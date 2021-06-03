Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 cases drop in schools after students return full time

Canadian politicians join Higgins' call for border reopening: Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, hasn't had many allies among politicians as he's pushed to reopen the Canadian border. But Wednesday, he enlisted two new allies: members of the Canadian Parliament. Read more

Tesla is about 500 jobs short of its Buffalo job promise; expects to meet goal by year-end: The clock is ticking on Tesla Inc. to meet its lofty job promises for its South Buffalo factory. The company is only about two-thirds of the way to its goal of providing 1,460 jobs at its South Park Avenue facility – a target it must meet by the end of the year or face a $41.2 million penalty from the state. Read more