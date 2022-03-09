Good Morning, Buffalo: Critics of Clarence dollar store turn to online protest, poetry and at least one puking emoji

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 9, 2022
Critics of Clarence dollar store turn to online protest, poetry and at least one puking emoji
Some Clarence residents aren’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat for a Dollar General store planned for a vacant parcel in Clarence Hollow.
A recent post on the Clarence Community Group Facebook page about the polarizing project sparked a lively discussion, with nearly all the 200-plus comments blasting the development.
Critics made liberal use of emoji to express their opinions, along with pithy comments such as “NOOOOOO,” “Gross,” “Ugh” and “Ew.”
When some in the group accused the Town Board of having ulterior motives in allowing the project to move forward, Deputy Supervisor Peter DiCostanzo and two of Supervisor Patrick Casilio’s daughters leapt to the board’s defense.
“Do you think your town government is so hard up for revenue that one parcel on Main Street is going to make a big difference?” DiCostanzo wrote.
Town officials say there was little they could do to stop a project that is allowed under the current zoning for the property. But they say they prodded the developer to make extensive changes to the building’s aesthetics.
How extensive? According to the Clarence Bee, a representative from the company said other officials have seen the new look and asked for the “Clarence” Dollar General design in their communities.
– Stephen T. Watson
Buffalo Niagara consumers experiencing 'real sticker shock' over record-high gas prices
Never before have gasoline prices been so high across the Buffalo Niagara region.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline jumped by 10 cents on Wednesday to a record high of $4.30, according to AAA of Western and Central New York.
The spike in gas prices has been steep, with the average price soaring at a 10-cent-per-day pace over the past five days. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the average price is up 60 cents and it's up 75 cents a gallon over the past month.
The impact of the spike in gasoline prices hits families on tight budgets the hardest. For a family that uses 15 gallons of gas each week, the 75-cents-per-gallon price increase means they are spending an extra $11 at the pump each week at a time when overall prices are rising at a 7.5% annual pace – the biggest jump in 40 years.
For drivers, that makes the daily commute to work more of a burden. Running errands or dashing out to pick up the kids from school now carries a deeper financial impact.
– David Robinson
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Jacobs again may face a primary from the right: At least three potential primary opponents are lining up against Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican running for re-election in New York's newly gerrymandered 24th Congressional District. Read more
‘This is a difficult time’: Two crashes claim four young lives in less than a week: The most recent crash happened Monday in Clarence and took the lives of two Williamsville South High School students. On March 2, a crash in Lancaster killed two 19-year-olds. Speed is believed to be a factor in both crashes. Read more
Walden Galleria owner in danger of defaulting on mortgage: But the owner of the region’s largest and most dominant retail mall isn't throwing in the towel. Pyramid Management Group is asking its lenders for five more years to overcome its hurdles. Read more
Lockport to pay $3 million damages for death of man in fight with police: The city has agreed to pay the sum to settle a wrongful death suit by the family of Troy A. Hodge, a 39-year-old Black man who died in 2019 after a fight with police officers. A state investigation found insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against the police. An autopsy concluded that Hodge died of a heart attack brought on by the struggle and a high level of cocaine intoxication. The state report said Hodge pulled a knife on an officer and tried to stab her in the head. Read more
Common Council dismantles Police Advisory Board, will create a new one: Buffalo lawmakers have dissolved the panel because of political infighting and the board’s unwillingness to comply with the Council confirming new members. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
No deal. $47 million sale of Weinberg Campus to Elderwood operators has been terminated: With the agreement off, Weinberg Campus said it plans to retain control over its assets and operations, with no plans to seek another buyer for the Amherst complex. Read more
ENTERTAINMENT
St. Patrick’s Day events in Buffalo return with a roar: “In the same way some people milk birthday celebrations for a full week, St. Patrick's Day in the Buffalo area is far more than a one-day affair,” writes Ben Tsujimoto. From parades to cultural events to lively hooleys, there are scores of opportunities to don your leprechaun hat and sip a Guinness. Read more
BILLS
What positions are most important for Bills in free agency? Here's our list: Just about six weeks after the Buffalo Bills’ season came to a devastating end, free agency is set to begin. In an ideal world, the Bills could upgrade or add depth to every position, pay everyone fairly, win every game and never worry again. That will not happen. The Bills need to create salary cap space while maintaining a high-caliber roster. That they have their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen is excellent news, but comes with some financial gymnastics for the rest of the team – or at least more than the previous offseason, following Allen’s extension. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Here's hoping Sabres fans don't boo former Captain Jack: "If we're reading the tea leaves on social media and around town, it seems as if the knee-jerk approach of the paying customers Thursday night in KeyBank Center will be to let Jack Eichel have it at every opportunity they can," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been named one of the world’s best specialized hospitals for cancer in a survey conducted by Newsweek and Statista. Roswell is listed as 39th on a list of the best oncology hospitals based on responses from thousands of health care experts worldwide.
• A Buffalo company is putting worms to work in a unique mission that turns waste into fertilizer. Spectrum News’ Revathi Janaswamy reports worm poop is “highly coveted."
• Students who have an interest in the environment recently spent a day exploring Cayuga Creek in Niagara County. The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper blog recounts the adventures of members of the Young Environmental Leaders Program.
• If you’ve never heard of the Cattaraugus County town Red House, don’t automatically give yourself a flunking grade in geography. WYRK’s Chris Owen writes that the hamlet about 70 miles from downtown Buffalo is the region's least-populated town. He traces the history of a community that once had a population that exceeded 1,000 but now has fewer than 60 residents.