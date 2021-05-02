Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are falling but deaths aren't

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Farmer won't sell to make way for $500M cheese factory. So the IDA wants to use eminent domain: Great Lakes Cheese plans to spend $505 million on a new cheese-making factory that would double the capacity of the plant in Cuba that it would replace. The company, which is seeking $200 million in tax breaks for the project, has run into one major problem: The dairy farmers who own the cropland in Belvidere where the plant would go don't want to sell. Read more

Cuomo forges ahead despite political wounds: As most Republicans and even fellow Democrats abandon him, the governor in recent days is no longer questioned about national issues or whether he will someday run for president. His poll numbers have weakened, though not plummeted (a growing number of New Yorkers view him negatively but most don’t think he should resign). Read more