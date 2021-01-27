Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 case counts falling, but the future is still unclear

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 27, 2021
Covid-19 case counts falling, but the future is still unclear
Western New York’s Covid-19 case count and hospital census have declined over the past two weeks, fueling hopes that the region may officially have reached the other side of its second-wave peak.
But while there are significant signs of progress statewide, new threats – such as emerging variants of the novel coronavirus, and continued issues with the federal and state vaccine rollout – could threaten or even erase those gains in the months to come.
At current rates, it may be months before all of Western New York’s 1.1 million adults are vaccinated.
– Caitlin Dewey
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Lawsuits unravel Cuomo’s Covid-19 restrictions on businesses: While Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to roll back orange zone restrictions on Erie County, local lawyers argue that it is litigation that has been the biggest change agent in the relaxation of the state mandates, not the governor's office. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Border closure wreaks havoc with Buffalo Niagara's binational bridges: Passenger car traffic on Western New York's five international bridges has drastically dwindled since the U.S.-Canada border was closed to all but truck traffic in March. Now bridge officials are coping with huge drops in revenue. Read more
It was a violent 2020 in Buffalo, reflecting a troubling national trend: The first few weeks of 2021 have provided a violent start to the new year and follow a year in which gun violence in Buffalo, like in many other American cities, erupted. Year over year, the number of people shot in Buffalo in 2020 was up 90%, while homicides were up 40%. Read more
Lawmakers push back against Cuomo’s transportation fund cut plans: State lawmakers on Tuesday began an annual ritual in Albany: calls for more money in the governor's proposed budget plan. As budget hearings kicked off to consider Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2021 plan, lawmakers said that the governor is trying to shortchange funding for roads, bridges and mass transit across the state. Read more
Buffalo Niagara jobless rate rises to 7.5% as orange zone limits take a toll: The December unemployment report showed that the orange zone restrictions sent a new wave of job cuts through the local economy, effectively ending a rebound in employment that had restored about three-quarters of the jobs that had been lost during the first month of the pandemic. Read more
After a year of wrangling, federal judge refuses to handle Love Canal lawsuits: U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. shipped the current round of Love Canal litigation – 19 lawsuits involving hundreds of past and current residents – back to State Supreme Court. Occidental Chemical Co., on behalf of 10 other companies, plus the City of Niagara Falls, unsuccessfully sought to transfer the case from state to federal court. Read more
Conservancy formed to oversee Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park: A newly established not-for-profit conservancy will operate the state-of-the-art park that will be created in what has been known as LaSalle Park. The transformed park is expected to be completed in 2024. Read more
WEATHER
Gray day: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Read more
POLITICS
Investigative Post: Byron Brown’s campaign finance woes: As Mayor Byron Brown prepares to seek a fifth term, his latest campaign finance report indicates that he has “relatively little money stockpiled,” reports Geoff Kelly. Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: McDermott’s response to second-guessing shows he has grown as coach: On Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott took ownership of highly questionable coaching decisions during the Bills’ 38-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC championship game, a move Vic Carucci writes is "the very definition of adopting a 'growth mindset.' " Read more
SABRES
Sabres' improved special teams fend off Rangers for 3-2 win: In the past two games, Buffalo has gone 5-for-7 on the man advantage and was nearly perfect when shorthanded Tuesday in a victory over the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Read more
Mike Harrington: Breaking the 'egg' takes the piano off Jack Eichel's back: Eichel banged home a power-play goal off a nifty Victor Olofsson feed at 7:31 of the second period and the celebration was on for the goal that the Sabres made stand up for a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• What are some things you'll never forget about the epic Bills season that ended a few days ago? Step Out Buffalo asked social media followers to share memories. This list of 27 unforgettable things include the jubilant celebration in "Josh Allentown" after the Bills' victory over Baltimore. Another Bills diehard will forever remember "Beasley's beautiful hair." And will any of us forget the CBS camera shot of Stefon Diggs flossing his teeth on the sideline?
• The challenges posed by the pandemic have thrust more attention on mental health issues. WBEN’s Mike Baggerman reports that as local mental health professionals cope with rising caseloads, some struggle with their own feelings of stress, anxiety and burnout.
• Buffalo’s open container law that bans drinking in public places has sparked lively debate in recent months. The Rise Report takes a deep-dive into the issue, examining the lack of equity in enforcing the law and explaining how a repeal might impact some local businesses.
• Talk about an offbeat auction. The items up for grabs at this sale have included a coin-operated animated electric chair and one of the world’s smallest bicycles. Scores of oddities are going to the highest bidders following the September 2020 shutdown of the Guinness World Records Museum in Niagara Falls, Ont. WBFO’s Marian Hetherly reports that bids are being taken for items in an online catalog until Feb. 12. Looking for a display of the man who holds the record for eating the most worms in 30 seconds? Here’s your chance!
