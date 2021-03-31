Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 cases are up, especially among young adults

Covid-19 cases are up, especially among young adults

Covid-19 infections are rising again across the region after three solid months of steep decrease. But they’re increasing far more sharply in one key demographic: teenagers and young adults under 30.

Young adults have accounted for a disproportionate share of cases through much of the pandemic – both in Western New York and across the country, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But this uptick is notable for its timing: It comes amid an unanticipated spring surge in both new infections and hospitalizations, and on the brink of an expansion to the vaccine rollout that will make upward of 200,000 young adults in Western New York eligible for shots.