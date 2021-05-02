Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are falling but deaths aren't

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
May 2, 2021
Rise in Covid-19 deaths follows months of sharp declines
There's one thing all Covid-19 health experts know – deaths come last.
First comes the rise in confirmed cases. Then the rise in hospitalizations.
Now, even though this region appears past the peak of the third wave of infections – with local officials touting the good news this past week – the number of people dying has risen.
The final Erie County death numbers for April have surpassed the death toll for March. That represents the first increase in deaths after three straight months of sharp declines.
"Deaths lag two to six weeks," said Dr. Thomas Russo, infectious diseases specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Russo pointed out that while overall confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been falling, serious intensive care unit cases have remained elevated for much of April. That's yet another indicator of patients who are seriously ill and may not survive.
"We’re still going to see some deaths over the next few weeks," he said.
– Sandra Tan
Watch and learn how to make Shetice Jackson’s fresh take on Strawberry Shortcake – the Cake Crazy Bakery way, on this week’s episode of Dig In, Buffalo!
Sponsored by Dash’s Markets
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
At long last, a window opens to help shuttered area venues: The Shuttered Venues Operators Grants (SVOG), part of the Save Our Stages Act, launched an online application process April 27. Within the first five hours of the launch, there were more than 6,000 applications filed and another 8,000 were being worked on by day’s end statewide. Read more
Teenagers flock to Erie County's prom-themed vaccine clinics: Erie County received on short notice a supply of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one in the U.S. approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, and moved quickly to schedule the clinics geared toward that age group, said Kara Kane, the Health Department’s spokeswoman. Read more
WNY positivity rate continues downward: The seven-day average positivity rate for Covid-19 testing in Western New York continued dropping as of Friday, while the overall statewide seven-day rate hit its lowest since Nov. 6, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday. In the state's Western New York five-county region, the rate was 3.44%, down from 3.49% Thursday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Buffalo resident talks of 'nasty' treatment years ago from cop who wants to be sheriff
In September 1989, Calvin and Lizzie Rodgers had been married for just a few months. She was a baker at the now-defunct Wonder Bread plant; he was a cleaner at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.
They were driving home to Purdy Street one afternoon when Calvin Rodgers had to brake in a hurry to avoid a police vehicle backing out of an alley. Words were exchanged and the situation grew even uglier when the officers felt Lizzie Rodgers needed to be arrested.
One of the Buffalo officers that day was Kimberly Miller, now known as Kimberly Beaty, a candidate for Erie County sheriff.
"She was really nasty," Lizzie Rodgers recalled recently as she complained about Beaty's conduct during the arrest.
Beaty said she remembers the incident.
“I don’t want to say anything disparaging about her. I hope it is something she has been able to get past. But at the end of the day, she was rude,” Beaty said of Lizzie Rodgers. She said she and then-Officer Clay Twitty did nothing wrong.
– Matthew Spina
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Farmer won't sell to make way for $500M cheese factory. So the IDA wants to use eminent domain: Great Lakes Cheese plans to spend $505 million on a new cheese-making factory that would double the capacity of the plant in Cuba that it would replace. The company, which is seeking $200 million in tax breaks for the project, has run into one major problem: The dairy farmers who own the cropland in Belvidere where the plant would go don't want to sell. Read more
Cuomo forges ahead despite political wounds: As most Republicans and even fellow Democrats abandon him, the governor in recent days is no longer questioned about national issues or whether he will someday run for president. His poll numbers have weakened, though not plummeted (a growing number of New Yorkers view him negatively but most don’t think he should resign). Read more
Sturgeon Point Marina is again impassable and a solution has proved impossible: Sand poured in around Sturgeon Point Marina over the winter, and just like last year, there's a disagreement over whether to dredge the marina. If the sand is not cleared, the marina will not open this year. Read more
Sean Kirst: In old Statler, window discovery ignites son's drugstore memories of his dad: The discovery of some artifacts of everyday life at the old Statler Hotel – including some classic lettering on exterior windows for a long-closed pharmacy – triggered an explosion of community memories and a kind of homecoming, all of it a reminder of what that building meant to thousands upon thousands of families in greater Buffalo. Read more
A peek at the Gronkowski clan's new fitness studio downtown: The Gronkowski brothers flung open the doors Saturday on the very fitness center they think a post-pandemic Buffalo needs. It’s an installment of NexGen Fitness, the Texas-based chain of fitness centers that emphasizes personal service and isolation for those who want it. Read more
WEATHER
Some rain: Scattered showers will accompany a high in the mid-60s today, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Barney's debuts housemade classic and plant-based ice creams on Elmwood Avenue: Trumpeting both classic and plant-based ice cream flavors, Barney's is now open on Elmwood next door to Wasabi. Owners Chris and Katie Cardo have a passion for health-conscious treats, and their care is evident in the meticulous approach to ice cream. Read more
BILLS
Everything you need to know about the Bills' 2021 draft: The Bills added eight players in the NFL draft. Read and watch our analysis, features and profiles of the players and where the Bills stand. Read more
SABRES
Inside the NHL: Miller memories: Mike Harrington leads this week's Inside the NHL column with seven of his favorite memories of retiring goalie Ryan Miller. Harrington also shares his thoughts on the league's departure from NBC and some news and notes from around the league. Read more
'Really tough day': Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen suffered what sources say is an injury to his left ankle after gliding to the left post. “That’s added on to the tough day,” a somber interim coach Don Granato said afterward. The Sabres got bullied in Boston, and the injury to UPL only made matters worse. Here's Lance Lysowski's story from TD Garden. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• To have breathtaking images such as the one above of Niagara Falls, from the perspective of Maid of the Mist passengers, sent to your inbox each Saturday morning, sign up for the [BN] Photography newsletter. Go here and scroll down to check the box next to "Photography."
• “If I know anything about television, it is that most viewers will thoroughly enjoy ‘The Story of Late Night,’ ” writes News TV critic Alan Pergament. The CNN series, which debuts tonight at 9, is “exhaustive and wildly entertaining,” according to Pergament’s review.
• When it comes to pizza in New York State, the style can vary by location. Overall, the state's pizza offerings are third-best in the country, behind only New Jersey and Connecticut, according to Food & Wine magazine. A Western New York staple received mention in the story.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending March 12.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.