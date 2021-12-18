Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid, new mask rules mean changes at the office

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Dec. 18, 2021

Covid, new mask rules mean changes at the office

Businesses and restaurants are coping with the state's new masking and vaccine rules, as well as the rise of the Omicron variant.

Those factors are leading some businesses to rethink how soon to bring employees back to the office, and how often. And restaurants are facing more restrictive measures from the state about customers wearing masks inside their restaurants.

In one example, M&T is pushing back plans for nonbranch workers to start coming back to the office by about a week, and those employees will be asked to come in less often than they were under a previous plan.

– Matt Glynn and Samantha Christmann

