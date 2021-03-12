Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid will change the face of retail. Just look at the Elmwood strip

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 12, 2021

Covid will change the face of retail. Just look at the Elmwood strip

The closure of Elmwood Avenue's Treehouse Toy Store spotlights the struggles small retailers have faced during Covid-19, and what struggles they'll continue to face when the pandemic is over.

The state-mandated, nonessential store shutdowns were ruinous for many, but at least they have ended. Social distancing and reduced occupancy won't last forever. Other changes are likely here to stay – the latest in a series of retail shifts that make it difficult for independent stores to compete with the big guys.

Small shops have had to battle an influx of challenges that never went away: From big box chains and online shopping to wardrobing and the ever-expanding demands of social media. Post Covid-19, small retailers have added a host of new chores to their list of daily responsibilities: Mastery of ecommerce, local delivery, click-and-collect.

And they have to do it all in competition with retailers such as Walmart and Amazon – behemoths that emerged from Covid-19 stronger than ever.