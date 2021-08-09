Good Morning, Buffalo: Cuomo's top adviser resigns as resignation or impeachment looms

New master plan puts price tag at over $275 million to restore Central Terminal

The cost to restore Buffalo's Central Terminal has long been thought to be in the neighborhood of $100 million.

The actual price tag, it turns out, is nearly three times that much – $276.5 million to $296.5 million. That's the conclusion of a cost analysis contained in a master plan for the art deco landmark being released today at 1 p.m.

The plan foresees the Central Terminal's future as a vibrant destination with economic and social benefits to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and the wider East Side. In the short-term, the plan calls for making the concourse, waiting room and restaurant, and the plaza and grounds outside, a hub of activity to position the property for future development.

On Saturday, developer Douglas Jemal, who is redeveloping Seneca One and the former Statler, and vying to do the same at the Richardson Olmsted Complex, reiterated he wants to take on the Central Terminal, too.