Good Morning, Buffalo: Damar Hamlin's '3' expresses fan support all around stadium

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 9, 2023

Damar Hamlin's '3' expresses fan support all around stadium: 'Just wanted to show our love'

"3s" were everywhere on Sunday.

On signs. On flags. On T-shirts. On hats. On cars. And especially on makeshift, homemade hearts.

Outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park prior to the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills showdown, Damar Hamlin and the "3" he wears on his Bills uniform seemed to command the love of every football fan heading toward the game – regardless of team loyalty. As Hamlin recovers from the blow that momentarily stopped his heart last Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans at the Bills' last regular season contest were showing support for him – perhaps more than for any other single player in the long history of the franchise.

– Robert J. McCarthy

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hochul on Bills' stadium long-form deal: 'We are so close to being done': In a week when everyone connected with the Buffalo Bills set aside other matters and focused on the recovery of injured safety Damar Hamlin, talk about finalizing the long-form deal for a new stadium faded into the deep background. But Gov. Kathy Hochul, who came home to Western New York on Sunday for the Bills-New England Patriots game, told The News, “We’ll be making an announcement very soon.” Read more

Taking office in Congress, Langworthy vows to be 'a serious legislator': Nicholas A. Langworthy had to wait for Republicans to finally elect a House speaker, but the former state Republican chairman was finally sworn into Congress over the weekend. Read more

ECMC staff who rescued civilians during blizzard honored at Buffalo Bills game: The Bills have honored one frontline health care worker during each of their home games. But this Sunday was different as the team, and the fans gathered at Highmark Stadium, lauded four health care employees together, each of them bound by their selfless efforts on Christmas Eve night. Read more

$500,000 offered to settle suit over 2019 death of UB student in alleged frat hazing: The family of a University at Buffalo student who died in 2019 after an alleged fraternity hazing has been offered $500,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against the national fraternity and its local chapter, a University Heights property owner and several fraternity members. Read more

Public hearing to focus on Assembly redistricting plan, but some already oppose it: The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission sought public comment on its plan for new Assembly district boundaries ahead of public hearings that start today in Buffalo. About a dozen Western New Yorkers have weighed in already – and much of it is not favorable. Read more

Towed rage: Fees for snow-stuck vehicles in Amherst irk motorists

Drivers who were forced to abandon their vehicles in Amherst during last month's devastating blizzard had to pay charges of several hundred dollars or more to get them back.

Unhappy motorists contend the town let private towing companies charge exorbitant fees to people unlucky enough to get stuck in the storm. Amherst officials say they followed long-standing policy in requiring vehicle owners to pay towing and storage charges.

In contrast, Erie County, Buffalo, Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda absorbed the towing expenses and hope to get paid back through disaster-aid reimbursement.

– Stephen T. Watson

WEATHER

Cloudy, cool: Today will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid-30s. Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: In Tuesday's speech, Hochul should refocus on trust in government: Gov. Kathy Hochul gives her second State of the State address on Tuesday, and the first given by a woman elected to the office. It’s an auspicious moment, but that and $2 will get her a cup of coffee. Many issues require her attention. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

After yearslong fight, Natale gets Aldrich & Ray building listed on National Register: After years of arguing and battling with state officials over a historic designation for the Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Co. building, the Buffalo developer succeeded in going over their heads and getting the National Park Service to list the Niagara Street property on the National Register of Historic Places. Read more

City of Lackawanna seeks bidders for vacant 2-acre Abbott Road site: Lackawanna is putting out a call for offers for a trapezoidal-shaped undeveloped property on Abbott Road in its Fourth Ward. The city is asking for developers to submit proposals for the city-owned 2.13-acre vacant parcel at 2019 Abbott, south of the intersection with North Drive. Read more

BILLS

Complete coverage: Bills defeat Patriots, 35-23, earn No. 2 seed in the AFC: The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots, 35-23, on Sunday and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Here is our complete game coverage. Read more

SABRES

Sabres' thrilling OT win over Wild was the game of Rasmus Dahlin's career: In Saturday's 6-5 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild that enthralled a roaring sellout crowd in KeyBank Center, Dahlin rang up a career-high five points, and that included a secondary assist on Victor Olofsson's game-winner. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• D'Youville University not only has a new mascot but also two brand ambassadors no one can resist: Saint Bernard pups named Saint and Maggie who serve not just as mascots but as therapy dogs who comfort students between classes, Janet Gramza reports.

• Phil Aguglia began teaching at Kenmore East High School in 2002. Twenty years later, he’s one of 10 music teachers in the country who are finalists for the 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award. The winner will be announced during Grammy Week, in the days preceding the Feb. 5 Grammy Awards ceremony, Jeff Miers reports.

• Speaking of music, there are several enticing live events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week, including performances by the Great Train Robbery, Mimic, Plastic Picnic and Cannonball Meets Coltrane. Jeff Miers breaks down this week in live music.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.