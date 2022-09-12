Good Morning, Buffalo: Criminal possession of a ... musket? New gun laws throw a wrinkle into an old tradition

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 12, 2022

Criminal possession of a ... musket? New gun laws throw a wrinkle into an old tradition

The Angelica Civil War Re-enactment was supposed to return to the village in Allegany County this month, following a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19 restrictions.

But organizers announced last weekend that it has been canceled again.

They blamed New York's new gun laws, which they interpret to mean that period re-enactors carrying muskets could be charged with a felony.

"Black powder weapons are not excepted from this ban. Possession of a firearm in public is now a felony," a message posted to the re-enactment group's Facebook page Sept. 4 said. "After obtaining a legal opinion, it was determined that we could not continue with holding the event this year. Participants could be subject to arrest."

But Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said that's not the case.

"Governor Hochul passed new public safety laws to protect New Yorkers and keep them safe from gun violence. These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur," Hochul spokesperson Avi Smalls said in an emailed statement.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Incarceration sought for Alden man showing no 'meaningful contrition' for Capitol breach: At least one difference has emerged between an Alden man set to be sentenced today for his role in the Capitol riot and four other Western New Yorkers already sentenced to the same misdemeanor charge. Daniel Warmus hasn't apologized, prosecutors say. Read more

Ceremonies in WNY commemorate 9/11 victims, keep promise to 'never forget': A ceremony at Russell J. Salvatore's Heroes & Patriots Memorial Park on Transit Road in Amherst was among many held in the region and around the country Sunday. "This day has a special meaning to me," said Nick Robinson, who volunteered at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001, along with several other Lancaster volunteer firefighters. "To see a lot of people come out and not forget after 21 years means a lot." Read more

Buffalo parents practice patience, flexibility to deal with school bus woes: Many parents and children at Saturday’s B-District Community Day said they had not experienced transportation problems through the first week of school, while others emphasized that patience has been required for delays. Some thought delays could just be an ordinary byproduct of the first week of school. Read more

Retired Lackawanna detective chief never lost enthusiasm for police work: For 15 years, Joseph E. Leo, who rose to the rank of captain, said he and Detectives Allen Knszak and Paul Sojda worked as a team in the city’s narcotics squad, fighting a challenging reality that others were always ready to step in and sell drugs after arrests were made. When he advanced to chief of detectives, Leo worked on a number of homicide investigations but was quick to credit his detectives when they solved cases. Read more

Public input sought for 'Build Back Bailey' project: The city and Buffalo Sewer Authority are planning between $6 million and $7 million in improvements to Bailey Avenue between Winspear and Kensington avenues. "Bailey Avenue hasn't been touched in about 20 years. People feel like they've been neglected, so this is the time to get your input in," said University Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt. Read more

WEATHER

Rainy day: Rain, heavy at times, is expected this morning, with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high in the lower 70s is forecast. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

What's at stake as contract talks for 6,300 Kaleida workers enter next phase: Kaleida union workers will vote this week on whether to give their bargaining committee the authority to call a strike if negotiations stall or tensions escalate. Both sides hope they can avoid a strike, which is likely still weeks away if it were to happen. But if such a strike occurred? It could be far more disruptive than the walkout at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo last fall. Read more

Damaged in 2020 fire, historic North Street house to get rehabbed: The owners of the former Ferris House at 160 North St., which hosted a massage studio until it was damaged in a March 2020 fire, are now seeking to repair and rehabilitate the 150-year-old structure so it can once again be utilized for therapy treatments. Read more

Rehab costs for Lockport's historic post office project soar amid Covid delays, price hikes: The Covid-19 pandemic, construction delays and soaring materials costs have driven up the price of Iskalo Development Corp.'s rehabilitation of the Historic Post Office Building in Lockport by nearly half, prompting the Williamsville-based developer to pursue more tax breaks from Niagara County. Read more

BILLS

Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen's performance vs. Rams shows why all opponents should be worried: "There isn’t another player who is more physical, who makes better decisions or who has the range of playmaking abilities that he has," writes Jim Kubiak, who is back with his weekly breakdown of Allen and the Bills offense. Here's a look at the film and analysis from Allen's Week 1 performance. Read more

SABRES

Tracking where ex-Sabres, locals signed in NHL free agency: Check out Lance Lysowski's ongoing list of where former Sabres from the 2021-22 season and players from the Buffalo area signed in NHL unrestricted free agency. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The public is being asked to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly – a destructive pest that could be harmful to the state's agricultural economy, WGRZ reports. "We are concerned about the significant number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in Buffalo, especially with its proximity to the Concord grape growing area in Western New York," said State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball.

• "Upstate New York is full of natural beauty and seasonal wonder. From its brilliant fall colors and ways to savor the season to its charming towns and villages and holiday light displays, there are endless road trips and getaways to go on this fall and winter," according to NYup.com, which compiled this seasonal travel guide.

• You’re never too young to offer some advice. As a new school year begins, WGRZ’s Kevin O'Neill sat down with some first-graders who had some tips for kindergartners.

