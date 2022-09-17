Good Morning, Buffalo: D’Youville offers Ukrainian students safe, 'normal' education in wartime

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 17, 2022

D’Youville offers Ukrainian students safe, 'normal' education in wartime

Seventeen-year-old Yaroslav Malynych was soon to graduate from high school and planned to study chemistry at Lviv State University this fall when Russia invaded his home country of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“For the first two weeks, I wasn’t thinking about education at all,” Malynych said. “My mind was totally messed up. And then after two weeks, maybe a little more, I realized it will be hard to get a normal education in Ukraine during wartime. I started to search for international universities all over the world, especially Europe and North America.”

At the same time, a small university in Buffalo was rallying to offer full scholarships, room and board to 10 Ukrainian students in his situation. His brother sent him a letter from D’Youville University President Lorrie Clemo offering the opportunity on a first-come, first-served basis.

Malynych was the first to respond. He emailed Clemo, and “very quickly got a response – in, like, 20 minutes,” he said. “In two days we had a Zoom meeting, and this is how it started.”

Malynych is among 11 students from Ukraine who recently began classes at D’Youville and are still settling in at their new American school 5,000 miles and an ocean away from their war-torn home. D’Youville was able to accept one more student this year than the 10 it has pledged to bring in every year for the foreseeable future.

– Janet Gramza

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

WEATHER

BUFFALO NEXT

CRIME AND COURTS

BILLS

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

