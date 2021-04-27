Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations down across Western New York

Fantasy Island revivalists are big on plans, short on details: The group of former Fantasy Island workers that announced intentions of reopening the theme park under the company Empire Adventures has gone its separate ways. But one of them, a former Fantasy Island maintenance worker, is still trying to keep the dream alive. Read more

Former CAO teacher’s assistant surprised by pension check. Then her employer demanded $171K back: JoAnn Russ was thrilled when she received a letter about her pension from the Community Action Organization, an anti-poverty nonprofit that runs Head Start in Erie County. She worked as a teacher's assistant decades earlier. The letter said she could receive a lump sum payment of $183,838. A year later, she received another letter. There had been a mistake. She was only entitled to a payment of $15,320. Read more