Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 cases drop in schools after students return full time

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
June 3, 2021
Covid-19 cases drop in schools after students return full time
Covid-19 cases are dropping in schools, even after many schools returned to in-person learning five days a week.
Many public elementary students in Erie County went back to school full time April 26. The number of cases dropped from 408 in the two weeks ending April 16 to 101 for the two-week period ending May 28.
Is it school? The warmer weather? Vaccinations?
It could be all of the above, according to Dr. Stephen Turkovich, chief medical officer at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.
"If you look at the evidence throughout the pandemic, it’s been pretty clear the community rate trends very much mirror the school rates," he said.
– Barbara O'Brien
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Canadian politicians join Higgins' call for border reopening: Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, hasn't had many allies among politicians as he's pushed to reopen the Canadian border. But Wednesday, he enlisted two new allies: members of the Canadian Parliament.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Tesla is about 500 jobs short of its Buffalo job promise; expects to meet goal by year-end: The clock is ticking on Tesla Inc. to meet its lofty job promises for its South Buffalo factory. The company is only about two-thirds of the way to its goal of providing 1,460 jobs at its South Park Avenue facility – a target it must meet by the end of the year or face a $41.2 million penalty from the state.
John Krasinski's idea puts teen actor in lead of 'A Quiet Place Part II': Millicent Simmonds, now 18, is at the forefront of "A Quiet Place Part II," which was filmed around Western New York in summer 2019. She recently sat down for a Q&A with News reporter Tim O'Shei.
Former Niagara Falls cop sentenced to community service after falsifying records in jail death: A Lockport judge on Wednesday sentenced former Niagara Falls police officer Erik O'Grady to a one-year conditional discharge, 160 hours of community service and a $750 fine. O'Grady admitted in November he falsified jail records the night a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive in a city jail cell.
Rod Watson: A Buffalo 'power couple' whose conscience is sorely needed today: As they celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday, Arthur and Constance Eve remain the embodiment of the dream conservatives have long tried to claim as their own: a strong two-parent family that nurtured five successful children. Yet they also found ways to do so much more.
Comptroller questions need for private security run by sheriff's candidate for county work: New questions are surrounding a private security business co-owned by Republican sheriff candidate John C. Garcia and its vendor relationship to Erie County. In a routine review of county expenses, Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. said he is scrutinizing payments of $282,037 since 2015 to 716 Security and Investigations, partly owned by Garcia.
Buffalo, Rochester business communities team up in push for tech funding: Sen. Charles Schumer is pushing for the Buffalo-Rochester area to be chosen for one of 18 regional tech hubs around the country that would receive $10 billion in federal funding. The Buffalo business and academic community is also on board.
Buffalo's crackdown on ATVs, dirt bikes continues: Buffalo police, with the help of state troopers, continued the city's crackdown on people who operate ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets. Three people were arrested, 40 summonses were issued and 31 vehicles were impounded Sunday.
WEATHER
Don Paul: Unsettled weather into Friday, with heat and humidity to come: A few thunderstorms will develop by later Thursday afternoon south and southeast of the metro area, possibly accompanied by gusty winds and downpours in a couple of spots.
FOOD & DRINK
La Via Italia carries on frozen pizza tradition: Robin Logan, daughter of a Hamburg frozen pizza legend, is riding a wave of retro pizza love after relaunching the Southtowns family favorite under the name La Via Italia.
BILLS
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins knows he's yet to hit his ceiling: Dawkins finished 21st in Pro Football Focus' ranking of offensive tackles in 2020. Although that comes with some subjectivity, it doesn't sound all that far off. Dawkins is one of the better left tackles in the NFL, but as he points out, not yet on the level of making a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team.
SABRES
Sabres own first overall pick in NHL draft after winning lottery again: Buffalo's award for finishing last in the league for the fourth time in eight seasons: the top pick in the first round of the draft, which will be held virtually on July 23. Lance Lysowski has the full details.
Next steps for Jack Eichel, Sabres uncertain with 12-week period of rest complete: Eichel, 24, the Sabres' captain and star center, begrudgingly finished the recovery plan provided to him by the Sabres' doctors, despite his public preference to undergo surgery on a herniated disk in his neck that limited him to only 21 games this season.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• It's now official: 43North's business plan competition will return this year on Oct. 28 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. The News' Matt Glynn has the details on the annual event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
• Among the slew of in-person events announced is a summer concert series in Niagara County; the Freedom Run Winery weekly gigs begin Sunday with classic rock band Back to the Bars.
• The first 10 students to receive full college scholarships to New York state schools as an incentive for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine were announced Wednesday, WIVB reports. Although none of them were from Buffalo, the state will announce 10 more next week.
• The story of stolen goats has a happy ending. On Tuesday, WKBW shared the news of a West Valley family whose goats – Maple, Mickey and Minnie – had been stolen either late Sunday or early Monday. The station's report led to an anonymous tip; the goat trio has now been recovered.