Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations down across Western New York

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 27, 2021
Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations down across Western New York
After four consecutive weeks of rising Covid-19 case counts – a climb that defied national and statewide trends – Western New York’s Covid-19 metrics are again improving, with daily new cases falling to their lowest point in a month on April 26.
Meanwhile, the region’s average positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that came back positive over a seven-day period, has also fallen to 3.5% from 5.2% on April 16.
While a marked improvement over the recent climb, however, that rate still represents the highest positive test rate in the state. And Erie County’s average daily case count, adjusted for population, still falls well above the federal threshold for “high” community spread and ranks among the highest in the Northeast.
– Caitlin Dewey
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York to raise capacity limits at offices, stadiums, gyms: Outdoor stadiums, offices, gyms and casinos will be able to increase their capacity around the middle of next month, under changes announced Monday. That means more baseball fans will be able to get into Sahlen Field, where the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to play games starting in June. Read more
There’s good news for the State Fair. What about the Erie County Fair? News that the New York State Fair would be held this summer at a reduced capacity was encouraging to those who run the Erie County Fair. But they still have not heard anything about requirements and guidance for county fairs, Jessica Underberg, CEO and fair manager, told reporters Monday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Higher ed turmoil includes lawsuits, no-confidence votes, collective bargaining effort
Area colleges and universities, facing stress from enrollment and revenue losses during the pandemic, are now contending with a significant uptick in labor strife, including multiple lawsuits brought by fired employees.
The turbulence has included an investigation by a national academic organization of two local institutions, a whistleblower complaint filed by a group of employees against a college president and a failed union organizing effort on one campus.
The News’ Jay Tokasz reports that the turmoil locally is most pronounced at Canisius, Medaille and D’Youville colleges. However, higher education institutions across the nation are being called out for reducing programs, laying off faculty and ignoring academic norms.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
New York to lose a congressional seat in 2022: If New York had counted just 89 more people in the census, Minnesota would have lost a seat and New York would have continued to have 27 members of the House of Representatives. Read more
Fantasy Island revivalists are big on plans, short on details: The group of former Fantasy Island workers that announced intentions of reopening the theme park under the company Empire Adventures has gone its separate ways. But one of them, a former Fantasy Island maintenance worker, is still trying to keep the dream alive. Read more
Former CAO teacher’s assistant surprised by pension check. Then her employer demanded $171K back: JoAnn Russ was thrilled when she received a letter about her pension from the Community Action Organization, an anti-poverty nonprofit that runs Head Start in Erie County. She worked as a teacher's assistant decades earlier. The letter said she could receive a lump sum payment of $183,838. A year later, she received another letter. There had been a mistake. She was only entitled to a payment of $15,320. Read more
State AG says Buffalo can establish a civilian review board: Such a board should hold final disciplinary authority over officers and subpoena power, and it should have a substantial budget and a qualified professional staff to carry out its duties, according to a letter from the New York State Attorney General's Office's Civil Rights Bureau to Mayor Byron W. Brown. Read more
Murder indictment for man accused of racing on Bailey Avenue while high on marijuana: A Buffalo man was racing and high on marijuana when he lost control of his car and crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver, prosecutors say. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the case highlights the difficulty of determining whether a driver is impaired and shows the need to train more police in drug detection before marijuana legalization goes into effect in New York. Read more
WEATHER
Western New York’s warmup waffles this week: “It appears the unseasonable 80s will remain elusive for some time to come,” writes Don Paul. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
First tenants move into Pierce-Arrow Lofts: After decades of vacancy and neglect, the historic Pierce-Arrow Administration Building once again has people occupying the three floors of the complex. The Elmwood Avenue structure where executives once oversaw the development and production of Pierce-Arrow cars now boasts 117 high-end apartments. Read more
BILLS
What are Bills' biggest draft needs? Ranking each position: What are the biggest areas of need for the Buffalo Bills entering the NFL draft? The News' Vic Carucci, Mark Gaughan, Jay Skurski and Jason Wolf rank them from most pressing to least pressing. Read more
Despite challenges, Bills GM Brandon Beane calls Day 2 'very fun draft day': For all the mostly stellar work Brandon Beane has done to construct the Buffalo Bills into a Super Bowl contender, he has had his challenges on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Read more
SABRES
It's a work in progress, but Sabres finally seeing results on power play: "The Sabres still need to shoot pucks more, but at least the ones they are firing are starting to find the net," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
The curse of Ville Leino? Ten years ago was Sabres' last playoff game: On April 26, 2011, the Sabres suffered a 5-2 loss at Philadelphia in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals and have not been back to the playoffs since. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo is being lauded for having one of the five “most remarkable waterfronts” in the nation. United Airlines’ Hemispheres magazine writes that “after decades of blight, the upstate New York city is attempting to recapture the feel of those glory days by reviving its harbor.”
• As we reflect on Western New York's waterfront, the Visual Capitalist website posts an intriguing graphic comparing the depths of the Great Lakes. You may have known that Lake Erie is the most shallow body, but did you know that on average, Lake Superior is nearly eight times deeper?
• “If you want to get rid of stuff, you can always do a good spring cleaning,” Ellen Degeneres remarked. "Or you can do what I do. Move.” For those of us who don’t have that option, spring is a great time to get organized. Buffalo Rising shares an article and video by Liberty Darr for Project Best Life that offers tips from experts for tackling spring cleaning. One suggestion: Carve the mission into manageable tasks, perhaps setting aside 20 minutes at a time.
• Have you seen the viral tweet about an Ohio boy who has chosen Buffalo pizza over a Nintendo Switch for his 10th birthday present? WKBW’s Ali Touhey interviewed the boy’s mom about his passion for Buffalo pizza.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.