Good Morning, Buffalo: Deadline for stadium benefits plan nears – with no sign of final deal

Oct. 9, 2022

Deadline for a stadium benefits plan nears – with no sign of a final deal

The clock is ticking to reach a community benefits deal for the new Buffalo Bills stadium, and it is looking increasingly likely that the latest deadline will pass without an agreement.

The deadline – already extended once for 45 days – is Oct. 16 but is not immovable.

The possibility of another extension has come up repeatedly in recent days. With construction slated to start in spring, there is still time to strike a deal without delaying the project.

One unresolved issue is how much the Bills will spend on community initiatives.

Community representatives are seeking a deal that would help projects throughout the Buffalo Niagara region, including in neighborhoods far from the stadium. The team is seeking an agreement that Pegula Sports & Entertainment executives deem fair and reasonable, especially since the team is on the hook for stadium construction cost overruns.

While the Pegulas, New York State and Erie County struck a tentative deal in late March for $850 million in public money to be spent toward the cost of building a $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium, they have been negotiating ever since over the final details. None of the sides is willing to say much about the progress of the talks, except that the community benefits agreement is moving forward with serious negotiations, after long, initial delays.

They have exchanged offers, but all sides remain mum on what the final community benefits agreement, or CBA, could look like and whether common ground can be reached by the Oct. 16 deadline. Negotiations appear to have picked up recently after a long delay.

– Mike Petro and Sandra Tan

After racist Buffalo massacre highlighted 'grocery gap,' leaders gather to talk food solutions: Buffalo attorney and civic leader Kevin Gaughan founded the American Food Equity Conference happening Wednesday to bring national experts and local project leaders together with potential investors and advisers to address the "grocery gap" in Buffalo. Read more

Old blood, new technology and new evidence: How a 44-year-old murder case went to trial: The investigation into the 1978 homicide of Linda Tschari decades later illustrates how cold case detectives break cases. DNA provided the key in this instance, and it was only unlocked after years of police work. Read more

For Buffalo Niagara to grow, startups are a good place to start, Fed's John Williams says: “The innovation sector has created more of a startup culture that’s starting to happen here in Buffalo,” said Williams, the influential president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. “Coming from San Francisco and Silicon Valley, it’s something that is exciting to see take root here in New York.” Read more

Mother's slaying in Buffalo intensifies GOP blast of bail reform: Top Republicans like gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy are expressing outrage because Adam R. Bennefield, the suspect wanted for killing Keaira Bennefield in front of her three children Wednesday, had been released from custody in Cheektowaga Town Court the previous night. Read more

Sean Kirst: From Lackawanna, disbelieving 'Rosie the Riveter' to see tale on big screen

At 97, Viola Hippert – one of the legion of American women who worked as "Rosie the Riveters" during World War II – describes herself as a "nobody," and cannot understand why anyone would want to see her story told in a theater.

Yet the filmmakers who made a 19-minute movie about her life suspect anyone in the crowd tonight when that film screens at the North Park Theatre as part of the Buffalo International Film festival will embrace Viola – and will disagree with her, with affection and respect, when she downplays the power and value of her tale.

An ideal fall Sunday: Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with a high in the upper 50s and winds from 15 to 25 mph. Read more

Your guide to Bills-Steelers: Milano's hot start, scouting report, predictions and more: The Bills (3-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Here is a complete preview of the game. Read more

Kyle Okposo named Sabres' captain for the 2022-23 season: Rasmus Dahlin and winger Zemgus Girgensons will be alternate captains. Read more

