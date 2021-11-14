Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid rates are climbing upstate. What is Hochul doing about it?

COMPILED BY STAFF
Nov. 14, 2021
Covid rates are climbing upstate. What is Hochul doing about it?
Gov. Kathy Hochul last week declared it "safe" for workers and tourists to return to New York City as she said that area is in nearing the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In upstate areas like Western New York, it's a different story.
Covid-19 positive rates and hospitalizations have been considerably higher in a number of upstate areas, including Western New York, for a couple of months now. Health officials are especially worried because the higher rates come before the indoor winter season when people gather for the holidays and other activities.
The question is: Has there been a need for the Hochul administration to be more proactive in addressing the higher Covid-19 rates upstate or, as she has largely done, should it be left to local health officials to handle? Her response, so far, has been a sharp shift from the micromanaging ways of her predecessor.
New Covid-19 cases reach highest level since January: Erie County reported 714 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest single-day total since January. Read more
School districts say they are uninsured for Child Victims Act damages, face fiscal crisis: “This is a looming financial crisis for our district and others,” Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. Read more
SALT deduction would expand under Build Back Better bill, but its fate is uncertain: The state and local tax deduction – capped at $10,000 per year under the 2017 Republican tax overhaul – would be capped at $80,000 under a Democratic proposal tied to President Biden's Build Back Better bill. But neither that tax change nor the bill itself are anything close to a sure thing. Read more
Sean Kirst: After man's death, his WWII service came to life through scrapbook: Mary Missert, a church secretary in Cheektowaga, simply hoped to salvage some precious photographs when she went to the estate sale for a parishioner who had died in his 80s, without children. The act led to a stunning discovery: In a stack of photo albums, she found the detailed World War II scrapbook of the man's uncle, Felix Bociak of Niagara Falls, who survived brutal conditions in a German prison camp – an irreplaceable artifact that might have ended up in a landfill if Missert had not shown up at the sale. Read more
Sale of Adventure Landing site in Tonawanda to Jim's Steakout is 'dead': The owner of Jim's Steakout has pulled the plug on his plans to build a new, expanded restaurant at the Adventure Landing site in the Town of Tonawanda. Not, he said, because of the public backlash to the project, but because of the cost to move overhead power lines running through the Sheridan Drive property. Read more
Precipitation continues Sunday: Morning lows will start in the low-mid 30s and only rise into the low 40s in the afternoon, WGRZ predicts. Read more
Analysis: And in this corner, Chris Scanlon: The South District Council member looms as a big part of Byron Brown’s victory. He assembled a force of more than 100 volunteers who knocked on doors, placed phone calls, texted and made the mayor’s case on social media. Read more
Your guide to Bills vs. Jets: The Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday. Here's what you need to know. Read more
Midseason Report Card: Grading Bills' key offensive contributors through the first half: The NFL’s expansion to a 17-game regular season takes away the symmetry that allows us to perfectly cut the season in half, as we could with a 16-game slate. Forgive us, then, for jumping ahead just a bit to provide a midseason report card for each player on the Buffalo Bills’ offense through the team’s 5-3 start. Read more
Observations: Sabres erase 2-goal deficit but late mistake spoils comeback attempt: Defenseman Morgan Rielly scored the game-winning goal with 12 seconds remaining on a screened Aaron Dell to spoil the comeback attempt and give the Maple Leafs a 5-4 victory over the Sabres. Read more
Mike Harrington: Even with small crowd, it was good old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs chaos: "It was a ragged, loose Sabres-Leafs game full of wild highs and lows. The Sabres were in 3-1 and 4-2 holes and battled back to tie and create good old-fashioned Buffalo-Toronto chaos," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
• A 120-year-old luxury motor vehicle that last left Buffalo in 1910 has made its way back to the Queen City, where it will be on permanent display at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum.
• If you’re a fan of old-time hockey, chances are you’ve seen the 1978 cult-classic film “Slap Shot,” starring Paul Newman. The movie’s fictional “Charlestown Chiefs” were based on the real-life Johnstown (Pa.) Jets of the North American Hockey League, but several scenes and plotlines in the movie were inspired by a vicious playoff series between the Jets and the Buffalo Norsemen. Steve Cichon has the story in his latest [BN] Chronicles.
• See Erie County real estate transactions for the week ending Sept. 24.
