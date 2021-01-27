Good Morning, Buffalo: Covid-19 case counts falling, but the future is still unclear

• Buffalo’s open container law that bans drinking in public places has sparked lively debate in recent months. The Rise Report takes a deep-dive into the issue, examining the lack of equity in enforcing the law and explaining how a repeal might impact some local businesses.

• Talk about an offbeat auction. The items up for grabs at this sale have included a coin-operated animated electric chair and one of the world’s smallest bicycles. Scores of oddities are going to the highest bidders following the September 2020 shutdown of the Guinness World Records Museum in Niagara Falls, Ont. WBFO’s Marian Hetherly reports that bids are being taken for items in an online catalog until Feb. 12. Looking for a display of the man who holds the record for eating the most worms in 30 seconds? Here’s your chance!