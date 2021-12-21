Good Morning, Buffalo: Cryptocurrency firms search for WNY sites amid concerns of their economic development worth

School test-to-stay program will go statewide in January, $65M set for mask mandate enforcement: Counties will be given the leeway to enact a test-to-stay program that would enable children who have been exposed to Covid-19 at school to avoid quarantining. Gov. Hochul’s decision expands what began as a pilot program in Erie County to the entire state. Read more

Hochul says state will accept Orchard Park as site of new Bills stadium: The new Buffalo Bills stadium will be constructed across the street from the current stadium, Gov. Kathy Hochul all but confirmed Monday. She said she has resisted taking a public position to avoid unduly influencing the negotiations ongoing among the state, the Bills and Erie County. But she said at a Covid-19 briefing in Wyoming County that if the team insists a stadium in Orchard Park – and not one on the edge of downtown – is the best option, then she will go along with its preference. Read more