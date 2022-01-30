Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid cases drop sharply in Buffalo area schools

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 30, 2022
Schools’ decline in Covid-19 cases parallels trend for rest of population
The number of new Covid-19 cases among students, teachers and school staff in Erie and Niagara counties hit an all-time high in early January, when on each of seven days, more than 1,000 cases were reported.
Since then, the daily number of new cases in schools has generally been declining.
By the second half of last week, the number of new cases among those attending or working in a local school was just under 300 a day, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state data.
School officials are encouraged.
– Mary B. Pasciak and Barbara O'Brien
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
WNY Covid cases still declining and still higher than state and New York City: The latest Covid-19 numbers provided by the state show Western New York's seven-day average positive test rate is 13.76%, which is higher than any other region in the state except for the North Country region. The statewide positive test rate is 7.3%. Read more
Buffalo and Erie County libraries distributing free Covid rapid tests: Boxes of rapid test kits were received by all Buffalo city and Erie County libraries last week, confirmed libraries spokeswoman Joy Testa Cinquino. But she encouraged those interested in picking up a free test kit to call their local library in advance to make sure they are open and that the free test kits are available. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
As cycling surges, push is on for better bike network amid some pushback from motorists: Municipalities across the region are in discussions to further build out their bike networks, perhaps with the help of the more than $1.5 billion targeted to bike and pedestrian projects in the recent federal infrastructure bill. But the region still faces steep challenges – not least of all, a car-centric, suburbanized culture that has long favored drivers over cyclists and pedestrians. Read more
Albright-Knox Northland to close in June with final exhibition: The East Side site at 612 Northland Ave. will be holding its last of six exhibitions with the opening of "In These Truths" on Feb. 19. Director Janne Siren said the cost of maintaining two campuses was prohibitive, but the museum experience, including community engagement, has changed the museum for the better. Read more
Sean Kirst: For Pearl Harbor vet, a boxful of love and reverence: 'How could you not want to write to him?': As a teenager, a year before he witnessed and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, Ed Stone enlisted in Buffalo, and joined the Navy. More than 81 years later, Stone – now 98 – marveled last week when he received a gesture of appreciation from Western New York – hundreds upon hundreds of notes and letters of gratitude, many written by schoolchildren, so many responses in all that they overflowed a bin. Read more
To honor Rosa Parks, these Buffalo women started shoveling snow: A volunteer “shovel brigade” cleared sidewalks on the city’s East Side on Saturday as part of Transit Equity Week. The event is national, but in Buffalo it focuses on a problem the group says pops up every few years: snow that piles up on sidewalks around bus shelters, forcing people to walk in the street within inches of speeding vehicles. Read more
How a Hamburg family is nearing its goal of bringing a $500K skate park to town: "The idea was we just wanted to get something better in the Southtowns for kids out in this direction, because there really isn't any place to skate in this area," said Timothy Carrig, who, with his wife, Charity, founded the Hamburg Skatepark Project. The plan got a monster jump last April, when it landed an up to $250,000 matching grant through the Built to Play Skatepark Program. Read more
WEATHER
Cold with a few flurries: Today will be cloudy with a high in the low 20s and a few flurries or snow showers possible. Read more
POLITICS
After mask fight, what comes next for Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers?: The mayor of the village of 5,300 has earned considerable attention in recent months over her stance against mask and vaccine mandates. Critics say Rogers has divided the one-square-mile village by focusing on issues outside the village's purview. Supporters laud her stance against government Covid-19 policies and see her as a strong candidate for higher office. Read more
Byron Brown has key positions to fill in his cabinet: After Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood retires next month, Brown will appoint the fourth police commissioner to serve under him since 2006. The Permits and Inspection Services Department will need a new leader after James Comerford retires in a month or so. And Brown will have to seat a new top attorney for the city's Law Department, where a number of assistant attorneys have also recently left. Read more
Analysis: Kathy Hochul, on governing her way: “Hochul is emerging as a different kind of executive than her predecessor, who was often accused of strong-arming his way through the Albany labyrinth. Hochul has no problem embracing a new way," writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Trying to explain the unexplainable: Here's a sampling of the questions asked of Jay Skurski in this week's mailbag: Does "13 seconds" rank among the top disasters in Buffalo sports lore? Shouldn't the Bills have kicked the ball into the field of play? What are your thoughts on the overtime rules? Will we ever know what really went wrong? Read more
What's next for Mitchell Trubisky? From Katherine Fitzgerald: "With the Bills' season over, and Trubisky set to become an unrestricted free agent, he and the team will see how his one season in Buffalo will help determine what's next. He spent 20 weeks slipping on and off the traits of other starting quarterbacks, impersonating different QB1s again and again." Can he become one of them? Read more
SABRES
Observations from Arizona: Leave it to Craig Anderson to steady the ship in net. On a weird day in Arizona, the 40-year-old stopped 27 shots as the Sabres earned a 3-1 road win. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from Arizona. Read more
Owen Power's performance at Michigan has Sabres dreaming: General Manager Kevyn Adams, coach Don Granato and his staff, and other team employees got an in-person look at Power's progress two weeks ago when the Sabres were in Michigan. They saw Power help the then-No. 4-ranked Wolverines beat Penn State, 3-2. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• To have breathtaking images such as the one above of a frozen Lake Erie sent to your inbox each Saturday morning, sign up for the [BN] Photography newsletter. Go here and scroll down to select the option under "Photography."
• “Grab your binoculars and spotting scope,” writes News contributor Bill Hilts Jr. The fourth annual Birds on the Niagara Festival is scheduled for Feb. 10-12. “The Niagara River Corridor is a Globally Significant Bird Area because of the incredible range of bird species that use it,” said Jay Burney, one of the organizers of BON, “and because many, if not most, of these birds have declining populations.”
• The return of the Western New York RV Show brought those wishing to hit the open road or secure a spot at a seasonal campground to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. News Staff Photographer Robert Kirkham shares some scenes from the event, which wraps up today.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Dec. 10.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.