Good Morning, Buffalo: Cuomo offers effort to reopen Covid-closed sectors, 'bring culture and arts back to life'

Urgency for vaccine builds as New York posts record Covid-19 numbers: Rapid distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine grew yet more pressing this week, as Western New York continued to battle some of its highest case counts of the pandemic and a new, more contagious B117 variant first detected in Britain continued its spread across the country. Read more

Hours on a vaccine hotline: As more people are eligible, appointment registration hits snags: John Wynne of Orchard Park tried to get an appointment to receive a Covid-19 vaccine through the state's registration hotline. What the 78-year-old Wynne got was hours on hold and an offer for an appointment 2½ hours away. Read more