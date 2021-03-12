Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid will change the face of retail. Just look at the Elmwood strip

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 12, 2021
Covid will change the face of retail. Just look at the Elmwood strip
The closure of Elmwood Avenue's Treehouse Toy Store spotlights the struggles small retailers have faced during Covid-19, and what struggles they'll continue to face when the pandemic is over.
The state-mandated, nonessential store shutdowns were ruinous for many, but at least they have ended. Social distancing and reduced occupancy won't last forever. Other changes are likely here to stay – the latest in a series of retail shifts that make it difficult for independent stores to compete with the big guys.
Small shops have had to battle an influx of challenges that never went away: From big box chains and online shopping to wardrobing and the ever-expanding demands of social media. Post Covid-19, small retailers have added a host of new chores to their list of daily responsibilities: Mastery of ecommerce, local delivery, click-and-collect.
And they have to do it all in competition with retailers such as Walmart and Amazon – behemoths that emerged from Covid-19 stronger than ever.
"I feel so bad about Treehouse," said Therese Deutschlander, owner of the store Thin Ice and president of the Elmwood Village Association. "They worked so hard. They did everything they could to pivot."
All the ways Treehouse owners Gaetana and Dave Schueckler adapted helped them survive for 25 years, but also made it harder for them to enjoy owning a store. The latest Covid-related pivots – offering local delivery, helping customers shop over the phone, finding socially distant ways to demonstrate toys – helped it stay afloat successfully enough that it can now close its doors with dignity.
– Samantha Christmann
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Second ex-Russell’s worker alleges firing for reporting Covid-19 violations: Allegations that Buffalo's most prominent restaurateur would force a coronavirus-infected dishwasher to return to work in a kitchen where masks were not used is shocking. But not quite as shocking as the quote attributed to Russell Salvatore of Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More: “When questioned by staff, Mr. Salvatore repeatedly said, ‘At Russell’s, we’re going to do it the Russell’s way until we get caught,’ ” the suit claims. Read more
No more mandatory quarantine for New Yorkers after domestic travel starting April 1: Authorities say travelers "should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread – wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings" – even for those who are fully vaccinated. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Assembly opens impeachment investigation of Cuomo: After a virtual meeting with his colleagues, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the chamber's judiciary committee will launch a probe of Cuomo into "misconduct" allegations lodged against the embattled three-term governor. Read more
David Robinson: Why economists are hopeful as Buffalo Niagara digs out of a deep jobs hole: The Buffalo Niagara economy has been gradually opening back up. But data released Thursday by the state Labor Department shows that we still have a long way to go for the local job market to get back to normal. Read more
Peoples-Stokes says marijuana legalization deal getting close: Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, the chief sponsor of a multiyear effort to legalize marijuana in New York, says a deal with the State Senate and the governor could be made in the next couple of weeks. Read more
Best friends, two grandmothers die leaving Wyoming County vaccination clinic: Best of friends for 50 years, two grandmothers died in a car crash just after they had gotten shots at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic. They were both looking forward to getting the vaccine so they would be able to see their families again. “I don't think one could have survived without the other," said the daughter of one of the women. Read more
Unemployment insurance scammers attempt to victimize Erie County DA: Someone used the personal information of Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to file an unemployment insurance claim with New York State. "If someone tried to use my name, everybody's at risk," Flynn said Thursday. Read more
Fashion Outlets seeks eviction of food hall developer: A new 15,000-square-foot food hall at Fashion Outlets, the sprawling Town of Niagara mall, was announced in 2017. The project remains incomplete, and the mall owner, the general contractor and the developer that leased the space are suing each other. A judge may rule as soon as next month on whether the mall can evict the developer, who already fired the contractor. At least five local subcontractors say they are owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills. Read more
Pendleton highway chief pleads guilty to misconduct, resigns: Admitting what his attorney called "the realities of the situation," nine-term Pendleton Highway Superintendent Jeffrey Stowell pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. He resigned as part of the plea deal and agreed not to seek office again. However, his state pension will be untouched. Stowell was indicted on charges of having town employees haul discarded paving material to his home and install auto parts in his personal vehicle while "on the clock." Read more
Erie County sheriff spars with legislators at hearing on his staff's misconduct
The county's Republican sheriff sat before a panel of Democratic lawmakers who often question his oversight of the Erie County Sheriff's Office. So the chemistry was there for a clash as lawmakers asked him Thursday about recently revealed cases of employee misconduct.
