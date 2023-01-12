Good Morning, Buffalo: Damar Hamlin’s foundation has much to do after garnering $8.7 million in donations

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 12, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s foundation has much to do after garnering $8.7 million in donations

Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe effort was originally intended to raise a few thousand dollars for a community toy drive.

With more than $8.7 million in donations pouring in from roughly 245,000 donors since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati, the Chasing M's Foundation has taken on an unimagined scale.

And it means the foundation will need to make fundamental changes to handle its newfound scope, charity experts said.

“Sometimes a cause starts out very small and one major tragedy can propel a $2,500 organization into an $8 million one practically overnight,” said Laurie Styron, executive director of nonprofit charity watchdog CharityWatch.

“Even with the best of intentions and good faith commitment to manage donations ethically and responsibly, the people capable of running a very small organization may be out of their depth trying to run a big one,” she said.

– Michael Petro

More Damar Hamlin coverage:

Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital: Less than 10 days after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical/Gates Vascular Institute. Read more

‘Did we win?’ While he was in hospital, Damar Hamlin’s reps filed to trademark two phrases: Hamlin is looking to trademark “Did we win” and “Three is back,” according to filings from Jan. 6 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss how the team supported each other during a difficult time, plus an analysis of the wild-card matchup with the Dolphins and how it looks dramatically different depending on who starts at quarterback for Miami. Listen now >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Could Hochul’s $1B plan help fix the state’s mental health system? WNY providers express optimism: Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled several health care proposals in her State of the State Book released Tuesday, but the focus on the mental health system was by far the headline within a health care industry facing major challenges. Read more

State Sen. Sean Ryan, now overseeing $4B in economic spending, plans push for high-paying jobs in WNY: The Buffalo Democrat described some of his plans for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business. One priority involves using his position to ensure tax dollars are spent to create not just jobs, but good-paying ones. Read more

The drag brunches were successful and unlawful until Aurora changed the law: The two drag brunches at Angelina's Gastro Pub last fall were a success, but the Town of Aurora restaurant ran into a problem because town zoning law did not allow drag shows without a special permit. While some community members spoke in favor of the law, the Town Board changed the law late last year. Read more

New gender identity policy sparks debate at Orchard Park School Board meeting: The policy, which was approved 6-0 by the School Board last month, lays out what the district is required to do according to state and federal law, and allows students to use the gender, names, pronouns, restroom and locker room that match their identity. Read more

Proposed Maple Road apartment project faces resistance from neighbors in Amherst: Developer Paul Bliss wants to bring 113 upscale apartments and townhomes to the eastern part of town, filling up 5.1 acres of land close to the northwest corner of Maple and Ayer roads. Read more

Buffalo man sentenced to prison for fatal hit-and-run in city’s Lovejoy neighborhood: Prosecutors said 29-year-old Phillip L. Jackson Jr. was driving in the 200 block of Ludington Street on Nov. 17, 2021, when he struck 43-year-old Edwin Wesolowski III of Cheektowaga. The pedestrian died at the scene from injuries he suffered. Jackson drove away without reporting the incident to police. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Residents take on government – even two of them – and win: Hopewell Center’s plan to look for another site for a drug treatment facility it had planned to open in the Cleve-Hill Plaza in the face of community opposition illustrates what residents can accomplish when they are willing to organize and fight. The center, a subsidiary of the Seneca Nation of Indians, will seek another use for the site while looking for an alternate location for the drug clinic, which it says still is needed. Read more

BILLS

Mark Gaughan: For battle-tested Bills, failure is not an option vs. banged-up Dolphins: The Bills will be playing their seventh playoff game in the last four years. Las Vegas bumped up the spread to 13.5 points in favor of Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon. If the Bills lose at home to the Dolphins, Buffalo’s season will be a failure. Period, Gaughan writes. Read more

SABRES

Rasmus Asplund hopes he gave Sabres food for thought to get more ice time: Asplund got back in the lineup for Tuesday's loss to Seattle after sitting out as a healthy scratch for eight straight games and 15 of the previous 19. With rookies Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka going ice-cold on the scoresheet, coach Don Granato got some energy by putting Asplund and Vinnie Hinostroza back in the lineup. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A local artist’s “lack of vision doesn’t stop her imagination,” WGRZ’s Alexandra Rios reports. Mikayla Forsey’s paintings were recently published in an anthology that includes poems, stories and essays created by others who have visual impairments.

• Buffalo is being hailed as a “tech haven” by a national technology magazine. Innovation & Tech Today published an article titled “The Buffalo Boom,” saying the city provides a model that other communities “can emulate in order to keep up with the existential demand for talent within the tech industry.” Invest Buffalo Niagara summarizes the feature.

• Even in bone-chilling weather, “winter is a magical time to visit Niagara Falls,” Joshua Chiedu writes for TheTravel.com. He offers 10 reasons why winter is an ideal time to experience the cataracts, including fewer crowds, cheaper prices and the Niagara Ice Wine Festival, which begins Friday.

