Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid 'first-timers' are feeding surge, but with milder symptoms and fewer hospitalizations

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 4, 2022

Covid 'first-timers' are feeding surge, but with milder symptoms and fewer hospitalizations

Lynne Jakubowski of Clarence is relieved that she didn’t get Covid-19 in 2020.

It helped that she locked down in 2020, masked up while shopping and at work into this year, and limited social gatherings to outdoors unless Covid-19 rates in the Buffalo Niagara region were extremely low.

She got vaccinated and boosted last year for added protection.

All of that wasn’t enough for Jakubowski to avoid joining the growing ranks of those who have tested positive for the first time in recent weeks with the latest subvariant of the virus that caused the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone pretty much wanted to put this pandemic behind them, and functionally has put this pandemic behind them, but we still have a moderate amount of smoldering Covid here in Western New York,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“Although we're doing better than most of the rest of the country, and most of the rest of the state," Russo said, "there's still a lot of people out there who are infectious."

– Scott Scanlon

State seeks $5M from 'callous' landlord in lead paint case

Before she orders $5 million in penalties and restitution in a lead paint case, State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto wants to investigate whether she can send the money to programs that combat lead poisoning locally.

The $5 million in penalties, restitution and forfeited rent that the state Attorney General's Office wants from former landlord Angel Elliot Dalfin appears to be the largest ever sought from a landlord in a lead-paint violation case in Western New York.

At least 63 of the Dalfin properties were cited for chipping, peeling or deteriorating paint and other conditions conducive to lead poisoning between 2013 and 2020.

"They did not try to prevent lead poisoning," said Assistant Attorney General Patrick Omilian at a hearing Wednesday before Panepinto. "Instead, they cut corners. They lied to tenants. They lied to authorities."

– Patrick Lakamp

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hochul: NY to give health care workers bonuses up to $3K as ‘a sign of our gratitude’: Workers who make less than $125,000 a year, not including other bonuses or overtime pay, and have been in their positions for at least six months are eligible for the bonuses up to $3,000. Read more

Public hearing on Buffalo’s redistricting plan turns contentious: In a hearing that turned combative at times – with Mayor Byron Brown walking off the stage momentarily – speakers pressured Brown to veto a Common Council-approved redistricting plan. Read more

Shoreline on east end of DL&W Terminal collapsed over weekend: The 12-foot-by-200-foot section at the east end of the terminal along the Buffalo River crumbled around 1:13 p.m. Saturday. Plans have been announced to transform the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal at the foot of Main Street into a bustling public space and transit hub. Read more

Five expansion projects are getting nearly $400,000 in grants from National Grid: Three Erie County manufacturing expansions and two Niagara County redevelopment projects are getting a combined $376,500 in economic development grants to support more than $16.2 million in investments. Read more

Basom business goes from making biscuits to pot edibles: The owners of a drive-thru eatery on the Tonawanda Native American Reservation are going from serving scratch-made buttermilk biscuits, sandwiches and baked goods to marijuana-infused treats. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Heat, humidity, then isolated downpours: It will continue to be quite muggy today, with readings reaching the low-mid 80s if much sunshine breaks through, following a few scattered morning showers and thunderstorms. Friday, we’ll be facing a lower, 5% risk of excessive rainfall. Read more

POLITICS

Paladino, Langworthy spar over campaign’s status as Primary Day draws nearer: With Nick Langworthy branding his opponent "Cowardly Carl," and Carl Paladino's barbs aimed at "Lying Langworthy," Wednesday's developments surrounded a poll showing the pair in a dead heat. They are vying for the Republican line in New York's newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District. Read more

Witness tells of Hatch Act investigation of Buffalo employees during mayoral race: A Buffalo resident recently told a federal investigator about the remarks of a city police officer during last year's mayoral race. "Write down Byron Brown," the officer told Emin "Eddie" Egriu, to urge him to vote for the incumbent mayor rather than India Walton, who officers feared would slash the police department budget. Egriu told his story to an investigator for the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which probes violations of the Hatch Act, federal legislation that, among other things, bars public employees from using their influence to support a political candidate. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Rocker with racist rhetoric? After May 14, Ted Nugent is the last thing WNY needs: The Riviera Theatre's decision to host the aging rocker, who has a long history of racist comments, is a slap in the face to a region still trying to recover from the racist attack at the Tops supermarket in the heart of the Black community, Watson says. Read more

BILLS

Can Bills unlock O.J. Howard's gifts? They're giving it best shot: Can the Bills unlock more of the obvious talent in the former first-round draft pick from the University of Alabama? It is a question that is uncertain, and fans probably are not going to learn the answer until the regular season gets rolling. Read more

SABRES

Matteo Costantini looks to apply lessons learned at Sabres development camp with UND: Costantini, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, was the No. 131 overall pick for the Sabres during the 2020 NHL draft and has had a close relationship with the organization for a few years. He’s from St. Catharines and has played for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres for three seasons. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Who needs chocolate, vanilla or strawberry ice cream when you can snack on sweet corn ice cream? WKBW’s Mike Randall reports that the “sweet treat will return for the second year by popular demand” when the Eden Corn Festival begins today. The annual celebration will continue through Sunday.

• The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival began a five-day run in Jamestown Wednesday. In this WIVB interview, Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, previews the entertainment lineup, discusses some exhibits and traces the museum’s history.

• As much as we hate to think about it, summer will be over before we know it. WYRK’s Megan Carter has compiled a list of 10 things Western New Yorkers should do before the season ends. They include taking a cruise on the FLOATmingo paddle boat on Delaware Park’s Hoyt Lake, attending a Buffalo Bisons game and grabbing an ice cream cone at Anderson’s.

• A West Side bookstore that focuses on social justice is launching an expansion that will nearly quadruple its square footage. Buffalo Rising covered the recent groundbreaking and community celebration at Burning Books on Connecticut Street.

