some legislators as the latest news about Covid-19 starts feeling not-so-new. With restrictions and new mandates regarding vaccination still a part of daily life, a few county legislators say many people want to know when society will start feeling normal again. Read more
Mercy Hospital operating 'as best we can' amid strike, CEO says: "The good news is we resumed in-person negotiations yesterday with a new spirit, both on the CWA side and the Catholic Health side, to focus on getting a deal done," Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan said. The South Buffalo strike has now lasted for six days, Jon Harris reports. Read more
What's the economic cost of Mercy Hospital strike? Both sides feel the pain: For Catholic Health, it is having to pay higher wages for replacement workers to keep Mercy Hospital operating and also having to suspend the moneymaking elective procedures at the facility. Meanwhile, for the 2,000 workers on strike, they won't be eligible for unemployment or strike benefits until the 15th day of the walkout. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Reactions to proposed Erie County budget range from 'responsible' to 'unconscionable': Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, a Democrat, sees a lot she likes in the $1.8 billion budget proposed by County Executive Mark Poloncarz for 2022. "It looks responsible," she said. "It looks sound." But the Republican-support minority leadership is unlikely to agree with that assessment. Read more
Commissioner OK'd cops in Brown campaign ad, saying uniforms weren't official: In Brown's ad, the officers – some wearing T-shirts identifying them as police – said they would be among 100 officers who would be laid off if Walton wins the mayoral election and she follows through with her plan to cut $7.5 million from the city law enforcement budget. Read more
Hochul says she's unfazed as three from Brooklyn eye governor's job: “I thought everybody in Brooklyn is running. That’s what it feels like," Hochul told reporters in New York City. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Attorney General Letitia James and public advocate Jumaane Williams are among the big names from the borough who could challenge Hochul for governor next year. Read more
Rod Watson: Want real reform? Look at the back of the ballot on Nov. 2, not just the front: It's not only the mayoral or sheriff races that should matter to voters, Watson writes, but also the proposals on the back of the ballot. One proposal, an alteration of the redistricting process, is one where "citizens get to decide on policy," said Lori Robinson, the president of the League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara. Read more
Judge hopes killer never gets paroled for Cheektowaga 7-Eleven slaying: A stranger with a shotgun killed Hannah Morse in March 2020. On Wednesday, before her killer was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, the judge said he hoped the defendant never gets paroled, Aaron Besecker reports. Read more
Sheriff candidate John Garcia takes donation from dad of Capitol rioter accused of assaulting cop: Eugene Sibick's son Thomas was no friend to police in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to a federal complaint against him. Thomas Sibick is accused of assaulting a Metropolitan police officer during the "stop the steal" riot and going home with his badge and radio. Still, Eugene Sibick was welcomed at a fundraiser for Erie County sheriff's candidate John C. Garcia. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Staying quiet and getting warmer around Western New York: While there's some question as to how high the temperatures might get into the 70s, a general clearing is expected as Thursday progresses. Read more
GUSTO
Catch the Halloween spirit on ghostly walks, haunted attractions: Ghost walks are plentiful, from Hamburg to Medina, as Halloween approaches. Gusto Editor Toni Ruberto breaks down the walks, tours and haunted attractions that will spook this October. Read more
Buffalo International Film Festival returns with in-person, virtual screenings: The five-day festival begins at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the North Park Theatre, which hosts the international premiere of "Laguna Avenue," produced by Buffalo native Ali Barone. News contributor Matthew Nerber shares more details about the films and venues. Read more
Hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash opens UB students' minds: Since September, Grandmaster Flash has been an artist-in-residence at the University at Buffalo via online classes that continue through October, and was here for a series of master classes and performances at the end of September. His mission was to guide students through his trials and triumphs as an originator of hip-hop and a tireless innovator whose work spans five decades, Jeff Miers writes. Read more
BILLS
Bills WR Stefon Diggs doesn't overhype return to Kansas City: While the storyline of a rematch with Kansas City hovers around them, the Bills themselves are intent on treating it like it’s just the next game. Read more
SABRES
With one game left in preseason, where does Sabres' roster stand?: General Manager Kevyn Adams has until 5 p.m. Monday to trim his roster to 23 players, even though the Sabres don't begin their season until Oct. 14. Mike Harrington takes stock of where the roster stands at the end of the day Wednesday. Read more
Sabres place Aaron Dell on waivers, putting Dustin Tokarski in line for backup goalie role: Barring a future move, Buffalo appears to be headed into the regular season with Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski as its two goalies. Aaron Dell was waived on Wednesday, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was sent to Rochester earlier this week. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A blue heron blending in at Reinstein Woods, the mist of Niagara Falls rising behind the Rainbow Bridge and the simple beauty of a locust tree leaf floating in a puddle are among three of the #EveryDayAPhoto entries this week from The News' staff photographers. You never know what will come next.
• 43North has chosen 19 finalists for its 2021 business plan competition later this month, Matt Glynn reports. Five of the companies are locally based, and three others are from outside the United States.
• Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has vetoed a law that allowed children ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with guns, Sandra Tan reports. The veto makes Erie County the only county in upstate New York to forbid the practice.
• For Hispanic Heritage Month, WKBW has zeroed in on a restaurant that's stood for almost three decades the West Side. Niagara Café, known for its rotisserie chicken and "island spices," takes the spotlight.
