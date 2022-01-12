Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid cases explode in area schools this month

BILLS

'We know each other extremely well': Bills prepare for third meeting of season with Patriots: “They beat us at home, we beat them at [their] home. It's a playoff game, Buffalo, New York, on Saturday night,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “I mean, it's just really everything you asked for in a football game, football season, this type of game right here.” Read more

Why Bills' late-season surge to win AFC East began with overtime loss in Tampa: “I feel like that Tampa Bay game kind of got us back to where we needed to go, as far as having confidence, playing free, and playing like we know what we can play,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said in late December. Read more

SABRES