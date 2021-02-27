Good Morning, Buffalo: Couples postpone weddings after Cuomo restricts dancing

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 27, 2021
Couples postpone weddings after Cuomo restricts dancing: 'The rules keep changing'
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sent out a litany of new rules Wednesday governing weddings and other gatherings, all aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19.
But the rules – which prohibit guests from dancing with anyone outside their immediate household, among other things – have brides deciding they would rather postpone their weddings than have such a rigid reception.
Samantha Christmann talked to brides-to-be Michelle Razcka of Depew and Raquel Bracco of North Tonawanda, as well as Syrie Roman, founder of a local event planning company with several wedding clients, to gauge their response to the state's rules, determine the major points of confusion and learn how these restrictions ultimately impact their decisions.
Covid-19 numbers continue to fall for New York: The statewide daily positivity rate was 2.82% on Thursday, the lowest it has been since Nov. 21, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. "New Yorkers' resilience and willingness to follow the rules got us through the spring and the holiday surge, and it is getting us through the winter," the governor said. Read more
Buffalo superintendent expects more students to return to classrooms in March: Third-, fourth- and ninth-graders in Buffalo Public Schools would be welcomed back to the classroom in March, as part of the next phase of reopening the city school system during the Covid-19 pandemic. Superintendent Kriner Cash gives an update on the timeline. Read more
[More: Stay current on Covid-19 in Western New York with The News' maps and statistics]
CEO says he won't let the USS The Sullivans sink: Harsh winter weather has caused damage and the 78-year-old destroyer at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park is in danger of sinking. Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the park, said the ship "won't go down on his watch." The park is asking the public for donations to pay for an estimated $100,000 in emergency repairs to the National Historic Landmark. Read more, and watch a short video of the ship.
Neighbors say they were left out of planning for Fruit Belt housing development: Plans by Dunkirk nonprofit Southern Tier Environments for Living to bring 50 units of affordable housing to the historic Fruit Belt neighborhood ran into some unexpected opposition earlier this week, as neighbors complained they were not consulted or informed of the project in advance, among other concerns. Read more
Judge orders vaccination plan for ICE detainees in Batavia: U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo wants to discuss the plan with lawyers for ICE and Prisoners Legal Services of New York. The number of Covid-19 cases at the facility has gone from the 20s earlier this month to 43 as of Friday morning. That's about 17% of the population. Read more
Plan would extend Greenway Trail along Lake Ontario shore: Gregory Stevens, executive director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, said Friday that an announcement is planned in late March about an off-road trail route from Lewiston to Four Mile Creek State Park in Porter. Meanwhile, Niagara County officials signed a memorandum of support for a plan to extend that trail to Olcott or Somerset and connect it to the Erie Canal Trail in Lockport. Read more
New Chippewa streetscape aimed at boosting downtown's 'neighborhood feel': The work will bring new lighting, landscaping, benches and other features to parts of Chippewa, Franklin and Court streets over the next two years, as part of the larger Race for Place Initiative to make downtown more appealing, attractive, cohesive and walkable. Read more
Don Paul: Texas' lack of winter weather preparation is inexcusable: Paul writes that several media outlets provided Texans with roughly a week of notice that severe weather would likely strike, and he refutes officials' blame for the mid-February disaster on failed wind turbines which, even if they all failed, don't generate enough energy to compensate for the loss of power generation. Read more
Gusto's guide to the community fish fry: To keep with tradition, Gusto has compiled a list of churches, schools, fire departments and more serving a fish fry during the Lenten season, along with locations, hours, prices, how to order and, of course, a list of side dishes. Read more
Witter's new owners bring fresh approach to North Tonawanda standby: Joshua Ramos and Carmen Laurendi bonded over a stirring darts comeback a decade ago, sparking a friendship that now includes a business venture. The duo runs Witter's, a longstanding sports bar, and has ambitious plans. Read more
Bills Mailbag: What are the chances the Bills sign Watt?: This week's mailbag features the answer to that question and others, like whether or not Matt Milano is a goner. Read more
Next up: Right tackle ... Last offseason, Brandon Beane found himself a bargain to fill a hole at right tackle. Daryl Williams gave the Bills top-10 caliber play for just $2.5 million. Now, Beane must decide if he wants to pay more for Williams, or maybe go shopping for another sale. In part five of our series tackling key questions facing the Bills, Mark Gaughan looks at right tackle. Read more
Jeff Skinner says he wants to stay: The scoreless winger said Friday he loved being a Sabre and did not want to be traded. “I love the City of Buffalo. I wouldn’t have chosen to stay here if that wasn’t the case. That answer is simple: no.” Lance Lysowski has the latest. Read more
Injury report: The Sabres could be without Jack Eichel and Linus Ullmark this afternoon when they host the Flyers at 1 p.m., but good news came in the form of Rasmus Ristolainen successfully completing another on-ice workout. Here's the latest on Buffalo's injuries. Read more
• Buffalo Public Schools has received criticism for the anti-racism teaching material it has introduced, and Newsweek fact checked whether those right-wing accusations were well-founded.
• Buffalo State's alma mater, "Our Finest Hour," is set for revision, WBFO reports. The college is holding a competition, in celebration of its 150th anniversary, to write new lyrics that better represent the hope of students in the 21st century, Music Department Chair Victoria Furby told the station.
• When many outdoor activities were canceled during the warm months of the pandemic, biking became a popular option for exercise. Buffalo Rising interviewed Jennifer White, co-founder and communications director for Reddy Bikeshare, to learn the magnitude of the trend.
• Inspiring figures in Black history have been highlighted throughout February, and the University at Buffalo's staff has its own stories to share. UBNow spotlights 15 books authored by university staff that touch on Black culture, history and achievements.
