Feb. 9, 2023

DA says he can't investigate Monsignor O'Connor murder without new evidence

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says details in The Buffalo News’ “Who killed the monsignor?” series raised eyebrows, but he will not investigate the 57-year-old unsolved homicide unless new evidence surfaces.

“It is not a closed case, and it’s still open right now. I already have spoken to the police, and they have reviewed all the materials and we are at a standstill, unless we get some new evidence,” Flynn said Wednesday, when the last installment of the 18-part series was published.

The series about the 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor revealed for the first time that a priest and a former journalist who worked for the diocese newspaper were identified in Buffalo police files as suspects in the case. They were Rev. John D. Lewandowski, a priest later accused of molesting seven boys, and Robert Armbruster. Both men are deceased.

Monsignor Franklin Kelliher was also identified by a former Erie County assistant district attorney as a suspect, based on his conversation with the homicide chief who oversaw the investigation into O’Connor’s murder.

– Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck

Could a crisis center in Buffalo improve mental health care, take pressure off ECMC?: BestSelf Behavioral Health's planned intensive crisis stabilization center in Buffalo has the potential to improve Western New York's mental health system and alleviate pressure on the overwhelmed Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP, at Erie County Medical Center. Read more

Pay goes up for appointees of Erie County executive and County Legislature: County lawmakers, in bipartisan fashion, have approved higher starting pay for the deputy county executive and for Legislature staff. Read more

Buffalo School Board supports mediator’s contract recommendations, puts pressure on teachers union: An independent mediator recommended an 8% pay raise for all teachers, plus an 8% bonus to cover back pay during the current contract impasse. Read more

Starpoint wrestling season canceled due to 'serious allegations of inappropriate conduct': The remainder of Starpoint's wrestling season has been canceled due to "serious allegations of inappropriate behavior by one or more members of the varsity wrestling team," schools Superintendent Sean M. Croft said in a statement Wednesday. Read more

Office vacancies in Buffalo hit new highs while regional industrial space tightens, report says: The new analysis shows that 15% of the office space in the city and its suburbs was empty as of the end of last year, a big jump from 12.8% a year earlier. The vacancy rate in the central business district soared to 17.9% from 12.5%, according to the report by commercial real estate brokerage firm CBRE Buffalo. Read more

Lancaster man indicted on criminally negligent homicide charges in double-fatal car crash: Ryan Stencel, now 20, was driving the car that crashed into a tree 11 months ago, killing two 19-year-old passengers. Read more

NCIDA defies critics by approving A&W tax breaks: The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has granted $142,077 in tax breaks to a Niagara Falls developer and restaurant operator who plans to open the region's first A&W Restaurant in the city's tourism district. Read more

PolitiFact: Ortt is right about electrical grid needing upgrade if natural gas use decreases: "There needs to be investment in the grid," state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said. "The grid today can’t handle the increased electric load. Don’t take my word for it. That comes from National Grid, the people who run it." Read more

Williamsville Central School District picking a new logo: As the Williamsville Central School District celebrates its 130th anniversary, students, parents, staff and community members are getting the chance to vote on a new logo. Read more

Rainy, gusty and mild: Temperatures near 55 degrees and nearly half an inch of rain are expected Thursday, with occasional wind gusts over 40 mph. Read more

Rod Watson: An ungodly mess at St. John Tower, where tenants deserve better than rodents: A $30 million renovation of the senior citizen complex just off the medical campus was temporarily halted because of workmanship that resulted in rodents and other problems. After some subcontractors were fired, work is resuming again – with a promise that the issues have been dealt with. Read more

Alan Pergament: You win, TV reporters. Wear your Bills gear and root, root, root for the home team: Pergament says he still finds it disturbing when journalists play the role of cheerleaders by showcasing their support for the Buffalo Bills. “But I’ve given up trying to win on this issue,” he writes. Read more

My View: When two definitions of ‘upstate’ collide: Law student Analiese Vasciannie remembers a high school trip to Attica Correctional Facility. Read more

Lorenzo Alexander, Takeo Spikes want Tremaine Edmunds stay in Buffalo, but recognize realities of the NFL: Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds doesn’t turn 25 until May – a factor that can’t be understated in its importance as he enters free agency. Although he’s been an NFL starter for five years, it’s reasonable to think he has not yet reached his prime. Both Takeo Spikes and Lorenzo Alexander changed teams multiple times in their respective careers through free agency, so they understand that a player will always need to look out for his own interests. Of course, they also both still bleed Bills red, white and blue, and for that reason, would like to see Edmunds return in 2023. Read more

Damar Hamlin wins NFLPA community service award: On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills safety was named the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner. The award is the highest honor the NFL Players Association can bestow upon a player and is determined by a leaguewide vote. Read more

Inside the Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin's next contract with Sabres comes into focus with Dylan Cozens signed: Less than four years since he was selected seventh overall at the 2019 NHL draft, Cozens became the latest member of the Sabres’ core to receive a long-term contract Tuesday when he and the club agreed on a seven-year pact worth $49.7 million. Signing Cozens five months before restricted free agency gives General Manager Kevyn Adams a clearer picture of his salary cap for future seasons. Now, he can move toward signing other young players, most notably defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Read more

• Buffalo high school students and city police officers have been meeting in recent weeks to talk candidly about the state of policing, social justice and other timely issues. WGRZ reports another “Critical Conversations” session will be held today at Lafayette High School.

• A 14-year-old Eagle Scout in Chautauqua County has completed a project that will bring comfort to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Samuel Bowers’ renovation of a decaying chapel in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery has a touching personal backstory, WKBW’s Sydni Eure reports.

• Fans are rallying around Josh Allenhound in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl XIX. Allenhound is battling a puppy named Moocow in the finals of the "Pupularity Playoffs." The three-hour show on Animal Planet features 122 rescue dogs from 34 states.

• Where can you find the “friendliest bars” in Western New York? WYRK posed this question on social media, and Kadie Daye shares a list of 41 establishments that make you feel like you’re “walking into an old friend’s house where everyone knows your name.”

