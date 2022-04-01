Good Morning, Buffalo: Deadline passes as Hochul, lawmakers negotiate state budget

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 1, 2022
Deadline passes as Hochul, lawmakers negotiate state budget
New York will not have an on-time state budget this year.
Democratic leaders in the State Senate and Assembly on Thursday sent their members home for a long weekend despite today’s looming deadline to pass a budget.
Talks with the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul continue on a range of issues, from bail reform to health care and a new Buffalo Bills stadium to ethics reform.
Another issue involves the proposed renewal of a practice that would let restaurants offer alcohol-to-go. Hochul toasted the practice in her State of the State address and included it in her proposed budget. She supports a revival of the policy, temporarily introduced during the pandemic, allowing patrons to get takeout or delivery wine, beer or cocktails.
But liquor store owners fiercely oppose reviving the policy, and the State Legislature so far is not on board as today’s budget deadline looms.
— Stephen T. Watson
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Here’s what happens next with the Bills stadium deal: It could take months before all elements of the agreement are finalized. Environmental reviews, pre-construction design and engineering work still must be done. And none of that can be done before the memorandum of understanding between the Bills, state and Erie County has been signed and approved by all parties. Read more
NY nursing home staffing mandate takes effect: The state Health Department has notified New York's nursing homes that the law requiring minimum staffing levels will take effect Friday. Trade associations representing the state's nursing homes had been calling for the requirement to be postponed again. Read more
Ex-Boy Scout leader calls $25 million sexual abuse verdict a ‘bunch of crap’: Robert L. Eberhardt, 80, failed to appear in court Thursday to defend himself against claims that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a scout in the early 1970s. “That’s a bunch a crap. I don’t listen to any of that (expletive), so goodbye,” Eberhardt told The News when asked for his reaction to this week’s jury verdict. Read more
Study to assess effects of climate change on Buffalo shoreline: The study will be conducted by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper along 16 miles of city shoreline. It will focus on Lake Erie as well as the Niagara River, Black Rock Canal and lower portions of the Buffalo River and Scajaquada Creek. Read more
Tom Barone’s retirement marks end of an era at Tralf Music Hall: The Tralf will close its doors for an extensive remodeling project, slated to be completed by the fall. When it reopens, Tom and Bonnie Barone, who have operated the Theatre Place venue for nearly two decades, will be fully embarked on their retirement and living in Florida. Read more
Buffalo’s deputy mayor is latest high-ranking official to leave City Hall: Elizabeth “Betsey” Ball joined Mayor Byron Brown’s administration in 2015. In addition to serving as deputy mayor, she served as Brown’s chief of staff. Her last day is today. In a prepared statement, Ball did not say why she is leaving or what her plans are. Read more
POLITICS
Judge orders new congressional, state districts redrawn for New York; Democrats to appeal: A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Thursday ordered the New York State Legislature to draw up new district boundaries for congressional and legislative districts after finding the maps unconstitutional and excessively partisan. The decision was met with an immediate response from Legislature Democrats that they plan to appeal, but the continued court fight could throw off the timeline for the 2022 elections. Read more
BILLS
'Bitcoin' Barkley excited to return to Bills: Quarterback Matt Barkley is “ecstatic” to rejoin the Buffalo Bills. His podcast on alternate forms of investment, "Making Bread," launched Thursday, 10 days after he signed a one-year contract with the Bills. Read more
SABRES
This is RJ's night to go to the top shelf at KeyBank Center: Rick Jeanneret's final month with the Buffalo Sabres after 51 years starts Friday night. The man everyone calls "RJ" won't be behind the microphone once the game against Nashville starts, but he'll have his turn before any pucks are dropped because this night will be for him, Mike Harrington writes. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Looking for inspiration for some do-it-yourself projects? Jude and Elaine Kawczynski have been fixing up their South Buffalo home over the course of 10 years. Take a look at our latest Home of the Month with photos by Sharon Cantillon.
• You might say this business-on-wheels has a “tight-knit” customer base. WGRZ’s Kate Welshofer profiles Knit Buffalo, a yarn truck that enjoys the same mobility as food trucks. But that’s where the similarities end. Knit Buffalo’s mantra? “We’re high in fiber, but zero calories.”
• A local man who lost his sight to gun violence nearly a decade ago hopes to inspire others who are visually impaired. Michael James returned to school to become a certified chef. WKBW’s Taylor Epps reports on his YouTube Channel which shares a variety of recipes.
• A nutrition program that has served meals to millions of older adults turns 50 this year. WBFO’s Tom Dinki talks with Greg Olsen, director of the New York State Office for the Aging, about the national program’s past and its future.
