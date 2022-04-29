Good Morning, Buffalo: Court decision throws New York congressional races into limbo

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 29, 2022

Court decision throws New York congressional races into limbo

A day after the State Court of Appeals ruled that the State Legislature's district lines for the House and the State Senate were unconstitutional, candidates in races for those seats found themselves floundering in limbo.

Suddenly, candidates don't know where they will be running or when the primary for those races, previously scheduled for June 28, will be held.

And if that wasn't confusing enough, Democrats were considering heading to federal court to try to possibly get their original district lines reinstated.

– Jerry Zremski

On day of Elba crash, FAA published document on tail rotor problems on Bell 429 helicopter: Concerns have long loomed around the 429 model of the Bell helicopter, which has been involved in three accidents in New York in the last seven months and two fatal accidents in the United States in the last year. Read more

Buffalo Bills planned since 2019 for Orchard Park as site for new stadium: The Bills never contemplated leaving Western New York nor seriously contemplated a new stadium anywhere but Orchard Park, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive told Erie County lawmakers Thursday. Read more

Despite family’s wish, Buffalo General again seeks to end Beverly Whitehead’s life support: Buffalo General Medical Center has filed new court papers seeking to end life support for the D'Youville College administrator who has been deemed brain dead. Her family, which wants a second opinion, has obtained a court order that keeps her connected to a ventilator. Read more

Erie County to send probation officers to beef up security at Walden Galleria: Big, bustling malls don't just attract shoppers. Sometimes, they attract problems. In the wake of some high-profile shootings and robberies at other major malls in the state owned by Pyramid Management Group, the Walden Galleria is interested in expanding its security measures by bringing in Erie County probation officers. Read more

Brown’s State of the City production will be scaled back and free this year: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's annual address today will be smaller than in past years – and free. Also new: Brown will use the event to present his 2022-23 budget proposal. Read more

A Tom Hanks movie will film in Western New York next week. But will Tom Hanks?: The latest Hanks flick, "A Man Called Otto," will spend a day filming in Niagara County next week. Whether the two-time Oscar winner will be here is still unknown. Read more

Biking got bigger during the pandemic. It's prepared to bust out all over Buffalo Niagara in May

Greg and Katie Addo met and married in Brooklyn before moving back to her native Western New York in 2018.

Both avid bikers, they have enjoyed the growing regional efforts to add bike lanes, trails and other amenities since their arrival.

“The more infrastructure that's built, the more organizations that exist, the more safety and events that are built around cyclists to commute in a very commutable city, that's what's going to keep us here,” Greg Addo said, “and that's what's going to attract young people and young families to a city.”

Regional biking advocates hope May will be a key month as they aim to make more inroads going forward on a variety projects and programs designed to address global warming and spur economic development while encouraging better individual and community well-being.

– Scott Scanlon

Bills trade up two spots, draft Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with 23rd overall pick: General Manager Brandon Beane stayed true to his aggressive nature, dealing the No. 25 overall pick in the first round and the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 23 pick. Beane used that pick on Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, filling the Bills’ biggest remaining offseason need. Read more

Analysis: Drafting Kaiir Elam helps Bills keep up with arms race in AFC: If you’re trying to get over the Patrick Mahomes hurdle and win the Super Bowl, the talent bar is high. The Bills needed to add more speed on defense to match the speed they’re trying to stop, Mark Gaughan says. Read more

Sabres cap road schedule with streak-snapping 5-0 loss in Boston: The Sabres peppered their former goalie, Linus Ullmark, with 37 shots, including seven on three failed power plays. But they couldn’t score against a Stanley Cup contender that’s preparing for the playoffs. Buffalo’s win streak ended at four games, and it failed to score at least five goals for a fourth consecutive game. It was Ullmark's first shutout since Oct. 25, 2019. Read more

• You’ve likely passed the stately, 96-foot-tall obelisk in Niagara Square many times. The McKinley Monument is surrounded by marble lions and fountains. In this installment of our “As We See It” series, The Buffalo News photography staff takes a fresh look at this local landmark.

• They’re self-proclaimed “Ghostheads.” But if you’re looking for sleuths to probe bizarre happenings in your neighborhood, WGRZ’s Danielle Church says calling the Buffalo Ghostbusters would be fruitless. They don’t stalk spirits, but these devotees of the “Ghostbusters” movie franchise have raised thousands of dollars for worthy causes.

• Neil Diamond once remarked that “when you’re on a merry-go-round, you miss a lot of the scenery.” If Alan Herschell had been alive, he would have likely retorted: “But it’s well worth the ride.” Herschell, who was born this week in 1851, founded a world-famous company that made carousels – an enterprise that is still celebrated here in Western New York. This YouTube video of the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda has received thousands of views.

• Who can blame many winter-weary residents who have been pining for May's arrival? We’re almost there, and Step Out Buffalo has compiled a list of more than 50 events to check out in the coming weeks. The list includes the Buffalo Mimosa Fest, Cinco de Mayo bashes and Porchfest 2022.

