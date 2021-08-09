Good Morning, Buffalo: Cuomo's top adviser resigns as resignation or impeachment looms

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Aug. 9, 2021
Cuomo's top adviser resigns as resignation or impeachment looms
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s time as the state government’s chief executive was drawing closer to an apparent end Sunday night as his most trusted adviser, Melissa DeRosa, submitted her resignation, saying that the past two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”
The abrupt resignation of DeRosa, sharply criticized by the state's top lawyer for her handling of sexual harassment allegations against the governor, was a simple and direct sign: Cuomo's ability to hold onto his job is evaporating by the hour.
DeRosa, whose title was secretary to the governor and made her the most senior, non-elected official in the Executive Branch, threw in the towel late Sunday evening at a time when her role in sexual harassment allegations against the governor has heightened.
– Tom Precious
Expect several more weeks of rising Covid-19 cases, local expert says: "Here in Western New York, I think we’re still staring at three weeks plus of that upward spike; and, of course, it still has to come down after that. I do anticipate continuing increases in the hospitalizations and unfortunately, I anticipate an increase in deaths over the next few weeks," said Dr. Thomas Russo. Read more
Coordinated Covid-19 plan coming today for schools in Buffalo and Erie County: Parents in the Buffalo Public Schools and some other local districts might find out today what the opening of school will look like in September, with regard to face masks, social distancing and other Covid-19 restrictions that had been in place in June. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
New master plan puts price tag at over $275 million to restore Central Terminal
The cost to restore Buffalo's Central Terminal has long been thought to be in the neighborhood of $100 million.
The actual price tag, it turns out, is nearly three times that much – $276.5 million to $296.5 million. That's the conclusion of a cost analysis contained in a master plan for the art deco landmark being released today at 1 p.m.
The plan foresees the Central Terminal's future as a vibrant destination with economic and social benefits to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and the wider East Side. In the short-term, the plan calls for making the concourse, waiting room and restaurant, and the plaza and grounds outside, a hub of activity to position the property for future development.
On Saturday, developer Douglas Jemal, who is redeveloping Seneca One and the former Statler, and vying to do the same at the Richardson Olmsted Complex, reiterated he wants to take on the Central Terminal, too.
– Mark Sommer
State lawmakers on Bills' request for 100% public financing for stadium: 'a non-starter': “The idea of taxpayers funding 100% of a new stadium is a non-starter," said Sen. Sean Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat. “A new, publicly owned stadium would be a year-round asset, which would warrant some support from the people of the State of New York, but 100% is not going to happen." Read more
Could Buffalo's mayoral race be a $10 million campaign? Political consultant Christopher M. Grant of Clarence believes extensive fundraising will fuel a campaign that will consume Buffalo beginning right after Labor Day – volunteers will ring doorbells, phone banks will log thousands of calls, direct mail will fill every mailbox and ads will saturate the airwaves. Read more
Lawsuit: Tonawanda police allowed 'monster' to sexually harass 911 center co-workers for decades: Two former public safety dispatchers for the Town of Tonawanda claim in an explosive new lawsuit that town police allowed a well-connected fellow dispatcher to engage in a yearslong campaign of sexual harassment and abuse of women who work in the town's 911 center. Read more
Buffalo Planning Board calls special meeting to approve three projects: The Planning Board will convene at 4:30 p.m. today to consider Douglas Jemal's 33-unit redevelopment project at 976 Elmwood Ave., at Bidwell Parkway; the renovations and 15-unit expansion of McCarley Gardens at 172 Goodell St. by longtime owner St. John Baptist Church and Brooklyn-based BFC Partners; and Great Point Media's proposed new Niagara Studio at 1155 Niagara St. Read more
Heat wave: Today will be one of summer’s hottest days, with high temperatures in the 90s, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
From BlackBerry's to Taquito Lindo, Grand Island restaurant boom surprises and entices: From BlackBerry's scratch-made fare to authentic Mexican street tacos from Taquito Lindo, Grand Island is amid a surprising restaurant boom. Some new and familiar names are at the helm of these eateries, which have broad appeal beyond the island's boundaries. Read more
Back at full health, Stefon Diggs looks ahead to a packed Highmark Stadium: Diggs can’t wait to get a true Bills Mafia reception. “It’s fun. It's a big change compared to last year, so I'm just happy to have them,” Diggs said after about 18,000 fans showed up Saturday for training camp practice. “Happy to have them in the stadium and happy to be a part of it.” Read more
• Emcee/entrepreneur Rick Ross stayed true to his rescheduled concert in Buffalo, making up for a pandemic postponement by playing an Outer Harbor show on Saturday after his 2020 Canalside date was halted by Covid-19. Check out this "Smiles" gallery to see who enjoyed the show on Lakeside Lawn.
• Love it or hate it, the Skyway is still standing, and bicyclists will have the opportunity to traverse the elevated highway Sunday, Aug. 15. Today is the final day to sign up for SkyRide Buffalo, Thomas J. Prohaska reports.
• Those passing by Delaware Park over the weekend may have noticed players dressed in all white, taking part in a tournament held by the Buffalo Croquet Club. WIVB’s Jerry Sullivan offers a look into the game’s place in Buffalo.
