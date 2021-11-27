Good Morning, Buffalo: Decline in overdose deaths reverses during pandemic

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 27, 2021
Overdose deaths were declining. The trend reversed during the pandemic
Before Covid-19 overshadowed everything, the biggest public health crisis facing local, state and federal governments was the opioid drug epidemic. At one time, it was considered the biggest health crisis of a generation.
But overdoses haven't lessened just because the coronavirus pandemic worsened. It's the opposite; local and national opioid-related deaths have been rising.
Erie County, which had a three-year decline in opioid deaths, saw an upward surge in 2020. And this year, the county appears on pace to meet or exceed 2016's record number of overdose deaths, when 301 county residents lost their lives to drug addiction.
County officials have blamed fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives for many of the opioid-related deaths, but that's just part of the problem.
– Sandra Tan
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Niagara Falls Bitcoin site agrees to tone down the noise: The cryptocurrency mining effort at the former DuPont plant in Niagara Falls has drawn the ire of some nearby residents, who complain about noise from the powerful fans used to cool the computers used to crunch the company's numbers. According to Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, Asher Genoot, co-founder and chief operating officer of US Bitcoin Corp., was told the company can continue operating, but more quietly, while it complies with city codes. Read more
Snarled supply chain scares some customers into Christmas shopping early: It started with toilet paper. Then it was cars. Now, the bottleneck at shipping ports has put electronics, toys and clothing in short supply. It has some shoppers on edge, worried they may not find what they need for Christmas, writes Samantha Christmann. Read more
Steve Casey's company has no money to pay a fine, lawyer says as sentencing date nears: The political consulting company led by former Buffalo Deputy Mayor Steve Casey is to be sentenced Wednesday for a kickback scheme during a 2012 State Senate race. Casey's LSA Strategies faces a fine of anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000, according to one court document. But Casey's attorney, Rodney O. Personius, is telling the judge that LSA should not be fined at all because, once it pays restitution and a court fee, it will have hardly any money left. Read more
Foundations working together to boost family caregiving options in the region: Exhale, the Family Caregiver Initiative that funds collaborative projects that reimagine and boost respite opportunities for family caregivers of older adults, is preparing to start its events for 2022, reports The News' Scott Scanlon. Read more
Alan Pergament: National article on TV news hiring issues resonates with present, former local staffers: A Knight-Kronkite News Lab article out of Arizona State University quoted recruiters and communications professors saying people are being driven out of broadcasting because of high stress levels, mental health issues, burnout and low salaries. Erica Brecher, Katie Olmsted and Kate Welshofer are among the broadcasters, former and current, who chimed in on the piece. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Widespread snow in WNY by Sunday: Saturday will bring some improvement from Friday's early visit from winter. Coverage for any lingering lake snow will be quite sparse, and there will be less wind chill than on Friday, with readings edging up into the mid 30s under a partly sunny sky. Read more
GUSTO
For home game entertainment, the Sabres commit to keeping it local: The Plagiarists, Critt's Juke Joint and Grace Lougen and Megan Brown are just a few of the local performers who've entertained this year at KeyBank Center during Buffalo Sabres games, writes Jeff Miers. The News' Pop Music Critic checks in with the Pegula Sports & Entertainment staff and the band members for reaction. Read more
BILLS
Position grades: Ed Oliver continues surge for Bills in win over Saints: The third-year defensive tackle had a season-high six pressures on the quarterback and broke his sackless streak by sharing a sack with defensive end Efe Obada. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Tage Thompson scores twice to help Sabres snap 4-game skid: Thompson's two goals, the first and last of the game, led the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at KeyBank Center. Check out more of Lance Lysowski's observations from the Sabres' victory here.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• From Monday through next Saturday, one Niagara Falls restaurant per day will donate 10% of its daily receipts to Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier, which operates a shelter in the Falls. The News' Thomas Prohaska shares the daily list of the restaurants participating.
• Catholic Health plans to break ground Tuesday on construction of its new Lockport Memorial Hospital in a former apple orchard off South Transit Road, The News' Mike McAndrew reports.
• The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association will offer an open house for the Patrick J. Paladino Boathouse from 8 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 11, writes Mark Sommer. Information on all rowing programs will be available at the boathouse, located at 405 Ohio St.
• Why is it so hard to find a Santa to hire? WIVB investigates the problem that's causing headaches for organizers of local holiday events.
