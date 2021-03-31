Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 cases are up, especially among young adults

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 31, 2021
Covid-19 cases are up, especially among young adults
Covid-19 infections are rising again across the region after three solid months of steep decrease. But they’re increasing far more sharply in one key demographic: teenagers and young adults under 30.
Young adults have accounted for a disproportionate share of cases through much of the pandemic – both in Western New York and across the country, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But this uptick is notable for its timing: It comes amid an unanticipated spring surge in both new infections and hospitalizations, and on the brink of an expansion to the vaccine rollout that will make upward of 200,000 young adults in Western New York eligible for shots.
By some accounts, the vaccine has already cut down infection rates in other age groups. The elderly aren’t the ones “catching these new cases,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday: “Most of those individuals have been vaccinated.”
– Caitlin Dewey
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
As public hears mixed message, trendlines overshadow better news about vaccine: More Erie County residents are testing positive and being hospitalized for Covid-19 even as vaccine doses become more plentiful. Read more
David Robinson: As the pandemic eases, will discouraged workers look for jobs again? There now are fewer people either working or actively looking for a job in the Buffalo Niagara region than at any point in the last 30 years. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
An on-time state budget: It’s a long shot bet: A new state budget is supposed to be approved so that the plan is in place for the start of the new fiscal year overnight Thursday. It's always risky to say something definitely won’t happen in Albany. But, if several government officials are correct, that won’t happen. Read more
Inside the Highmark Stadium naming rights deal: There were "over a dozen" parties interested in the naming rights for the Bills' stadium, according to a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive. Highmark – which won the rights – wants to see the stadium used for much more than Bills games. Read m ore
Two Buffalo charter schools seek second chance to prove themselves, avoid closing: Enterprise and Westminster Community charter schools are home to nearly 1,000 students. But they're now facing closure from a watchful eye: the Buffalo Board of Education. Read more
Two firefighters injured battling three-alarm blaze on Bailey Avenue: A fire that ripped through the Bowl-Inn Bowling Center on Tuesday morning left two Buffalo firefighters injured, one seriously. A metal grate fell on his head, knocking him unconscious. Read more
WEATHER
Back to winter: Changes are in store after Tuesday's spectacular spring weather. Cloudy with rain at times today as temperatures fall to around 45. Snow showers may mix with rain on Thursday with gusty winds. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 11 p.m. today to 5 p.m. Thursday for Allegany County. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Sahar Bakery brings Afghan flavors to Tonawanda: For Mehdi and Razia Attai, the unavailability of barbari in the region spurred them to open their own place. The barbari – surfboard-shaped, sesame-speckled loaves – starts coming out warm at Sahar Bakery around 10 a.m. Read more
The 7 best local brews to reach for on National Beer Day: Brian Campbell offers a few suggestions for what to drink on the special day, April 7, or on New Beer's Eve, April 6. Read more
Four perfect beers for your Dyngus Day celebrations: A number of local breweries have beers designed especially for the Dyngus Day season. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Cannabis campus developers remain high on potential for South Buffalo project: Developers are hopeful that their $200 million project can finally proceed after last weekend’s legislative agreement in Albany to legalize marijuana. Read more
YOUR GOVERNMENT
Opposition builds against planned Town of Niagara asphalt plant: The planned AL Asphalt plant, approved last July by the Town of Niagara, is drawing heavy last-minute criticism. Niagara University is threatening litigation to stop the plant, which is planned to be built near a driveway to campus. NU and the City of Niagara Falls said they weren't informed of the project, which would be built half a mile from the city line, and a Niagara County official said the town should have submitted the project to the county Planning Board. Read more
BILLS
NFL expands to 17-game season; Bills to face Washington in 17th game: The National Football League did the expected Tuesday and approved a plan to expand the regular season from 16 to 17 games, with a three-game preseason, beginning with the 2021 season. The Buffalo Bills will play a total of nine regular-season games and one preseason game at home. Read more
SABRES
Casey Mittelstadt thrust into prominent role with Sabres low on centers: Mittelstadt, who was drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2017, has proved this season that he’s able to learn from any growing pains and apply those lessons when in the lineup. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The late Lucille Ball is lauded as a brilliant comedic actress who revolutionized the entertainment industry. As we wrap up Women’s History Month, Spectrum News Buffalo reflects on the accomplishments of the Jamestown area native who became one of comedy’s most beloved icons.
• Many visitors to Allegany State Park likely don’t realize that it was once home to a tiny settlement known as “Little Ireland.” WGRZ’s Unknown Stories of WNY talks with a local educator who worked with students to learn more about a historic community founded by Irish immigrants.
• “How many ice cream stops will you cross off your bucket list this season?” asks Meg Bennett of Welcome 716. She presents a list of more than 60 local businesses that serve a smorgasbord of ice cream treats in a variety of pleasant settings.
• Birds make spring twice as nice,” writes Hans Kunze in the Wellsville Daily Reporter. He reports on recent bird sightings and previews what our region's birders can expect in the coming months.
