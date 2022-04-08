Good Morning, Buffalo: Deal reached on $220 billion New York budget

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 8, 2022

Deal reached on $220 billion New York budget. Here are the key items

New York State's spending plan came into focus on Thursday, six days after the deadline, as Gov. Kathy Hochul, lawmakers and publicly available budget bills began to reveal details of the state's 2022-23 budget. State lawmakers had hoped to wrap up the process of voting on the numerous bills that make up the annual budget by Friday.

The governor and legislators touted billions of additional dollars for a wide range of priorities as well as tax credits benefiting a variety of interests. Precise language on some key issues, such as where all of the state investment for a new Buffalo Bills stadium would come from, wasn't immediately available.

Here are some key items in the $220 billion spending plan:

Criminal justice: Hochul called improving bail measures that took effect two years ago – without rolling them back – a main focus.

New Bills stadium: Hochul reiterated that she intends the bulk of the state’s $600 million commitment toward a new, $1.4 billion stadium to come from the state’s share of the $565 million in gambling revenue collected from the Seneca Nation of Indians.

Health care: The budget includes major provisions that could set the tone for New York's battered health care industry for years to come. Those provisions include $1.2 billion for frontline health care worker bonuses and a total of $7.4 billion to support a $3 wage increase for the state's home care workforce.

Middle-class tax cut: Middle-class taxpayers in New York would get earlier access to a planned tax cut through a deal worked out in the new state budget.

New York sets 7-month gas tax holiday: The state will not collect portions of the state's sales tax on sales of unleaded and diesel fuel for seven months beginning June 1, according to language included in an Assembly budget bill.

Film industry: The state’s Film Production Tax Credit program is primed to be extended three years to 2029, according to the budget bill.

Click on the article below for details on how the state budget impacts education, child care, the environmental bond act and other priorities.

As an ode to the breakfast pizza many of us Buffalo kids grew up with, Ross Warhol, the chef/partner of Britesmith Brewing, created his own version for the restaurant's highly coveted weekend brunch.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

As case proceeded without him, landlord sold houses where 29 children suffered lead poisoning: At least 63 of the houses owned or controlled by Angel Dalfin were cited for lead paint hazards, and 29 children living in 22 of the homes suffered lead poisoning, according to the state Attorney General's Office. Read more

Against Bills backdrop, Poloncarz’s State of County speech focuses on ending divisiveness: County Executive Mark Poloncarz calculated the region's appreciation for the Bills unites people, despite the proposed new stadium's $850 million public funding price tag. And he used Bills signs and banners as his backdrop while highlighting county accomplishments and new spending priorities. Read more

Gerda Weissmann Klein, 97, Holocaust survivor who turned horror into compassion: Her testimony in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., about her six years in World War II concentration camps is among the most compelling. Read more

Fate of ADM Great Northern is in the hands of appellate judges: An attorney for a preservation group urged the justices to overturn a State Supreme Court ruling that the 1897 grain elevator be torn down. A decision by the five-member Appellate Division in Rochester is expected in the coming weeks. Read more

High or manic? Trial begins for driver in Tonawanda crash that buried 94-year-old in apartment: A murder trial began Thursday for a Town of Tonawanda man who crashed into a Delaware Avenue apartment building in March 2019, which killed Lida Alminate. Prosecutors alleged Edward T. Harris was impaired by marijuana, while his defense attorneys say he was experiencing a "manic event." Read more

Eden police probe string of strange incidents on Hillbrook Drive: Someone – or perhaps more than one person – threw objects on six separate occasions through the windows or front doors of three homes on the residential street. The most recent incident occurred on March 28, when someone threw what looked like a pipe bomb through a window into the home of Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. Read more

Orchard Park puts off vote on pot shops: Orchard Park Town Board members were ready to change their zoning code to place cannabis shops in the adult use category, with strip clubs and adult movie theaters. "I don't want to go into a seedy area of town or an area of town where I feel like I have to feel like I'm doing something wrong," one resident said. Read more

COVID-19 COVERAGE

UB specialist says not everyone needs a fourth booster. Do you?: The chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the University at Buffalo medical school recommends those 60 and older get a second Covid-19 booster vaccine, as well as people in their 50s with other health conditions. It’s also a good idea for healthy people in their 50s who share a household or interact unmasked indoors with someone else at greater risk, Dr. Thomas Russo said. His recommendations come during a week when an Omicron subvariant caused a hike in positive Covid-19 cases across the state. Read more

Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Caregiving for someone with dementia is hard. Answers to these questions can lighten the load

Dementia-related deaths account for one in three among those 65 and older and have more than doubled since 2000, the Alzheimer’s Association reported in March in its annual Facts and Figures Report.

The total lifetime cost of dementia care is estimated at more than $370,000 – and rising.

Despite the stark numbers, leaders in the health and caregiving fields say there are ways to address and slow progression of dementia – with and without medications – particularly for those who act early.

Six Western New York leaders in recent online public forum, “Solutions for Dementia Caregiving,” provided insights and strategies for those with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, as well as their caregivers. Read answers to questions asked during the forum, including several left unanswered due to time constraints.

– Scott Scanlon

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: Here’s how I first learned about the Spectrum increases: Like other subscribers, Pergament learned about the increases from the bill he received in the mail. “You would think Spectrum would be upfront about it and announce it in a way that doesn't require subscribers to read their statements carefully,” Pergament writes. “It is almost like Spectrum was embarrassed about it and feared the inevitable backlash it would receive.” Read more

BILLS

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'I wanted it to be my home': "It’s crazy, because when I first got traded to Buffalo, besides the Mafia and the people who are fans of Buffalo, not too many people thought it was going to work out," Diggs said. "And two years (later), now I can smile and say God works in mysterious ways. And I’m with my family, I’m with the right people, and I’ve got the right support system." Read more

SABRES

Sabres wilt under pressure as Canes rally to clinch playoff spot: The Buffalo Sabres looked good for a sweep of their home-and-home series with the Carolina Hurricanes, but the Sabres simply weren't able to withstand the Canes' relentless pressure in the offensive zone. They also made too many poor decisions with the puck and paid the price for it. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Easter egg hunts are being staged over the next two weekends at dozens of local sites. The venues include parks, libraries, farms, the Buffalo Zoo and even a site that is said to be haunted. Step Out Buffalo shares this guide to Easter egg hunts in Western New York.

• If Easter egg hunts aren’t on your to-do list, WKBW’s Anthony Reyes says there are plenty of other weekend activities. They include Thawfest at Buffalo RiverWorks.

• The late Broadway luminary Michael Bennett was born on this day in 1943. It could be said that the Buffalo native lived up to the title of a song in one of his hit shows, “A Chorus Line.” Bennett was by some people's standards “one singular sensation.” Check out this 1983 NBC interview with Bennett, who died in 1987.

• If you’ve ever wondered how some neighborhoods in Buffalo got their distinctive names, check out Jana Eisenberg’s post on the Visit Buffalo Niagara blog. Black Rock, the Hydraulics, the Valley and the Old First Ward are among the neighborhoods she explores.

Enjoy your weekend!

