Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid, new mask rules mean changes at the office

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 18, 2021
Covid, new mask rules mean changes at the office
Businesses and restaurants are coping with the state's new masking and vaccine rules, as well as the rise of the Omicron variant.
Those factors are leading some businesses to rethink how soon to bring employees back to the office, and how often. And restaurants are facing more restrictive measures from the state about customers wearing masks inside their restaurants.
In one example, M&T is pushing back plans for nonbranch workers to start coming back to the office by about a week, and those employees will be asked to come in less often than they were under a previous plan.
– Matt Glynn and Samantha Christmann
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hochul's message of calm, concern comes as New York sets daily Covid case record: Gov. Kathy Hochul took to national television airwaves Friday afternoon to try to ease growing worries about the rising Covid caseloads and long lines of people seeking to get Covid tests in advance of the Christmas holidays, writes Tom Precious. Hochul urged New Yorkers to wear masks and get vaccinated or boosted. Read more
'Now is not the time to travel': Canada to reimpose border testing requirement Tuesday: Three weeks after allowing Canadians to return home without showing proof of a negative PCR test, the Canadian government will reimpose that requirement on Tuesday – a move that could interfere with Christmas family visits and shopping trips. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
City orders emergency demolition of Great Northern grain elevator damaged in windstorm: Byron Brown's administration on Friday announced it was ordering an emergency demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator, believed to be the last brick box elevator left in the U.S. Commissioner James Comerford of the Department of Permits and Inspections said the demolition was necessary for public safety; preservationists decried it as unnecessary and a devastating historic loss. Read more
EPA to use infrastructure funds to clean up Lockport Superfund site: A polluted stretch of Eighteen Mile Creek in Lockport, along with nearby properties, has been on the federal government's Superfund hazardous waste cleanup list for nine years. But now, thanks to the new federal infrastructure bill, a cleanup is about to move forward, reports Jerry Zremski. Read more
Tom Suozzi, Chris Jacobs in 'danger' zone on Stock Act violations, Insider says: Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, a Democratic candidate for governor, violated the Stock Act more than 300 times by reporting his securities transactions late, the Insider news site said. Jacobs also ranked in Insider's danger zone, although his number of late reports paled in comparison to Suozzi. Read more
With overdose deaths rising, Erie County to provide syringes, Narcan and Fentanyl tests: With overdoses from opioids rising to record levels amid the pandemic, the Erie County Health Department announced it will be offering curbside harm reduction care on Tuesdays outside the Rath Building, reports The News' Maki Becker. Read more
Why an Atlanta software company decided to expand to Buffalo: Rural Sourcing, a tech company based in Atlanta, saw a lot of things to like about expanding into Buffalo. Local business recruiters say those advantages could work for bringing in more tech firms. Read more
$25,000 bail set for Buffalo teen charged with bringing gun to school: The gun found Thursday at the Bennett Community School Campus was located in the backpack of a female student, not the boy charged with gun possession, an Erie County prosecutor said. A judge on Friday set bail at $25,000 for the 15-year-old boy, whose lawyer said he wishes to testify before the grand jury. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Messy snow arrives Saturday but that doesn't necessarily mean a white Christmas: By late morning Saturday into early afternoon, steady snow will fall on the Niagara Frontier north and northeast of Buffalo, with sleet approaching the Southtowns and the city from the south, Paul writes. Some areas will receive just snow in the evening, while others will experience either a mix or all rain. Read more
GUSTO
Mark Goldman's new book celebrates half-century love affair with Buffalo: Goldman is known as an author, historian, entrepreneur and civic advocate. His latest book celebrates his half century in Buffalo, and the changes he's seen and been a part of. "I feel a little bit like Zelig, but the fact is I was there for a lot of it," Goldman said to Mark Sommer. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
A closer look: The Buffalo Grand Hotel is becoming the Buffalo Ramada: Unlike the downtown hotel's original Hilton brand when it opened 43 years ago, Ramada is considered a "mid-scale" hotel – in the same category as a Quality Inn, Sleep Inn or Best Western. Jonathan Epstein delves deeper into what's planned for 120 Church St. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Fans are right to feel cheated by officials after debacle in Tampa: Jay Skurski talks NFL officiating, Josh Allen, naming rights for a new stadium and more. Read more
Bills QB Josh Allen expected to start; tackle Dion Dawkins tests positive for Covid: Coach Sean McDermott says the team's medical staff says Allen is trending in the right direction while healing from a foot sprain. Also, Dawkins, who was hospitalized with Covid-19 last summer, has tested positive. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Malcolm Subban strong in the crease as Sabres fall in OT: Subban made a career-high 45 saves – including 20 in the first period – in the Sabres' 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in PPG Paints Arena. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Organizations that distribute presents to families in need at Christmas are in need of some last-minute help for teenagers. The Western New York Holiday Partnership is low on gift cards and movie passes, gifts that are go-to items for teens. The News' Barbara O'Brien shares specifics.
• The National Labor Relations Board has certified the union's victory in an election at Starbucks' Elmwood Avenue store, which obligates the company to bargain with workers at the location. The News' Matt Glynn has an update on last week's historic feat.
• Off Main Street hinges on whining and a miscast vote. A study conducted before the Bills-Buccaneers game last Sunday ranked Buffalo as the 19th whiniest franchise out of the NFL's 32 teams, an amusing fact given Bills' fans outrage toward the referees following the overtime loss. And a write-in vote for Byron Brown – in a Niagara County Legislature race, of all places – is a key point in an ongoing dispute.
• The Stony Brook neighborhood in Lancaster has a special affinity for Christmas decorations, and that passion is connected to a local charity: Little Smiles of Western New York. WGRZ paid a visit to learn about the tradition and cause.