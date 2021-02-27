Good Morning, Buffalo: Couples postpone weddings after Cuomo restricts dancing

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Feb. 27, 2021

Couples postpone weddings after Cuomo restricts dancing: 'The rules keep changing'

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sent out a litany of new rules Wednesday governing weddings and other gatherings, all aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19.

But the rules – which prohibit guests from dancing with anyone outside their immediate household, among other things – have brides deciding they would rather postpone their weddings than have such a rigid reception.

Samantha Christmann talked to brides-to-be Michelle Razcka of Depew and Raquel Bracco of North Tonawanda, as well as Syrie Roman, founder of a local event planning company with several wedding clients, to gauge their response to the state's rules, determine the major points of confusion and learn how these restrictions ultimately impact their decisions.

MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE