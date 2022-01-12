Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid cases explode in area schools this month

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 12, 2022
Covid cases explode in area schools this month
Principals and even district administrators have been helping out in classrooms this month as the explosion of Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant fuels staffing shortages in schools.
It’s pandemic learning, Omicron style, The News’ Barbara O’Brien and Mary Pasciak report. The post-holiday Covid surge has amplified problems staffing classrooms and securing enough bus drivers to shuttle students to schools.
Consider this jolting figure: In just the first 10 days of January, one-third of the schools in Erie County reported more Covid cases than in the first four months of the school year. In Niagara County, seven of the 50 public schools reported more cases in early January than in the previous four months.
And private schools have been hit just as hard.
"I've yet to meet a school that says they have the perfect number of substitutes,” says Timothy D. Uhl, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Buffalo Diocese. “All of them are scrambling. They have teachers covering, they have principals covering, they're combining classes sometimes."
Discoveries in cancer care are fueling exploration
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
As booster mandate looms, WNY health care providers see need, worry about staffing: Providers are concerned the state's booster mandate, which requires workers to get a booster within two weeks of becoming eligible, could drive more employees out of the industry during a staffing pinch. Read more
New York: Health departments swamped by Omicron can stop Covid contact tracing: County health agencies on the Covid response front lines are battle fatigued and understaffed. The Omicron variant has a much shorter incubation time period. And tens of thousands of New Yorkers are testing positive for Covid each day. Add all that up, and state health officials say it's time to give contact tracing a pause to let localities spend their time and energy on getting more people vaccinated, boosted and tested. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Williamsville school assignment calls Mexicans ‘ugly,' Americans ‘pretty’: The Williamsville Central School District vowed Tuesday to respond to a Mill Middle School assignment it admitted was "unacceptable." The district statement didn't provide details about the homework. But a copy provided to The Buffalo News shows students were asked to translate from English to Spanish sentences that included the phrases "Mexican and ugly" and "pretty and American." Read more
Bills fans brace for bitter cold playoff game: Saturday night's playoff game against the Patriots will be one of the coldest the Bills have ever played. Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits at the 8:15 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. But fans say there's no place they'd rather be. Read more
Deadbeat debt collector grilled in court: ‘Information he wanted to withhold, he withheld’: A one-time "kingpin" debt collector who owes $60 million in restitution and civil penalties hasn't turned over any money or enough information about his finances to satisfy state and federal lawyers and investigators. Read more
South Buffalo pizzeria owner pleads guilty to grand larceny after underreporting state taxes: Jason W. Seefeldt, the owner of Jay’s Wiseguy Pizza, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he failed to pay more than $450,000 in state taxes. Read more
Common Council calls for alternatives to Great Northern demolition: Buffalo lawmakers have unanimously called on Archer Daniels Midland to delay plans for demolition of the historic grain elevator or to sell the structure so that it can be preserved. Read more
WEATHER
Warmer but windy: Cloudy and windy with some scattered snow showers. Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the mid-30s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
The call of calamari: Andrew Galarneau's favorite fried squid dishes in WNY: "Though an immigrant to the Lake Erie shore, the deep-sea diver has nonetheless wrapped its tentacles around the hearts of many a Buffalo eater, especially in its deep-fried form," Galarneau writes. Read more
Hot spots for healthy lunches: From smoothie bars and acai bowls to vegan recipes, Step Out Buffalo’s Kelsie Engert says the region is home to some fantastic spots for grabbing a healthy midday meal. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
New digs, easy commutes: 43North startup executives move into Buffalo office space: Eight companies that won prize money in the 43North business plan competition have moved into office space in Seneca One tower, kicking off the one-year commitment to Buffalo that is a condition of the prize money. Read more
YOUR GOVERNMENT
Troutman confirmation debate shines light on concerns over judicial diversity: If any proceeding of the State Legislature reflected ongoing concerns about New York's courts it may have been Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee session considering Buffalo resident Shirley Troutman's appointment to the Court of Appeals. Read more
BILLS
'We know each other extremely well': Bills prepare for third meeting of season with Patriots: “They beat us at home, we beat them at [their] home. It's a playoff game, Buffalo, New York, on Saturday night,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “I mean, it's just really everything you asked for in a football game, football season, this type of game right here.” Read more
Why Bills' late-season surge to win AFC East began with overtime loss in Tampa: “I feel like that Tampa Bay game kind of got us back to where we needed to go, as far as having confidence, playing free, and playing like we know what we can play,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said in late December. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: The issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this: When you sit through annihilations like Tuesday's 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Stanley Cup champion Bolts, a Sabres' turnaround still feels a long, long way away, says Harrington. Read more
Observations: Jack Quinn shows promise in debut, Sabres lose UPL in defeat: While Tampa Bay rolled to a 6-1 win over Buffalo, Quinn showed why he’s considered a significant piece of the puzzle for the Sabres. Read more and view photos from the game.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Books aren’t the only treasures you can discover in little libraries. Buffalo Rising reports that the Tool Library has introduced the Little Free Sled Library near the North Buffalo Rail Trail and Shoshone Park. Folks can borrow a sled for some winter thrills.
• It’s time to talk taxes. Some experts say it could be a frustrating season when it comes to receiving tax refunds in a timely fashion. WBEN’s Susan Rose and Brian Mazurowski talk with ABC’s Jim Ryan who offers tips to tax filers.
• A family-run variety store in Jamestown is becoming a hub for unique items produced by the region’s Amish community, WIVB’s Angelica Morrison reports. An Amish Touch features handmade crafts, quilts, cheese, eggs and an eclectic mix of other items.
• Forget about ranch dressing. Buffalonians love their blue cheese, according to Instacart. Blue cheese dressing, empire apples and sandwich rolls were among the most popular foods delivered to the app’s customers in Buffalo over the past year. Click on this link to track favorite food items by ZIP code.
