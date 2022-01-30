Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid cases drop sharply in Buffalo area schools

Albright-Knox Northland to close in June with final exhibition: The East Side site at 612 Northland Ave. will be holding its last of six exhibitions with the opening of "In These Truths" on Feb. 19. Director Janne Siren said the cost of maintaining two campuses was prohibitive, but the museum experience, including community engagement, has changed the museum for the better. Read more

Sean Kirst: For Pearl Harbor vet, a boxful of love and reverence: 'How could you not want to write to him?': As a teenager, a year before he witnessed and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, Ed Stone enlisted in Buffalo, and joined the Navy. More than 81 years later, Stone – now 98 – marveled last week when he received a gesture of appreciation from Western New York – hundreds upon hundreds of notes and letters of gratitude, many written by schoolchildren, so many responses in all that they overflowed a bin. Read more