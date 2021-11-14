Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid rates are climbing upstate. What is Hochul doing about it?

COMPILED BY STAFF

Covid rates are climbing upstate. What is Hochul doing about it?

Gov. Kathy Hochul last week declared it "safe" for workers and tourists to return to New York City as she said that area is in nearing the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In upstate areas like Western New York, it's a different story.

Covid-19 positive rates and hospitalizations have been considerably higher in a number of upstate areas, including Western New York, for a couple of months now. Health officials are especially worried because the higher rates come before the indoor winter season when people gather for the holidays and other activities.