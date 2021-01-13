Good Morning, Buffalo: Cuomo offers effort to reopen Covid-closed sectors, 'bring culture and arts back to life'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 13, 2021
Cuomo offers effort to reopen Covid-19-closed sectors, 'bring culture and arts back to life'
The state is launching a new effort to “smartly and safely” get New York state back in business, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
The News’ Tom Precious reports that as part of the initiative, the state will increase rapid testing availability to help partly or fully shuttered offices, restaurants and theaters to reopen while launching a statewide series of concerts and other entertainment efforts.
“We must bring culture and arts back to life,” Cuomo said on the second day of a four-day rollout of his State of the State address.
Local arts and cultural leaders tell The News’ Mark Sommer they are heartened by the governor’s plan to boost the arts amid the pandemic.
Cuomo ordered the vast economic shutdown orders last spring across the state and more targeted ones that continue to remain in place in areas such as Erie County.
The governor said the state will work with the real estate community to open additional rapid testing sites where people can get a rapid test hours before patronizing a business or engaging in a social activity. The state also plans to work with property owners and management companies to reopen “Covid-safe office buildings, with Department of Health-approved protocols,” Cuomo said.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York expands Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and up: The state’s action followed the federal government’s move to expand eligibility for the vaccine to people age 65 and older. People with compromised immune systems also became eligible, though limited supply already likely meant weeks of waiting for a vaccination appointment. Read more
Urgency for vaccine builds as New York posts record Covid-19 numbers: Rapid distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine grew yet more pressing this week, as Western New York continued to battle some of its highest case counts of the pandemic and a new, more contagious B117 variant first detected in Britain continued its spread across the country. Read more
Hours on a vaccine hotline: As more people are eligible, appointment registration hits snags: John Wynne of Orchard Park tried to get an appointment to receive a Covid-19 vaccine through the state's registration hotline. What the 78-year-old Wynne got was hours on hold and an offer for an appointment 2½ hours away. Read more
State asked to lift 10 p.m. dining curfew for Saturday night’s Bills game: Local restaurants are asking New York to lift a curfew that would force them to close their doors in the middle of Saturday's Buffalo Bills playoff game, which starts at 8:15 p.m. The state has not yet responded or announced a decision about easing the Covid-19 safety rule, which was set Nov. 11 and closes all restaurants and bars to on-premises dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. They are still allowed to offer delivery and curbside pickup, though not for alcohol, after 10 p.m. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Chris Jacobs opposes Trump’s removal, defends vote against certifying election: Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said Tuesday that he's against impeaching President Trump on a charge that he incited an insurrection at the Capitol last week. But Jacobs said he would consider supporting censuring the president. Read more
Higgins pushes Trump’s ouster; Reed resists: Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, is pushing for President Trump's removal either by impeachment or by one of two more obscure constitutional provisions. But Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, disagrees – and plans to propose a censure resolution instead. Read more
Joseph F. Crangle, major figure in Democratic Party, dies at 88: Few Buffalonians have ever dominated the local and state political scene as Crangle, who died Tuesday, did. He was chairman of the Erie County and New York State Democratic parties, and became confidant to major figures such as Robert Kennedy, Edward Kennedy and Daniel Patrick Moynihan along the way. Now, some of those whom he mentored during his tenure are remembering him. Read more
Bishop William Henderson, 85, preserved Michigan Street Baptist Church: Bishop William Henderson saved the Michigan Street Baptist Church from demolition and was leader in the effort to gain recognition of Buffalo’s role in Black history. He died Monday under hospice care in his Buffalo home after a long illness. He was 85. Read more
Buffalo-based ZeptoMetrix sold to private equity firm: The local biotech company has been sold to a Chicago-based private equity firm. ZeptoMetrix was co-founded in 1999 by Chris Collins. The company said the former congressman was not an owner at the time of the sale, but some family members of his were still shareholders. Read more
WEATHER
Watch your step: A winter weather advisory for freezing drizzle is in effect until 10 a.m. for Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and northern Erie counties. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with highs near 40 today. Read more
COMMENTARY
Investigative Post’s Jim Heaney: Turning the Page: A politics column in Buffalo Spree generated some angry emails. Heaney writes in his weekly newsletter: “The line that set them off: ‘Most of the Republican base is some combination of gullible, bigoted, woefully misinformed, and/or hardcore one-issue voters.’ After the events of last week, I second my motion.” Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: After Josh Allen, who else steps up for the Bills?: The questions only intensify as the Bills move a step closer to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season, the last of four straight trips to the big game, writes Vic Carucci. Read more
Josh Allen, Bills brace for Ravens' blitzing onslaught: Josh Allen has been sensational against the blitz this season. Don’t expect that to deter the Ravens’ defense in Saturday’s game, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
SABRES
Projecting the Sabres' roster, taxi squad for opening night against Washington: Lance Lysowski previews what the Sabres could look like in the season opener Thursday against the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Have you heard Cole Beasley’s new single? Yep, that Cole Beasley – the Bills' wide receiver. The News’ Jeff Miers tells us the song is a “startlingly honest, deeply emotional and highly confessional track.” Miers adds: "What Bills fans – or, really, anyone else who has ever struggled – might glean from Beasley's new release, ‘Sometimes,’ is a highly relatable sense of emotional fragility, one that in this instance is belied by Beasley’s on-field performance, where grit, determination and a seemingly unflagging ability to make something big out of what easily could’ve been nothing are the order of the day."
• Speaking of the local music scene, David Jonathan is a renowned Buffalo musician who has refused to rest on hard-earned laurels. For his first release as the leader of David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam, serious soul-searching led him to craft a meaningful work that would resonate both within and beyond Buffalo.
• Buffalo’s “Mitten Fence” in People’s Park on Main Street has been playing a key role in helping many people to get gear they need to stay warm this winter. Hundreds of pairs of gloves, knitted blankets and other donated items are “flying off the fence faster than usual,” reports WKBW’s Taylor Epps.
• The pandemic has spurred staffers at local libraries to launch “new and unique ways” to safely provide services, says the head of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. Mary Jean Jakubowski discusses numerous changes in this Slice of Life podcast with Brenda Alesii.