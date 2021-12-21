Good Morning, Buffalo: Cryptocurrency firms search for WNY sites amid concerns of their economic development worth

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 21, 2021
Cryptocurrency firms search for WNY sites amid concerns of their economic development worth
Two months ago, a New York City company paid $8 million for a closed former coal-burning power plant in Niagara Falls and rapidly converted it into a cryptocurrency data center.
The former DuPont plant in the Falls also hosts crypto operations, and a defunct silica plant in the Cataract City is slated as a storage place for crypto equipment.
But economic development pros aren't enthusiastic about this means of resuscitating empty industrial sites, saying crypto uses too much power and creates too few jobs.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hochul pledges support for rural hospitals struggling with Covid-19: Gov. Kathy Hochul vows to provide rural hospitals and other health care providers with the resources they need to continue delivering badly needed services as the Omicron variant takes hold in New York. She said maintaining enough hospital beds, getting more people vaccinated and boosted and making sure the public has access to testing are key concerns for her administration as an expected holiday season Covid-19 surge approaches. Read more
School test-to-stay program will go statewide in January, $65M set for mask mandate enforcement: Counties will be given the leeway to enact a test-to-stay program that would enable children who have been exposed to Covid-19 at school to avoid quarantining. Gov. Hochul’s decision expands what began as a pilot program in Erie County to the entire state. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Hochul says state will accept Orchard Park as site of new Bills stadium: The new Buffalo Bills stadium will be constructed across the street from the current stadium, Gov. Kathy Hochul all but confirmed Monday. She said she has resisted taking a public position to avoid unduly influencing the negotiations ongoing among the state, the Bills and Erie County. But she said at a Covid-19 briefing in Wyoming County that if the team insists a stadium in Orchard Park – and not one on the edge of downtown – is the best option, then she will go along with its preference. Read more
Niagara jail medical team refused to believe inmate’s sore backside was due to bullet wound, lawsuit says: Germaine V. Brown has faced multiple arrests and has filed more than one lawsuit. His latest lawsuit springs from a pain in the backside. Brown says in a recently filed federal claim that the Niagara County Jail's medical team refused to believe the infection on his flank came from a bullet wound. His pain persisted as nurses treated him with antibiotics and bandages. When Brown began serving his state sentence, medical personnel at the Orleans Correctional Facility went beneath the surface and found a bullet fragment, Brown says. The inmate wants monetary damages for the pain he says he needlessly endured. Read more
Deceased diver’s scholarship puts Lockport skatepark campaign over the top: Six months after Jacob Minnick died in a swimming accident in Genesee County, Kristina Schutt donated her son's college scholarship to the fundraising campaign for a new skateboard park in the City of Lockport. Read more
Apartments, commercial space proposed at a former Swan Street railyard: Lazarus Industries is working with the principals of Frontier Group of Companies on a new $15 million plan to bring nearly 60 apartments to a vacant site in Larkinville that has spent most of its history as a railyard. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Little chance for a white Christmas, and the storm that (thankfully) got away: Probabilities for a white Christmas look slim, but have not yet slipped to between slim and none, Don Paul writes. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At the Mansard, a new generation carries on tradition of quality: Owners Mike and Becky Morgan have maintained tradition at the distinctive-looking restaurant in Orchard Park while adding their own touches. Read more
BILLS
Observations: Bills' issues with Covid continue as A.J. Epenesa becomes latest addition to reserve list: Second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa was added to the Covid-19 list Monday evening. He joins left tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano and linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the list. Read more
Bills' red-zone offense looking up, but here come the Patriots: The Bills are converting 60.6% of their trips into touchdowns. But the Patriots rank No. 2 in the NFL in red-zone defense, holding foes to 46% success. Buffalo managed to convert only 1 of 4 red-zone trips in losing to the Patriots 14-10 on Dec. 6. Read more
SABRES
Covid-19 cases among opponents wipe out Sabres' schedule until after Christmas: The burgeoning Covid-19 pandemic has ensnared the Buffalo Sabres and they won't play any games until after Christmas because of the positive cases being endured by their upcoming opponents. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Some shops in the Elmwood Village are seeing holiday sales rebound to pre-pandemic levels, WKBW’s Natalie Fahmy reports. “It’s been a really great holiday season," says Thin Ice owner Therese Deutschlander.
• Pulling off the perfect holiday party is “easier than ever to achieve because this year there are no rules,” writes News contributor Elizabeth Carey. She talks with local experts who offer tips for hosting a stress-free holiday gathering.
• Delaware Park was in the national limelight this month when "CBS Saturday Morning" examined the origins of national parks. Western New York native Jeff Glor showcased the works of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, including Buffalo’s renowned parks system.
• “There are certain rules of the road here in Buffalo that every driver should know,” WYRK’s Dave Fields suggests. They include a mandatory wave or thumbs-up if you’re in a Jeep, on a motorcycle or if someone lets you into their lane. And never touch someone’s car without asking first.
