Good Morning, Buffalo: Delaware District looms as major battleground in race for Buffalo mayor

Rod Watson: Want real reform? Look at the back of the ballot on Nov. 2, not just the front: It's not only the mayoral or sheriff races that should matter to voters, Watson writes, but also the proposals on the back of the ballot. One proposal, an alteration of the redistricting process, is one where "citizens get to decide on policy," said Lori Robinson, the president of the League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara. Read more

Judge hopes killer never gets paroled for Cheektowaga 7-Eleven slaying: A stranger with a shotgun killed Hannah Morse in March 2020. On Wednesday, before her killer was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, the judge said he hoped the defendant never gets paroled, Aaron Besecker reports. Read more