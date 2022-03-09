Good Morning, Buffalo: Critics of Clarence dollar store turn to online protest, poetry and at least one puking emoji

BILLS

What positions are most important for Bills in free agency? Here's our list: Just about six weeks after the Buffalo Bills’ season came to a devastating end, free agency is set to begin. In an ideal world, the Bills could upgrade or add depth to every position, pay everyone fairly, win every game and never worry again. That will not happen. The Bills need to create salary cap space while maintaining a high-caliber roster. That they have their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen is excellent news, but comes with some financial gymnastics for the rest of the team – or at least more than the previous offseason, following Allen’s extension. Read more