Political accusations flew, and at one point Sheriff Timothy B. Howard threatened to leave their teleconference.
But Howard answered many of the panel's questions, including one about his own conduct in 2019: Why had he rooted for Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl when he faced trial for brutalizing a Bills fan? Wasn't the sheriff sending the wrong message?
Howard bristled. He denied rooting for the deputy and said he sat through the trial in Orchard Park only to see for himself what happened between Achtyl and Bills fan Nicholas Belsito.
“I was there for nothing but the most honest and honorable of intentions,’’ Howard said, “and that’s to hear for myself what this case was all about.”
Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, didn't buy his response, saying Howard had plenty of time and opportunity to watch an incriminating video on his own, question witnesses and penalize Achtyl before a jury found him guilty of three misdemeanors.
– Matthew Spina
WEATHER
Chill back in the air: A mix of clouds and sun today with gusty winds. High in the mid-40s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Orchard Park to get brewery-restaurant from Grange team: The new brewery, restaurant and bar will have seating for about 125 guests and a contemporary event hall capable of accommodating large weddings and other functions. Read more
Buffalo-area seasonal ice cream stands announce 2021 openings, new treats: The dawn of ice cream stand season is a refreshing, sweet reminder that warmer, brighter days are coming soon. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Think Covid-19 is bad? You should have been a physician in the 1800s
As this weekend marks the year anniversary of the “new” coronavirus dramatically changing the way we live, it would be easy to conclude that this is the worst of pandemic times.
If he were still here, Dr. Jabez Allen would disagree.
Allen, a family physician in East Aurora, practiced in worse conditions during four pandemics and other disease outbreaks during the 1800s.
It was a time when doctors disagreed on how disease spread, knew very little about germs, and had no anesthesia for surgeries.
What treatments they tried were mostly ineffective against smallpox, cholera and typhoid, though household quarantines and community lockdowns helped.
“You can imagine the puzzlement when you don't even know what's really causing these diseases,” said Dr. Thomas C. Rosenthal, who for four years dug into Allen’s life, times and career for his new historical novel, “Bloodletting and Germs: A Doctor in Nineteenth Century Rural New York.”
– Scott Scanlon
BILLS
GM for a Day: Charting a course for Bills' 2021 offseason: "Preparing for my fifth annual 'GM for a Day' column has been a chore this offseason. Even sitting in Beane’s chair for one day drives home the challenges the Buffalo Bills’ general manager faces in the coming months," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
Bills free agents: With limited cap room, high-end edge rusher could be out of reach: Edge rusher has been universally identified as the Bills' most pressing offseason need. How they go about filling it is less clear cut. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Schedule, calendar make for a sobering Sabres reality: "You can't help but stare and gape at what's coming up for the Sabres. It's nine games without a win and counting," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Observations: 'Bad hit' on Dylan Cozens looms larger than another Sabres loss: Cozens, a bright spot for the Sabres during a dismal stretch that’s sent them to the bottom of the NHL standings, was injured after a check into the boards during a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Even the most avid of sports fans probably never played snow snake – and some may have never heard of it. Seneca Nation historians say the fiercely competitive sport is nearly 600 years old, according to WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan. He recently examined an activity that was once a form of communication between native villages.
• One of the nation’s largest travel publications recently showcased Niagara Falls’ winter majesty, publishing spectacular photos that were captured during the February freeze. Travel & Leisure noted that “idyllic winter scenes tend to emerge after long periods of freezing temperatures.” Let's hope those frigid conditions are behind us until next season.
• Remember the Tonawanda candy store we told you about last week that was cleaned out of its delectable inventory because of a video that went viral on TikTok? WIVB’s Kaley Lynch has a follow-up on the owner's speedy efforts to restock her supplies.
• Speaking of candy, if you’ve noticed that sweet and salty treats have been a growing trend in the confectionary business, you’re not alone. Think chocolate-covered pretzels. With Easter only a few weeks away, Fowler’s Chocolates owner Ted Marks chats with Brenda Alesii on ESPN 1520’s Slice of Life.
